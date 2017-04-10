More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Crystal Palace v. Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 10, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT
  • Palace won 4 of last 5
  • Arsenal 7 points of 4th, two games in hand
  • Palace just three points above drop zone
  • Gunners won 2-0 on Jan. 1 in last meeting

Crystal Palace host Arsenal on Monday at Selhurst Park (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with both teams needing three points for very, very different reasons.

After winning four of their last five games to drag themselves out of the relegation battle, Crystal Palace lost at Southampton last time out and Sam Allardyce‘s side are just three points above the drop zone and face five of the top six in their remaining eight games. Allardyce has never been relegated from the Premier League but he could come closer than ever…

As for Arsenal, amidst all the uncertainty regarding the future of manager Arsene Wenger and star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, one constant remains: the Gunners are locked in an intense battle to finish fourth. They’re currently seven points behind fourth-place Manchester City but have two games in hand as Wenger’s men know they cannot afford to slip up in a London derby and the Frenchman wants to keep his proud record of never finishing outside the top four alive.

In team news Palace are without several defenders through injury with Scott Dann, Patrick Van Aanholt and James Tomkins all out and Allardyce could be without 11 players. Arsenal’s third-choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will start with Petr Cech and David Ospina both out injured, while Laurent Koscielny is out but Francis Coquelin returns.

What they’re saying…

Arsene Wenger on the current challenge: “Look, I feel we came out of a very difficult period and what we have shown is that we are united and focused and determined to do things right again. That was questioned for a while and I think we gave the right response. We have to show that focus now until the end of the season. There’s still a lot to fight for. That is what’s at stake basically.”

Sam Allardyce on Wenger’s situation: “It is the expectation and, unfortunately for him, the competition is so much fiercer for Arsenal, for Manchester City, for Liverpool, for Chelsea, for Tottenham now. With those five – stroke Everton who are looking more likely to become another challenger – even Champions League places are becoming very difficult to achieve now. The competition is so fierce and the expenditure you have to spend to stay in that competition at that end of the table – let alone go better and win the league – is a massive demand.”

Prediction

Palace’s relegation fears will grow as Arsenal’s star show up big time to boost their top four hopes. 3-1 to the Gunners.

Men In Blazers podcast: Live from Golden Blazer ceremony

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 10, 2017, 11:02 AM EDT

Rog and Davo honor NBC Sports’ Rebecca Lowe at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City with special guests Patrick Vieira, Robbie Earle and Kyle Martino.

Plus, a musical performance from GFOP/singer/songwriter Ben Clark.

Which cities to host 2026 World Cup in USA, Mexico, Canada?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 10, 2017, 9:40 AM EDT

With the U.S., Mexico and Canada to announce a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup on Monday at 2 p.m. ET, many people have many questions.

The fact that all three of the countries involved could conceivably host the tournament on their own (especially the U.S.) has many questioning  why a trio of hosts is needed, yet the prospect of a tournament being hosted across an entire continent is an exciting idea and something UEFA is indeed doing for EURO 2020.

So, let’s take a look at how a 48-team World Cup could be hosted across the U.S., Mexico and Canada with a minimum of 16 host stadiums needed if you take into account that there are currently 12 host stadiums for 32-team World Cups to date. I’m thinking six host cities in each of the U.S. and Mexico, plus four in Canada. No doubt we will find out more about those plans in the coming days and weeks ahead.

The most intriguing nature of this idea, for me at least, is the fact that cities close together on the US-Canadian border and the US-Mexican border can be linked together and group games can be played in two countries, giving a real international and unique vibe to proceedings.

Here’s a breakdown at the best options in each country to host World Cup games, with a few notable mentions as the U.S. has so many great cities and venues to choose from.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

USA

New York City – MetLife Stadium is the obvious choice here with NYC also an outsider to host any potential World Cup final.
Chicago – Solider Field hosted World Cup games in 1994 and should be the venue once again for America’s third city.
LA – Plenty of options here with new stadiums being built. The Rose Bowl in Pasadena has a rich soccer history, but the new NFL stadium for the Rams could be an option.
Houston – Mexico and the U.S. have always got huge crowds for international games in Houston and NRG Stadium would be the perfect venue, especially as it’s just a four-hour drive from the Mexican border.
Seattle – One of the strongest soccer fanbases in the U.S. is certainly deserving of World Cup matches at CenturyLink Field. Not the biggest city in the U.S. but with its proximity to Portland and the Canadian border with Vancouver the Pacific Northwest could become a hub for group games.
Orlando – This would complete a very even spread of stadiums and would give soccer fans in the Southeast a chance to watch the games. Hosting them at Camping World Stadium would be easy and Orlando may just pip D.C. and Atlanta.

Other notables: Atlanta, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco, San Diego

Mexico

Mexico City – Azteca Stadium would undoubtedly be the front-runner to host the World Cup final given that it’s done so twice in the past.
Guadalajara – Estadio Chivas the obvious choice here and a city rich in soccer heritage would be a gem in Mexico’s bid. Surely nailed on.
Puebla – Puebla’s Estadio Cuauhtemoc home would be a fine World Cup venue and with it being close to Mexico City, Puebla is easily accessible.
Leon – Estadio Leon would need an upgrade but Leon’s proximity to Mexico City means that it would once again be easy to travel to and from Mexico’s capital.
Tijuana – Its close proximity to the U.S. border and San Diego would again give teams the chance to get a flavor of both the U.S. and Mexico in perhaps the same group play.
Monterrey – The sparkling Estadio BBVA Bancomer should be in line to be one of the host venues, plus Monterrey being a quick flight away from Texas could mean group games played in the U.S. and Mexico.

Other notables: Mexico City (Estadio Olimpico Universitario) Guadalajara (Jalisco Stadium), Toluca, Pachuca, Queretaro

Canada

Toronto – Capable of hosting huge sporting events, Canada’s largest city would almost certainly be a host of group games and knockout matches. BMO Field to be expanded?
Vancouver – After doing a wonderful job in hosting the 2015 Women’s World Cup final, BC Place is the front-runner and Vancouver makes tons of sense as it’s on the border with the U.S.
Calgary – Hosted plenty of games in the Women’s World Cup and geographically would give Canadians in Alberta the chance to watch games.
Montreal – A hub of culture and sport, Montreal makes plenty of sense and hosted the Olympic games and has a rich soccer culture.

Other notables: Ottawa, Winnipeg, Edmonton

Tim Howard in angry rant as Rapids fall to SKC

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 10, 2017, 8:48 AM EDT

Tim Howard was left seething on Sunday as his Colorado Rapids lost 3-1 at Sporting Kansas City and their slow start to the 2017 MLS season continues.

Howard, 38, was involved in a heated exchange with SKC striker Dom Dwyer who scored Sporting’s third goal in the clash between Western Conference foes.

In the video below you can see Howard lecturing Dwyer at the final whistle (Dwyer’s conduct towards some of Colorado’s players has been questioned) and what makes this even more awkward is that the latter, who was born in England, has just received his green card and many are touting him to be called up to the next U.S. national team squad.

This wasn’t the only exchange Howard was involved in as he also appeared to fire back obscenities at the partisan SKC crowd at Children’s Mercy Park. You can view footage of that incident here (be warned that Howard is particularly foul-mouthed) and there are also reports he flipped the bird at the KC Cauldron after their constant heckling.

It will be intriguing to see if MLS steps in to deal with the latter two incidents.

As for Howard and Dwyer going at it after the game, that’s part of sport. Sometimes tempers flare and passion boils over. Howard has always been fiery yet focused throughout his long and illustrious career and this was no different.

Should be interesting to see the dynamic between Howard and Dwyer if they are indeed USMNT teammates in June when Bruce Arena names his next squad…

Police investigate Ross Barkley punch incident

Getty Images
3 Comments
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 10, 2017, 7:59 AM EDT

Merseyside Police are reviewing video footage which appears to show Ross Barkley being punched on a night out following Everton’s 4-2 win against Leicester City on Sunday.

With details scarce at this point, the only evidence we have that this took place is the grainy cell phone footage below which appears to show Barkley first talking to a man and then being punched in the face before falling to the floor as the other individual was dragged away.

It is reported that the incident took place in the early hours of Monday morning in the Santa Chupitos cocktail bar in Liverpool and although there has been no comment from Everton, Merseyside police had the following to say.

“Merseyside Police is aware of footage online reportedly showing an assault in a bar in Liverpool city center. No report of an assault has been received but officers are making enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident.”

Barkley, 23, played a pivotal role in Sunday’s win for Everton but after the game his manager Ronald Koeman revealed that there is a new contract offer on the table for the England international and the Toffees’ manager appeared angry that the academy product has yet to sign it.

Koeman also said quite simply that if Barkley doesn’t sign the new deal on offer then Everton will sell him. Arsenal and others said to be interested in signing the lifelong Evertonian who often divides opinion with his talent undoubted but sometimes he fails to influence games.

Whether or not any of that led to the incident in question remains to be seen but surely it couldn’t have helped.

The fact that Barkley was also involved in some hefty challenges on Jordan Henderson and Dejan Lovren during the two Merseyside derbies this season probably didn’t help his reputation either, while the ongoing uncertainty around his Everton future has angered some Toffees fans who want him to commit his future to the club.

In recent weeks Barkley has been in good form despite criticism following Everton’s derby defeat to Liverpool on Apr. 1 and he has four goals and eight assists in the Premier League this season.

Now he will face plenty of questions about the incident off the pitch.

 