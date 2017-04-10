More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
UEFA Champions League Tues. preview: A quartet of entertainers

By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT

At this stage of the UEFA Champions League, the odds of good entertainment are varying. Sure, anyone in the last eight is going to have a wealth of talent, but how brave are they when it comes to putting it on display.

None of the four sides at play Tuesday are going to have any fears of dancing under the bright lights, which is why we can’t wait for the games to begin.

Juventus vs. Barcelona
First leg in Turin: Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET
Second leg in Barcelona: April 19, 2:45 p.m. ET

Sergio Busquets, Rafinha, Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal will all miss Tuesday’s first leg for Barcelona, but you know who will be there: Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez. While Juventus won’t be overwhelmed by anyone, facing a Barcelona side which knows it wasted a huge opportunity in league play is no picnic.

Juve is almost completely healthy and nearly as experienced as its Spanish opponents. The Old Lady broke a rare two-match winless streak with a win against Chievo.

Borussia Dortmund vs. AS Monaco
First leg in Dortmund: Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET
Second leg in Monaco: April 19, 2:45 p.m. ET

Here you have two of the most attractive sides in the world when it comes to attacking football. Monaco outlasted Manchester City by overwhelming on the flanks with flying fullbacks, while Borussia Dortmund has danced through defenses all year-long.

The beauty of this match is how many young superstars will be on display, and how much these pieces could matter to the world scene in the future, whether at Monaco, Dortmund or elsewhere. Kylian Mbappe (18) and Thomas Lemar (21) at Monaco is a thrilling duo, while BVB has Christian Pulisic (18) and Ousmane Dembele (19).

Palace’s Allardyce gives his playbook to beat Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT

Sam Allardyce loves himself a bit of bluster, but his tactical breakdown of “How to Beat Arsenal” is spot on — at least for Monday — and simple enough to bring a lot of cringing to Gooners.

Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend absolutely tormented Arsenal on the flanks, and the pressing Palace midfield kept the Gunners off-kilter for most of the match.

If Allardyce, no master tactician, can see things this clearly, then it’s no surprise other teams have been topping the Gunners. And, it follows, Arsene Wenger needs to find some answers.

Here’s Big Sam, whose Eagles have come out of the drop zone to beat Chelsea and Arsenal. From Sky Sports:

“Tactically the players were aware of how to beat Arsenal. The first thing was to defend and frustrate them, keep them playing sideways, then use the space behind the full-backs. Arsenal have been weak defensively, they leave the centre-backs exposed.

“We all know Arsenal are going through their worst spell for years, but the only way to take advantage is by playing well. Everything worked perfectly for us today.”

It did, and that playbook should be simple to follow for Middlesbrough and Leicester City, let alone the tests presented by Tottenham and Manchester United. This season, the status questions aren’t overblown: Arsenal is in trouble.

Wenger after big loss at Palace: “Every defeat is a big worry”

By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2017, 6:10 PM EDT

Arsene Wenger maintains that questions about his future aren’t hurting his players’ performance, which begs what is making Arsenal look so poor.

The Gunners were baffled by Crystal Palace on Monday, as Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend made Arsenal’s back line look poor time after time.

And Wenger didn’t want to answer questions about his future, deflecting to the small picture before the big one.

From the BBC:

“Every defeat is a big worry. I’ve managed over 1,100 games for Arsenal and we’re not used to losing like that. It’s a big worry. Unfortunately it is like that and we have to respond very quickly and not accept it.

“I’m disappointed and determined to put things right. Tonight the worry is not me, it’s the fact we lost a big game and that’s a big worry.”

Arsenal remains three points back of sixth place Manchester United and seven back of the Top Four. The Gunners have played one less game than fourth place Man City.

WATCH: USMNT vet Diskerud nets first Goteborg goal

By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT

Mix Diskerud scored his first goal in 13 months, burying a 15-yard chance for new club Goteborg at Sirius on Sunday.

Goteborg is one of four teams with four points through two match days in Sweden’s Allsvenskan.

Diskerud arrives to the party after a break down the right-wing came with a cross to the back post, and guides his shot back through traffic and into goal.

Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal: Eagles embarrass Gunners

By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT
  • Palace gets first win vs AFC since 2011
  • Cabaye, Zaha are menaces
  • Gunners have lost 3 of 5

Andros Townsend and Yohan Cabaye scored goals as Crystal Palace improved its Premier League safety race by burying Arsenal 3-0 at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Luka Milivojevic added a penalty kick in the 69th minute to ice it.

Palace moved six points clear of the drop zone with the win, while Arsenal remains three points back of sixth place Manchester United and seven back of the Top Four.

Townsend pounced on a sliding pass from Zaha to poke an outside of the foot shot beyond Emiliano Martinez to make it 1-0 in the 18th minute.

Alexis Sanchez and Nacho Monreal tried to work a 1-2 that was blocked back to the Chilean, whose shot was saved by Wayne Hennessey.

Further attempts were stymied by the Eagles, and Sanchez stayed especially lively. Mamadou Sakho continues to be a key to Palace’s defensive turnaround, blocking a Mesut Ozil pass and stopping a Sanchez attack.

Palace didn’t have many chances as the half wore on, save a pair of rough corners.

Danny Welbeck cut a 44th minute shot across goal that just defied the far post, and Hennessey flew to corral a Gabriel Paulista header just before the halftime whistle.

Arsenal was sloppy to start the second half, and Zaha crossed for Townsend. The Englishman laid off for Christian Benteke, who’s turn and fire was deflected out for a corner.

Benteke had the ball in the back of the net a minute later, but the flag was up.

And Palace found the second goal, a true beauty from Cabaye. The Frenchman was the beneficiary of more work from Zaha and Townsend, redirecting an aesthetically-pleasing shot over a laid out Martinez.

Townsend hit the deck under pressure in the 18, and Palace had a penalty to make it 3-0.