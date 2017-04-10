UEFA Champions League Tues. preview: A quartet of entertainers

At this stage of the UEFA Champions League, the odds of good entertainment are varying. Sure, anyone in the last eight is going to have a wealth of talent, but how brave are they when it comes to putting it on display.

None of the four sides at play Tuesday are going to have any fears of dancing under the bright lights, which is why we can’t wait for the games to begin.

Juventus vs. Barcelona

First leg in Turin: Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET

Second leg in Barcelona: April 19, 2:45 p.m. ET

Sergio Busquets, Rafinha, Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal will all miss Tuesday’s first leg for Barcelona, but you know who will be there: Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez. While Juventus won’t be overwhelmed by anyone, facing a Barcelona side which knows it wasted a huge opportunity in league play is no picnic.

Juve is almost completely healthy and nearly as experienced as its Spanish opponents. The Old Lady broke a rare two-match winless streak with a win against Chievo.

Borussia Dortmund vs. AS Monaco

First leg in Dortmund: Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET

Second leg in Monaco: April 19, 2:45 p.m. ET

Here you have two of the most attractive sides in the world when it comes to attacking football. Monaco outlasted Manchester City by overwhelming on the flanks with flying fullbacks, while Borussia Dortmund has danced through defenses all year-long.

The beauty of this match is how many young superstars will be on display, and how much these pieces could matter to the world scene in the future, whether at Monaco, Dortmund or elsewhere. Kylian Mbappe (18) and Thomas Lemar (21) at Monaco is a thrilling duo, while BVB has Christian Pulisic (18) and Ousmane Dembele (19).

