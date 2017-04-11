More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Argentina fires coach Edgardo Bauza

2 Comments
Associated PressApr 11, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Argentina has fired its newly appointed national head coach Edgardo Bauza after just eight months in the job, as the team struggles in qualifying matches for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

The Argentine Football Association confirmed Monday that Bauza’s reign was over after just eight matches in charge.

“Bauza has been informed that he is no longer the coach of the national team,” AFA President Claudio Tapia told reporters.

Bauza, 59, only started the job last August when Gerardo Martino departed after Argentina’s loss in the final of Copa America Centenario.

That defeat prompted captain Lionel Messi to announce he was quitting the national team, and although Bauza persuaded Messi to change his mind and target the 2018 World Cup, the team’s fortunes did not improve.

During Bauza’s brief stint, Argentina had three wins, three defeats and two draws, all in World Cup qualifiers.

World Cup champions twice before, and beaten finalists in 2014, Argentina are currently fifth in the South American qualifying standings with four matches left. The top four qualify automatically with the fifth team advancing to a playoff.

Making matters even harder for Argentina is that they will be without Messi for three of the remaining matches because the five-time World Player of the Year is serving a ban for insulting a linesman during a qualifier last month.

Tapia said a news conference would be held Tuesday to discuss the coaching position.

The next manager has not yet been named but local media have speculated that Argentina-born Jorge Sampaoli, the coach of Spanish club Sevilla, is a possible candidate.

UCL at half: Dybala strikes twice for Juventus

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedApr 11, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

Barcelona won’t want to keep making a habit of falling behind, but Juventus will be praying it can hold on to its lead… unlike a certain team from Paris.

[ MORE: Dortmund team bus involved in “bomb explosion” ]

Paulo Dybala gave the hosts a 2-0 lead in the opening 45 minutes on Tuesday at the Juventus Stadium after firing home in the seventh and 22nd minutes.

The Argentine striker picked out the left corner on his first finish after Juan Cuadrado picked out the 23-year-old inside the penalty area before Mario Mandzukic found Dybala on the second attempt 15 minutes later.

Russia worried by slow ticket sales for Confederations Cup

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 11, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) Russia’s top sports official is worried by slow ticket sales for the Confederations Cup.

[ MORE: Dortmund team bus involved in “bomb explosion” ]

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who is overseeing preparations for the tournament in June and the World Cup next year, says the first-phase sales figure of 211,475 tickets, released by FIFA last week, was below expectations.

A total of 695,000 tickets are available for the tournament, which begins on June 17.

Mutko says “there are worries about ticket sales” in comments reported by state news agency R-Sport, adding “we hope the situation will improve” after more sales outlets open next week.

Russian fans make up the majority of sales so far, with Chile second with just over 7,000 sold. Germany, Portugal and Mexico follow.

Borussia Dortmund team bus involved in “bomb explosion”

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

Borussia Dortmund have announced that their team bus has been involved in a “bomb explosion” at the team hotel ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against AS Monaco in Dortmund on Tuesday.

The game was postponed.

One person was injured — Dortmund player Marc Bartra, who is in hospital and is said to have minor injuries — while the players have been placed in security and fans in the stadium were initially told to remain in place.

Dortmund released several updates on Twitter about the attack and after being in close contact with UEFA the game was moved to Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET.

“Bomb explosion on the team bus at the team hotel. Player in security. No danger in and at the stadium. More information to follow.”

Initial photos showed damage to the team bus with broken windows evident as reports stated three explosions took place.

Top Premier League goals from Week 32

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

This is the perfect way to cure your Premier League blues. Don’t worry, the next round of games are just four days away.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

That said, if you can’t wait until then we have the perfect antidote: the top five goals from Week 32 in the PL.

Click play on the video above to watch the likes of Dele Alli, Roberto Firmino, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Jordy Clasie scoring stunners.

That should sort you out. And breathe.