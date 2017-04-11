More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Arsenal players, Wenger booed and abused by fans

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2017, 8:39 AM EDT

Ugly scenes erupted in the away end during and after Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Understandably Arsenal’s fans were not happy with one of the worst displays the Gunners have ever put in under beleaguered boss Arsene Wenger as they now sit in sixth place in the Premier League and are in real danger of not making the top four for the first time in 20 years.

In truth, Palace could have won by five or six as Arsenal’s players were weak in defense and toothless in attack. That led to chants of “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” and “Arsene Wenger, we want you to leave” from the away fans and many stayed behind to boo, surround and hurl abuse at the Arsenal players and manager as they got on the team bus outside Selhurst Park.

This isn’t the first time this has happened to Arsenal as Wenger and his players were the subject of abuse from their fans in 2014 while they stood on a train platform after a defeat at Stoke City.

This time around the nature of the verbal abuse towards the players, even those who tried to go over to them and apologize for the performance, was intense as the Arsenal fans wouldn’t even give the ball back to their own player, Hector Bellerin, as he took a throw-in near them late in the game.

This game really felt like the moment when Arsenal’s players shrugged their shoulders in the top four hunt as the uncertainty surrounding Wenger’s future at the club, plus that of star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, seems to be becoming too much to handle.

Speaking after the game, captain for the night Theo Walcott had this damning indictment on the display which see Arsenal seven points away from the top four with a game in hand of fourth-placed Manchester City.

“I think they just wanted it more. You could tell they wanted it more,” Walcott said. “You could sense that from the kickoff. It was an uphill battle towards the end there. Like I said before, this isn’t Arsenal at this moment time. We felt we had gotten out of that little patch, and hopefully we haven’t been dragged right back into it. But judging from that performance tonight, it looks like [we have].”

This is very much Arsenal right now as the Gunners are battling for a top four spot and look increasingly unlikely to seal a 19th straight season in the UEFA Champions League.

Wenger and his players have a lot of work to do to not only finish in the top four but to also win back the support and trust of the fans.

After these ugly scenes during and after the defeat at Palace, it appears the latter may never be possible for this manager and these players.

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2017, 9:44 AM EDT

Yes, it was a historic moment when the U.S., Mexico and Canada came together to announce for the first-time in history they wanted a FIFA World Cup to be hosted by three nations, but perhaps the biggest takeaway from the announcement in New York City on Monday was that the U.S. would host 60 of the 80 games at a potential 2026 World Cup hosted in North America.

60 of the 80.

That’s two thirds of the entire tournament in the U.S. plus the entire tournament from the quarterfinal stage onwards (so, the World Cup final would also be played in the USA) would be hosted Stateside.

Unsurprisingly the reaction to these details has seen mixed responses in Canada and Mexico, two nations which, like the U.S., is capable of hosting a World Cup on its own.

With Mexico and Canada each getting just 10 games, and many of those likely to be group games, would a fairer split have been 40 games in the USA and 20 each in Mexico and Canada? The president of Mexico’s soccer federation, Decio de Maria, says those numbers aren’t set in stone but if Mexico and Canada only get 10 games each in the 2026 World Cup, is there much point of them being part of this joint bid?

Of course, the CONCACAF region as a whole would benefit from this tournament and with U.S, Mexico and Canada all seeking automatic qualification as hosts, the potential for more CONCACAF teams to qualify for the tournament is positive. The plan is for six CONCACAF teams to gain automatic qualification to a 48-team World Cup in 2026, and how the expanded World Cup will work will be ratified at the next FIFA congress in Bahrain on May 11. Does that mean six CONCACAF teams, plus the three hosts, would all qualify?

Those are the kind of kinks which will be worked out in the coming months and only when this joint bid is successful will we get a better idea of how it will be structured for qualifying purposes.

What are the chances of the three nations winning this bid? Sunil Gulati, the president of U.S. Soccer who is leading the bid, fancies his chances of the winning. Given the fact that new FIFA president Gianni Infantino owes Gulati a great debt for helping him be appointed the new president of FIFA, that confidence is well placed.

And with no other candidates put forward so far to host the monster tournament — there’s talk of a potential bid from South America with Colombia, Peru and Ecuador interested, plus the CAF federation (Africa) is able to bid for the tournament — it is being reported that the North American bid is putting pressure on FIFA to bring the bidding process forward two years early and wants a decision to be made as early as 2018 at the FIFA congress in Moscow.

Whatever happens in that process, let’s analyze how we have come to see three nations standing together as hosts.

The U.S. knew it would’ve been the clear favorite to host the tournament among Canada and Mexico if all three nations had made separate bids. Yes, Mexico (who’ve already hosted the 1970 and 1986 World Cup) could’ve easily bid for the tournament and has many stadiums which could host games and the infrastructure, while Canada would need a few more stadiums built to get up to FIFA standards but not much else would be needed.

With all of that in mind, the U.S. had the chips staked in its favor and left Gulati and U.S. Soccer’s directors in a very powerful bargaining position. Yes, the U.S. could’ve gone alone to host this but with a token gesture of allowing Canada and Mexico to host 10 games each they’re looking like good neighbors and also spreading the wealth which comes with hosting a World Cup.

Yet it still feels like the U.S. could’ve done more to make this a truly continental World Cup. Perhaps a semifinal played in each of Canada and Mexico, then the final played in the U.S. or maybe even the final played at the Azteca which is a true soccer cathedral. It seems a little insulting that a huge soccer nation like Mexico, one that has already hosted its own World Cup twice, gets a few group games and then a handful of knockout games out of the deal.

Read the newspapers in Mexico today. Reaction to this announcement has not been kind but of course there is still room for some bargaining and with this World Cup over nine years away things could change and Mexico may be handed some more games.

Here’s the key though.

During the announcement Gulati spoke many times about this being the best economical tournament in history. That’s probably true as a few stadium upgrades would be needed but you could host a World Cup in the USA next week if you needed to. The sponsorship, income from fans and other spin-offs would all be straight cash for FIFA.

There lies the reason why the U.S. is the main host for this tournament. Commercially it has the biggest stadiums in the biggest cities and it is able to generate huge incomes. Just look at the crowds at any of the International Champions Cup games or the Copa Americe Centenario in the U.S. last summer. The vast majority for the big games were sold out with crowds of over 45,000 for most matches and some high profile affairs saw over 100,000 fans turn up.

Also, don’t forget that the 1994 World Cup in the USA still holds the record for the best attended World Cup in history.

That is the real reason why the U.S. has taken the largest slice of the pie pretty much the whole pie and FIFA will gladly gobble it up with a dollop of ice cream from both Mexico and Canada to wash it down.

With only here is no way that this bid will lose.

Associated PressApr 11, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT

ZURICH (AP) The North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup has asked FIFA for a quicker decision in June 2018, two years ahead of schedule.

In a letter seen by The Associated Press, the United States, Canada and Mexico soccer federations ask FIFA to consider their request next month at its congress in Bahrain.

The bid was launched on Monday, and is likely the only realistic option for FIFA’s 211 member federations who are scheduled to decide in May 2020.

The extra agenda item in Bahrain asks FIFA members to make a “principle decision” for the 2026 tournament to be “jointly and cooperatively organized” in North America.

FIFA could then ask the bid to meet all technical demands by March, and confirm the hosts at the 2018 congress in Moscow.

By Nicholas MendolaApr 10, 2017, 10:22 PM EDT

Sadio Mane needed surgery as expected and will miss two months as a result of an incident with Leighton Baines in the Merseyside Derby.

Mane, 24, won’t play again this season, also missing out on an extra match the Reds announced on Monday: one on May 24 against Sydney FC in Australia.

The club points out that the match will be the closest to Liverpool’s 125th anniversary, and that the Reds enjoy health support Down Under. From LiverpoolFC.com:

Liverpool have more than 2.3million followers in Australia and the strength of their support has never been more evident than during the club’s previous visits: the incredible moment in Melbourne in 2013 when 95,000 fans sang ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, or in Brisbane and Adelaide when fans came out in their thousands to show their support.

Sydney FC is led by former Australia national team coach Graham Arnold.

Associated PressApr 10, 2017, 9:40 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) Spanish club Celta Vigo says Giuseppe Rossi has torn ligaments in his left knee and will be sidelined for six months.

Celta says Rossi will undergo surgery to repair the damage.

The 30-year-old American-born Italian has had three serious knee injuries, but all were to his right knee.

An incredibly talented scorer, Rossi’s career has been plagued by injuries. His latest occurred in the first half of Celta’s 2-0 loss to Eibar on Sunday. He walked off the field and sat on the bench.

A week ago, Rossi scored a hat trick for Celta in a 3-1 win over Las Palmas.