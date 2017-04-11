Burki, Dortmund players “shocked” by Tuesday’s explosions

Tuesday was set to be another day for Borussia Dortmund as it readied itself for Monaco in the UEFA Champions League, but the German side was left with a shocking series of events that forced the match to be postponed.

[ MORE: Dortmund team bus involved in “bomb explosion” ]

Three explosions went off near Dortmund’s team bus on Tuesday, while several of the fragments directly hit defender Marc Bartra, who was sent to the hospital after suffering a hand injury.

Goalkeeper Roman Burki — who was sitting next to teammate Bartra on the team bus — told German outlet Blick that it was a traumatic experience.

“We left the hotel at 7:15 p.m. and went down the street. The bus turned to the main street, when there was a giant explosion,” Burki said. “I was sitting in the back row next to Marc Bartra, who was hit by fragments of the broken back window.

“After the bang, we all ducked in the bus and went on the ground. We did not know if more happened. The police were quickly on the spot, and they were safe. We’re all shocked — nobody thought of a football match in that minute.”

The match between Dortmund and Monaco will be played on Wednesday afternoon at 12:45 p.m. ET at Signal Iduna Park.