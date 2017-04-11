More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Burki, Dortmund players “shocked” by Tuesday’s explosions

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedApr 11, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT

Tuesday was set to be another day for Borussia Dortmund as it readied itself for Monaco in the UEFA Champions League, but the German side was left with a shocking series of events that forced the match to be postponed.

[ MORE: Dortmund team bus involved in “bomb explosion” ]

Three explosions went off near Dortmund’s team bus on Tuesday, while several of the fragments directly hit defender Marc Bartra, who was sent to the hospital after suffering a hand injury.

Goalkeeper Roman Burki — who was sitting next to teammate Bartra on the team bus — told German outlet Blick that it was a traumatic experience.

“We left the hotel at 7:15 p.m. and went down the street. The bus turned to the main street, when there was a giant explosion,” Burki said. “I was sitting in the back row next to Marc Bartra, who was hit by fragments of the broken back window.

“After the bang, we all ducked in the bus and went on the ground. We did not know if more happened. The police were quickly on the spot, and they were safe. We’re all shocked — nobody thought of a football match in that minute.”

The match between Dortmund and Monaco will be played on Wednesday afternoon at 12:45 p.m. ET at Signal Iduna Park.

MLS levies one-game suspension to Orlando City’s Perez Garcia

Twitter/Orlando City
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedApr 11, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT

He may have gotten away with it over the weekend, but Orlando City’s Matias Perez Garcia will now face the wrath of MLS’ Disciplinary Committee.

[ MORE: USA, Canada, Mexico ask FIFA for faster World Cup bid process ]

The Lions midfielder has earned a one-match suspension and an undisclosed fine after kicking out at New York Red Bulls midfielder Felipe during Sunday’s 1-0 win.

Upon replay, it was clear that Perez Garcia and Felipe both went to ground after jostling for the ball before the former aimed a kick at the right thigh of the Red Bulls player.

Perez Garcia will miss his club’s next match when Orlando hosts the LA Galaxy on Saturday afternoon at Orlando City Stadium.

Dortmund fans offer housing to Monaco supporters with Twitter campaign

Lukas Schulze/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedApr 11, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT

There was reason to be sad on Tuesday after several explosions forced Borussia Dortmund’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Monaco to to be postponed.

[ MORE: Juventus throttles Barca in UCL quarterfinals first leg ]

Even in a moment of tragedy though, something amazing came of the situation with the kindness of the German club and its supporters at the forefront.

Following the postponement of the first leg — which will now be played on Wednesday afternoon at 12:45 p.m. ET — Dortmund released a tweet directed towards Monaco’s traveling supporters as they look for a place to stay.

With the match unexpectedly moved back a day, that prompted the #bedforawayfans campaign which is helping out many Monaco fans.

Here’s what some people are saying on Twitter:

PST Extra: Is Arsene Wenger’s time in London coming to an end?

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedApr 11, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT

Arsenal fell flat on Monday afternoon against Crystal Palace, and now the club looks to be in serious danger of missing out on the top four for the first time since 1994/95.

At the center of all the debate is manager Arsene Wenger, who was booed on Monday after the 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park.

[ JPW: Was Palace defeat beginning of end for Wenger? ]

Could this mean the end of Arsene Wenger’s era? Joe Prince-Wright says it should be.

Luis Enrique shoulders blame following Barca defeat

Alex Caparros/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedApr 11, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

We’ve seen this scenario before but Barcelona is still in a very precarious position as it heads into its UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg against Juventus.

[ MORE: Juventus throttles Barca in commanding UCL first leg ]

The La Liga side fell 3-0 to Juventus on Tuesday after Paulo Dybala’s brace and Giorgio Chiellini added a third for the Italian side.

[ MORE: Marc Bartra suffers hand injury after explosion near Dortmund bus ]

While there were some chances to be had for Barcelona, particularly over the second half of the match, manager Luis Enrique refused to blame his players following the defeat at the Juventus Stadium.

“It was a difficult first half, very similar to the one in Paris and the second was much better,” Enrique said following the first leg defeat. “If you gift the first half, then obviously you’re going to have problems.

“A coach does everything to help the team and prepare them, but evidently I did not. We have to improve, learn from these mistakes, analyse the game carefully and realise where we went wrong.

Barca’s best chance on the day to pull an away goal back came just prior to the 70th minute when Neymar’s attempted shot from inside the penalty area was blocked by Chiellini.

However, upon replay it appeared the Italian defender handled the ball as he slid in to make the block on the Brazilian star.

The Barca boss continued about how challenging it will be to replicate another massive comeback as the club did in the Round of 16 against Paris Saint Germain.

The Blaugrana trailed PSG 4-0 heading into the second leg affair before mounting a massive 6-1 victory (6-5 on aggregate) to reach the quarterfinals.

“It’s the second time this has happened,” Enrique said. “It’s hard to think of a remuntada [comeback], but we’ll try to get back on our feet and put in a good performance in the second leg.

“It’s not good to pick on single players after a defeat. It’s a defeat for the whole team, starting with the coach.”