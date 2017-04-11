Dortmund fans offer housing to Monaco supporters with Twitter campaign

We’ve seen this scenario before but Barcelona is still in a very precarious position as it heads into its UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg against Juventus.

The La Liga side fell 3-0 to Juventus on Tuesday after Paulo Dybala’s brace and Giorgio Chiellini added a third for the Italian side.

While there were some chances to be had for Barcelona, particularly over the second half of the match, manager Luis Enrique refused to blame his players following the defeat at the Juventus Stadium.

“It was a difficult first half, very similar to the one in Paris and the second was much better,” Enrique said following the first leg defeat. “If you gift the first half, then obviously you’re going to have problems.

“A coach does everything to help the team and prepare them, but evidently I did not. We have to improve, learn from these mistakes, analyse the game carefully and realise where we went wrong.

Barca’s best chance on the day to pull an away goal back came just prior to the 70th minute when Neymar’s attempted shot from inside the penalty area was blocked by Chiellini.

However, upon replay it appeared the Italian defender handled the ball as he slid in to make the block on the Brazilian star.

The Barca boss continued about how challenging it will be to replicate another massive comeback as the club did in the Round of 16 against Paris Saint Germain.

The Blaugrana trailed PSG 4-0 heading into the second leg affair before mounting a massive 6-1 victory (6-5 on aggregate) to reach the quarterfinals.

“It’s the second time this has happened,” Enrique said. “It’s hard to think of a remuntada [comeback], but we’ll try to get back on our feet and put in a good performance in the second leg.

“It’s not good to pick on single players after a defeat. It’s a defeat for the whole team, starting with the coach.”