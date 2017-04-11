More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

PST Extra: Is Arsene Wenger’s time in London coming to an end?

By Matt ReedApr 11, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT

Arsenal fell flat on Monday afternoon against Crystal Palace, and now the club looks to be in serious danger of missing out on the top four for the first time since 1994/95.

At the center of all the debate is manager Arsene Wenger, who was booed on Monday after the 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park.

Could this mean the end of Arsene Wenger’s era? Joe Prince-Wright says it should be.

Dortmund fans offer housing to Monaco supporters with Twitter campaign

Lukas Schulze/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 11, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT

There was reason to be sad on Tuesday after several explosions forced Borussia Dortmund’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Monaco to to be postponed.

[ MORE: Juventus throttles Barca in UCL quarterfinals first leg ]

Even in a moment of tragedy though, something amazing came of the situation with the kindness of the German club and its supporters at the forefront.

Following the postponement of the first leg — which will now be played on Wednesday afternoon at 12:45 p.m. ET — Dortmund released a tweet directed towards Monaco’s traveling supporters as they look for a place to stay.

With the match unexpectedly moved back a day, that prompted the #bedforawayfans campaign which is helping out many Monaco fans.

Here’s what some people are saying on Twitter:

Luis Enrique shoulders blame following Barca defeat

Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 11, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

We’ve seen this scenario before but Barcelona is still in a very precarious position as it heads into its UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg against Juventus.

[ MORE: Juventus throttles Barca in commanding UCL first leg ]

The La Liga side fell 3-0 to Juventus on Tuesday after Paulo Dybala’s brace and Giorgio Chiellini added a third for the Italian side.

[ MORE: Marc Bartra suffers hand injury after explosion near Dortmund bus ]

While there were some chances to be had for Barcelona, particularly over the second half of the match, manager Luis Enrique refused to blame his players following the defeat at the Juventus Stadium.

“It was a difficult first half, very similar to the one in Paris and the second was much better,” Enrique said following the first leg defeat. “If you gift the first half, then obviously you’re going to have problems.

“A coach does everything to help the team and prepare them, but evidently I did not. We have to improve, learn from these mistakes, analyse the game carefully and realise where we went wrong.

Barca’s best chance on the day to pull an away goal back came just prior to the 70th minute when Neymar’s attempted shot from inside the penalty area was blocked by Chiellini.

However, upon replay it appeared the Italian defender handled the ball as he slid in to make the block on the Brazilian star.

The Barca boss continued about how challenging it will be to replicate another massive comeback as the club did in the Round of 16 against Paris Saint Germain.

The Blaugrana trailed PSG 4-0 heading into the second leg affair before mounting a massive 6-1 victory (6-5 on aggregate) to reach the quarterfinals.

“It’s the second time this has happened,” Enrique said. “It’s hard to think of a remuntada [comeback], but we’ll try to get back on our feet and put in a good performance in the second leg.

“It’s not good to pick on single players after a defeat. It’s a defeat for the whole team, starting with the coach.”

Juventus throttles Barcelona in commanding first leg UCL win

Twitter/BBC Sport
By Matt ReedApr 11, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT

It was a dream start for Juventus on Tuesday night, and now the Italian giants must hold on for one more leg to progress into the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

[ MORE: Bartra suffers hand injury after explosions outside Dortmund bus

Juventus knocked off Barcelona, 3-0, at the Juventus Stadium after a pair of goals from Paulo Dybala set the pace for the Serie A leaders during the first half.

Giorgio Chiellini headed home Miralem Pjanic’s corner kick in the 55th minute to give the hosts a commanding lead in Turin, and there was no turning back for Barcelona on the day.

The Argentine attacker found the back of the net after seven minutes when Dybala’s curling effort beat goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen from inside the penalty area.

Dybala struck again in the 22nd minute after one-timing a left-footed effort past Ter Stegen from Mario Mandzukic’s pass.

For Barcelona, the team’s performance was quite reminiscent of its opening leg effort against Paris Saint Germain several weeks back in the Round of 16.

Despite an overwhelming amount of possession in Italy, Lionel Messi and co. struggled mightily to break down the Juventus backline and couldn’t find a way to beat Gianluigi Buffon.

Barca had a legitimate shout for handball and potentially a penalty in the 69th minute when Chiellini came sliding in to block a Neymar blast from inside the box. The Italian defender had his right arm elevated as he went to ground and the ball appeared to clip it after Neymar’s attempt made its way towards the defender.

The two sides will meet again on April 19th from the Camp Nou as Luis Enrique’s side looks to overcome its current 3-0 deficit.

Marc Batra suffers hand injury in explosion near Dortmund team bus

Alexander Scheuber/Getty Images Fuer MAN
By Matt ReedApr 11, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT

Borussia Dortmund’s match against AS Monaco was postponed on Tuesday after three explosions went off near the club’s team bus in the lead up to their UEFA Champions League clash.

[ MORE: Dortmund bus involved in bomb explosions ahead of UCL match ]

The German side will be monitoring the status of one of its players though after defender Marc Bartra suffered an injury as a result of the attack.

The club announced Tuesday afternoon following the incident that Bartra had suffered an injury and that he was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

UPDATE: Bartra underwent surgery Tuesday evening to repair his fractured wrist and remove debris from his arm after the explosions.

It was later reported by Eurosport that the 26-year-old’s injury was to his hand and that he is “Ok but in shock” following the events that led to Dortmund’s match being postponed.