PST Extra: Is Arsene Wenger’s time in London coming to an end?

Arsenal fell flat on Monday afternoon against Crystal Palace, and now the club looks to be in serious danger of missing out on the top four for the first time since 1994/95.
At the center of all the debate is manager Arsene Wenger, who was booed on Monday after the 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park.
Could this mean the end of Arsene Wenger’s era? Joe Prince-Wright says it should be.
Two more UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first legs are coming your way on Wednesday and they promise to be two absolute beauties.
Leicester City, the only remaining Premier League side, are in the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s side will provide the Foxes with their toughest test in the UCL to date as the runners up in two of the past three seasons will look to put the tie to bed in the first leg with Antoine Griezmann their main man. Can Jamie Vardy and Co. grab a vital away goal and create a cauldron of noise at the King Power Stadium in the second leg next week?
In the other quarterfinal two giants collide as German champs Bayern Munich host Real Madrid with plenty of crossovers between playing staff and managers. Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti won the UCL trophy at Real in 2014 and his then assistant, Zinedine Zidane, is now the manager at Real and led them to the UCL crown last season. With Robert Lewandowski out of the game for Bayern, Ancelotti knows he must keep things tight and hope for a winner-takes-all clash at the Santiago Bernabeu next week. With Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema around, Real seem to be the favorites.
Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s clashes.
Wednesday's UEFA Champions League schedule
Atletico Madrid vs. Leicester – 2:45 p.m. ET
Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid – 2:45 p.m. ET
MILAN (AP) The delayed sale of AC Milan moved a step closer to completion after the leader of the group buying the club arrived in the Italian city.
Yonghong Li flew in on Wednesday to complete the purchase of Milan by Rossoneri Sport Investment Luxembourg.
The transfer of the final 190 million euros ($202 million) – in addition to the 250 million euro ($266 million) deposit already paid and the 180 million euros ($191 million) loaned by American fund Elliott Management – is expected to arrive during the day, and the sale to be completed Thursday.
The sale has been postponed twice – in December and March.
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has owned Milan for 31 years. The new owners’ first match will be Saturday’s derby against Inter Milan.
Wayne Rooney is out of Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg clash at Anderlecht on Thursday.
Rooney, 31, has not traveled with the squad who flew out to Belgium on Wednesday ahead of the key encounter.
Even though he trained on Wednesday morning with the rest of the team, it is believed that Rooney is still suffering from pain in both of his ankles as the United captain has not played since Apr. 1 in the draw with West Bromwich Albion.
However, there are conflicting reports that Rooney was expecting to travel with the squad for what is perhaps their biggest game of the season to date given what it is on the line. Per Sky Sports, United’s all-time leading goalscorer is said to be “disappointed” that he didn’t travel with the team and was deemed not fit enough to take part.
Speaking in his prematch press conference, Mourinho had the following to say when asked about Rooney.
With Manchester United struggling to finish in the top four of the Premier League and qualify for the UEFA Champions League, Mourinho has targeted winning the Europa League and clinching qualification to the UCL via that route.
Back to Rooney, and this news may well confirm what we’ve known for a while: he doesn’t have a future at United beyond this season.
His talent is undoubted but with Zlatan Ibrahimovic (the veteran Swede has 28 goals this season), Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan around, he’s no longer the main man at Old Trafford.
Expect those Rooney transfer links to Everton, the Chinese Super League and Major League Soccer to be fired up again very, very soon…
After the shocking bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund’s team bus on Tuesday which saw their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against AS Monaco postponed, it’s time to go again at the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET.
With BVB defender Marc Bartra hospitalized after the three bombs exploded outside Dortmund’s team bus as it left the team hotel yesterday, both set of players were in no frame of mind to play.
There is extra security in Dortmund for this game and Monaco fans were taken in by supporters of the home side via a social media campaign following the near 24-hour delay to kick off. Even in the worst of times there are positives which arrive and this show of compassion between supporters has been evident in Dortmund since Tuesday’s attack.
Back on the pitch, Dortmund (Christian Pulisic alert) host Monaco in what is sure to be a high-scoring encounter. Monaco have scored the most goals in France (88 in 31 Ligue 1 games to be exact) while Dortmund were the highest scoring team in UCL group play. With so many young attacking talents on show, this is sure to be a fun series as two talented managers in Thomas Tuchel and Leonardo Jardim both have defense low down on their list of priorities.
Here are the starting lineups for Dortmund and Monaco with USMNT’s Pulisic on the bench.