Report: Real Madrid to target four Chelsea stars

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT

A report from Spanish outlet Don Balon claims Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on four Chelsea stars ahead of the summer transfer window.

The players who are said to be interesting the reigning European champs are Eden Hazard (Real are long-time admirers of his), plus N'Golo Kante, Thibaut Courtois and Marcos Alonso.

Rumors of Hazard and Courtois swapping Stamford Bridge for the Santiago Bernabeu have been circulating for the past few months, while the report about Zinedine Zidane wanting to sign Kante last summer but being shut down by Real’s president Florentino Perez suggests they may go back in for the France superstar after his stunning debut season for Chelsea.

Kante joined Chelsea from Leicester for $35 million last summer and you have to think he is now worth over $60 million following his stunning displays which suggest he will be named the PFA Player of the Year while also winning his second PL title in a row after clinching the crown with Leicester City last season. Kante and Casemiro would provide some serious steel to Real’s midfield but is there room for both of them with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos around too?

It’s always a fine balancing act for Zidane and also the definition of “champagne problems” when you consider he also has central players Kovacic, Isco and Marco Llorente around too.

As for Alonso, the former Real Madrid academy product has had a fairly nomadic career for a player of his age, spending time with three different clubs in England (Bolton, Sunderland, Chelsea) and then in Italy with Fiorentina. With Real currently having Marcelo at left back bringing in Alonso, who is entering his prime at 26, doesn’t seem like a sensible move for the player or the club.

He would be a good long-term option at left back and has shown his undoubted attacking ability to slot in to Real’s team perfectly, but given the fact he’s a regular for Chelsea at left-wing back it would seem slightly far-fetched to see him leave the Blues. That said, Chelsea have been linked with a move for former Chelsea left back Ryan Bertrand, so maybe Alonso moving back to his boyhood club to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather makes sense.

The likelihood of one of these deals, let alone four, getting done seems remote considering all four players are key cogs in Antonio Conte‘s machine at Chelsea.

Hazard remains the jewel in Chelsea’s crown and if Real come in with a world-record bid for the Belgian attacker this summer it’ll be interesting to see what happens.

It’s not like Chelsea need the money but with Conte’s philosophy clear and everyone on board as they lead the Premier League by seven points, if heads are turned this summer he will soon realize.

UCL at half: Dybala strikes twice for Juventus

By Matt ReedApr 11, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT

Barcelona won’t want to keep making a habit of falling behind, but Juventus will be praying it can hold on to its lead… unlike a certain team from Paris.

Paulo Dybala gave the hosts a 2-0 lead in the opening 45 minutes on Tuesday at the Juventus Stadium after firing home in the seventh and 22nd minutes.

The Argentine striker picked out the left corner on his first finish after Juan Cuadrado picked out the 23-year-old inside the penalty area before Mario Mandzukic found Dybala on the second attempt 15 minutes later.

Russia worried by slow ticket sales for Confederations Cup

Associated PressApr 11, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) Russia’s top sports official is worried by slow ticket sales for the Confederations Cup.

Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who is overseeing preparations for the tournament in June and the World Cup next year, says the first-phase sales figure of 211,475 tickets, released by FIFA last week, was below expectations.

A total of 695,000 tickets are available for the tournament, which begins on June 17.

Mutko says “there are worries about ticket sales” in comments reported by state news agency R-Sport, adding “we hope the situation will improve” after more sales outlets open next week.

Russian fans make up the majority of sales so far, with Chile second with just over 7,000 sold. Germany, Portugal and Mexico follow.

Borussia Dortmund team bus involved in “bomb explosion”

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

Borussia Dortmund have announced that their team bus has been involved in a “bomb explosion” at the team hotel ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against AS Monaco in Dortmund on Tuesday.

The game was postponed.

One person was injured — Dortmund player Marc Bartra, who is in hospital and is said to have minor injuries — while the players have been placed in security and fans in the stadium were initially told to remain in place.

Dortmund released several updates on Twitter about the attack and after being in close contact with UEFA the game was moved to Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET.

“Bomb explosion on the team bus at the team hotel. Player in security. No danger in and at the stadium. More information to follow.”

Initial photos showed damage to the team bus with broken windows evident as reports stated three explosions took place.

Top Premier League goals from Week 32

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

This is the perfect way to cure your Premier League blues. Don’t worry, the next round of games are just four days away.

That said, if you can’t wait until then we have the perfect antidote: the top five goals from Week 32 in the PL.

Click play on the video above to watch the likes of Dele Alli, Roberto Firmino, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Jordy Clasie scoring stunners.

That should sort you out. And breathe.