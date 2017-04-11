Russia worried by slow ticket sales for Confederations Cup

MOSCOW (AP) Russia’s top sports official is worried by slow ticket sales for the Confederations Cup.
Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who is overseeing preparations for the tournament in June and the World Cup next year, says the first-phase sales figure of 211,475 tickets, released by FIFA last week, was below expectations.
A total of 695,000 tickets are available for the tournament, which begins on June 17.
Mutko says “there are worries about ticket sales” in comments reported by state news agency R-Sport, adding “we hope the situation will improve” after more sales outlets open next week.
Russian fans make up the majority of sales so far, with Chile second with just over 7,000 sold. Germany, Portugal and Mexico follow.
Borussia Dortmund have announced that their team bus has been involved in a “bomb explosion” at the team hotel ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against AS Monaco in Dortmund on Tuesday.
The game was postponed.
One person was injured — Dortmund player Marc Bartra, who is in hospital and is said to have minor injuries — while the players have been placed in security and fans in the stadium were initially told to remain in place.
Dortmund released several updates on Twitter about the attack and after being in close contact with UEFA the game was moved to Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET.
“Bomb explosion on the team bus at the team hotel. Player in security. No danger in and at the stadium. More information to follow.”
Initial photos showed damage to the team bus with broken windows evident as reports stated three explosions took place.
[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]
Barcelona forward Neymar will miss El Clasico later this month.
The Brazilian striker was sent off in Barca’s 2-0 defeat at Malaga at the weekend for two yellow cards and he sarcastically applauded the officials as he walked off.
That action has got him in big trouble as it was announced he had been handed an extra two-game ban to add on to his one-game ban for picking up a red card.
It was confirmed by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Tuesday that Neymar had been banned for three games, meaning he will miss Barcelona’s games against Real Sociedad this weekend, plus the clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Apr. 23 and a clash with Osasuna three days later.
It has been widely reported that Barca will appeal the decision.
Real Madrid is currently top of La Liga, four points ahead of Barcelona in the standings.
Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace felt like more than a damaging defeat in their top four hunt.
It felt like the beginning of the end for Arsene Wenger.
The Frenchman, 67, seemed genuinely lost for words after the game as he refused to comment on his future with his contract set to expire this summer and still no decision has been announced by himself or Arsenal’s board. The delay is clearly having an impact on his players, while the fans vented their anger throughout the defeat and after it too.
With reports stating a two-year extension is on the table for Wenger to sign, the defeat at Palace not only put a huge dent in his hopes of leading the Gunners to a 21st top four finish in a row but also proved just how much of a rebuild is needed if he stays. With a failing squad, plenty of uncertainty about the manager and players staying on and extremely unhappy fans pointing fingers at Wenger and the board of directors, this has become one of the most volatile periods in Arsenal’s history.
With Arsenal closer (in terms of points gained) to Crystal Palace in 16th than Chelsea in 1st place, many more damaging stats emerged from the loss. This was the first time under Wenger that Arsenal had lost four-straight PL away games and also the first time they have been 14 points behind north London rivals Spurs in the standings since 1963.
What perhaps hurt more than those damning statistics was the fact that many of his players appeared to wave the white flag and his captain for the night, Theo Walcott, admitted that Palace’s players “wanted it more” and that they had let down both their manager and the fans.
No matter what happens in the coming weeks and months regarding the futures of Wenger and star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, the defeat to Palace will go down as one of the worst performances in their Premier League history under the Frenchman.
Arsenal have now lost five of their last eight games in the Premier League and a bad situation continues to spiral out of control.