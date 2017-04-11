More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Top Premier League goals from Week 32

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

This is the perfect way to cure your Premier League blues. Don’t worry, the next round of games are just four days away.

That said, if you can’t wait until then we have the perfect antidote: the top five goals from Week 32 in the PL.

Click play on the video above to watch the likes of Dele Alli, Roberto Firmino, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Jordy Clasie scoring stunners.

That should sort you out. And breathe.

Borussia Dortmund team bus involved in “bomb explosion”

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

Borussia Dortmund have announced that their team bus has been involved in a “bomb explosion” at the team hotel ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against AS Monaco in Dortmund on Tuesday.

Early reports state that one person was injured — believed to be Dortmund player Marc Bartra who is said to be okay — while the players have been placed in security and fans in the stadium have been told to remain in place.

Dortmund said the following on Twitter about the attacks and also said they are in close contact with UEFA about whether or not the game will go ahead.

“Bomb explosion on the team bus at the team hotel. Player in security. No danger in and at the stadium. More information to follow.”

Initial photos showed damage to the team bus with broken windows evident.

It is expected that the game will be canceled.

More to follow…

Barcelona star Neymar banned for El Clasico

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

Barcelona forward Neymar will miss El Clasico later this month.

The Brazilian striker was sent off in Barca’s 2-0 defeat at Malaga at the weekend for two yellow cards and he sarcastically applauded the officials as he walked off.

That action has got him in big trouble as it was announced he had been handed an extra two-game ban to add on to his one-game ban for picking up a red card.

It was confirmed by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Tuesday that Neymar had been banned for three games, meaning he will miss Barcelona’s games against Real Sociedad this weekend, plus the clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Apr. 23 and a clash with Osasuna three days later.

It has been widely reported that Barca will appeal the decision.

Real Madrid is currently top of La Liga, four points ahead of Barcelona in the standings.

Was Palace defeat beginning of end for Wenger?

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace felt like more than a damaging defeat in their top four hunt.

It felt like the beginning of the end for Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman, 67, seemed genuinely lost for words after the game as he refused to comment on his future with his contract set to expire this summer and still no decision has been announced by himself or Arsenal’s board. The delay is clearly having an impact on his players, while the fans vented their anger throughout the defeat and after it too.

With reports stating a two-year extension is on the table for Wenger to sign, the defeat at Palace not only put a huge dent in his hopes of leading the Gunners to a 21st top four finish in a row but also proved just how much of a rebuild is needed if he stays. With a failing squad, plenty of uncertainty about the manager and players staying on and extremely unhappy fans pointing fingers at Wenger and the board of directors, this has become one of the most volatile periods in Arsenal’s history.

With Arsenal closer (in terms of points gained) to Crystal Palace in 16th than Chelsea in 1st place, many more damaging stats emerged from the loss. This was the first time under Wenger that Arsenal had lost four-straight PL away games and also the first time they have been 14 points behind north London rivals Spurs in the standings since 1963.

What perhaps hurt more than those damning statistics was the fact that many of his players appeared to wave the white flag and his captain for the night, Theo Walcott, admitted that Palace’s players “wanted it more” and that they had let down both their manager and the fans.

No matter what happens in the coming weeks and months regarding the futures of Wenger and star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, the defeat to Palace will go down as one of the worst performances in their Premier League history under the Frenchman.

Arsenal have now lost five of their last eight games in the Premier League and a bad situation continues to spiral out of control.

Report: Real Madrid to target four Chelsea stars

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT

A report from Spanish outlet Don Balon claims Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on four Chelsea stars ahead of the summer transfer window.

The players who are said to be interesting the reigning European champs are Eden Hazard (Real are long-time admirers of his), plus N'Golo Kante, Thibaut Courtois and Marcos Alonso.

Rumors of Hazard and Courtois swapping Stamford Bridge for the Santiago Bernabeu have been circulating for the past few months, while the report about Zinedine Zidane wanting to sign Kante last summer but being shut down by Real’s president Florentino Perez suggests they may go back in for the France superstar after his stunning debut season for Chelsea.

Kante joined Chelsea from Leicester for $35 million last summer and you have to think he is now worth over $60 million following his stunning displays which suggest he will be named the PFA Player of the Year while also winning his second PL title in a row after clinching the crown with Leicester City last season. Kante and Casemiro would provide some serious steel to Real’s midfield but is there room for both of them with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos around too?

It’s always a fine balancing act for Zidane and also the definition of “champagne problems” when you consider he also has central players Kovacic, Isco and Marco Llorente around too.

As for Alonso, the former Real Madrid academy product has had a fairly nomadic career for a player of his age, spending time with three different clubs in England (Bolton, Sunderland, Chelsea) and then in Italy with Fiorentina. With Real currently having Marcelo at left back bringing in Alonso, who is entering his prime at 26, doesn’t seem like a sensible move for the player or the club.

He would be a good long-term option at left back and has shown his undoubted attacking ability to slot in to Real’s team perfectly, but given the fact he’s a regular for Chelsea at left-wing back it would seem slightly far-fetched to see him leave the Blues. That said, Chelsea have been linked with a move for former Chelsea left back Ryan Bertrand, so maybe Alonso moving back to his boyhood club to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather makes sense.

The likelihood of one of these deals, let alone four, getting done seems remote considering all four players are key cogs in Antonio Conte‘s machine at Chelsea.

Hazard remains the jewel in Chelsea’s crown and if Real come in with a world-record bid for the Belgian attacker this summer it’ll be interesting to see what happens.

It’s not like Chelsea need the money but with Conte’s philosophy clear and everyone on board as they lead the Premier League by seven points, if heads are turned this summer he will soon realize.