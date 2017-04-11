UCL at half: Dybala strikes twice for Juventus

Barcelona won’t want to keep making a habit of falling behind, but Juventus will be praying it can hold on to its lead… unlike a certain team from Paris.
Paulo Dybala gave the hosts a 2-0 lead in the opening 45 minutes on Tuesday at the Juventus Stadium after firing home in the seventh and 22nd minutes.
The Argentine striker picked out the left corner on his first finish after Juan Cuadrado picked out the 23-year-old inside the penalty area before Mario Mandzukic found Dybala on the second attempt 15 minutes later.
It was a dream start for Juventus on Tuesday night, and now the Italian giants must hold on for one more leg to progress into the UEFA Champions League semifinals.
Juventus knocked off Barcelona, 3-0, at the Juventus Stadium after a pair of goals from Paulo Dybala set the pace for the Serie A leaders during the first half.
Giorgio Chiellini headed home Miralem Pjanic’s corner kick in the 55th minute to give the hosts a commanding lead in Turin, and there was no turning back for Barcelona on the day.
The Argentine attacker found the back of the net after seven minutes when Dybala’s curling effort beat goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen from inside the penalty area.
Dybala struck again in the 22nd minute after one-timing a left-footed effort past Ter Stegen from Mario Mandzukic’s pass.
For Barcelona, the team’s performance was quite reminiscent of its opening leg effort against Paris Saint Germain several weeks back in the Round of 16.
Despite an overwhelming amount of possession in Italy, Lionel Messi and co. struggled mightily to break down the Juventus backline and couldn’t find a way to beat Gianluigi Buffon.
Barca had a legitimate shout for handball and potentially a penalty in the 69th minute when Chiellini came sliding in to block a Neymar blast from inside the box. The Italian defender had his right arm elevated as he went to ground and the ball appeared to clip it after Neymar’s attempt made its way towards the defender.
The two sides will meet again on April 19th from the Camp Nou as Luis Enrique’s side looks to overcome its current 3-0 deficit.
Borussia Dortmund’s match against AS Monaco was postponed on Tuesday after three explosions went off near the club’s team bus in the lead up to their UEFA Champions League clash.
The German side will be monitoring the status of one of its players though after defender Marc Bartra suffered an injury as a result of the attack.
The club announced Tuesday afternoon following the incident that Bartra had suffered an injury and that he was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
It was later reported by Eurosport that the 26-year-old’s injury was to his hand and that he is “Ok but in shock” following the events that led to Dortmund’s match being postponed.
MOSCOW (AP) Russia’s top sports official is worried by slow ticket sales for the Confederations Cup.
Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, who is overseeing preparations for the tournament in June and the World Cup next year, says the first-phase sales figure of 211,475 tickets, released by FIFA last week, was below expectations.
A total of 695,000 tickets are available for the tournament, which begins on June 17.
Mutko says “there are worries about ticket sales” in comments reported by state news agency R-Sport, adding “we hope the situation will improve” after more sales outlets open next week.
Russian fans make up the majority of sales so far, with Chile second with just over 7,000 sold. Germany, Portugal and Mexico follow.
Borussia Dortmund have announced that their team bus has been involved in a “bomb explosion” at the team hotel ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against AS Monaco in Dortmund on Tuesday.
The game was postponed.
One person was injured — Dortmund player Marc Bartra, who is in hospital and is said to have minor injuries — while the players have been placed in security and fans in the stadium were initially told to remain in place.
Dortmund released several updates on Twitter about the attack and after being in close contact with UEFA the game was moved to Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET.
“Bomb explosion on the team bus at the team hotel. Player in security. No danger in and at the stadium. More information to follow.”
Initial photos showed damage to the team bus with broken windows evident as reports stated three explosions took place.