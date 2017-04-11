More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
US, Canada, Mexico ask FIFA for faster World Cup bid process

Associated PressApr 11, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT

ZURICH (AP) The North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup has asked FIFA for a quicker decision in June 2018, two years ahead of schedule.

In a letter seen by The Associated Press, the United States, Canada and Mexico soccer federations ask FIFA to consider their request next month at its congress in Bahrain.

The bid was launched on Monday, and is likely the only realistic option for FIFA’s 211 member federations who are scheduled to decide in May 2020.

The extra agenda item in Bahrain asks FIFA members to make a “principle decision” for the 2026 tournament to be “jointly and cooperatively organized” in North America.

FIFA could then ask the bid to meet all technical demands by March, and confirm the hosts at the 2018 congress in Moscow.

Atlanta United still planning stadium debut on July 30

Associated PressApr 11, 2017, 10:34 PM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta United President Darren Eales said Tuesday construction on Mercedes Benz Stadium remains on schedule for the MLS team to play the first game in the facility on July 30.

“At this stage it is still as planned,” Eales said.

Even so, Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank acknowledged the complex retractable roof on the $1.5 billion stadium has been a challenge.

“There’s always an issue with a roof that is that complicated and large,” Blank said. “It’s not an issue, it’s just the complexity. A roof like that has never been built in the world, and when you build something that iconic and unique, it does take more time, more schedule, it’s more money and more everything, but the end product for the next 40 years in Atlanta is going to be worth it.”

Blank also owns the NFL Atlanta Falcons, who will share the facility with Atlanta United.

The Falcons said last week they expected an update on the timeline for the stadium within a few days.

Blank, Eales and MLS Commissioner Dan Garber on Tuesday celebrated the unveiling of Atlanta United’s training complex in suburban Cobb County.

Garber said in a ceremony at the training facility the MLS “can’t wait to get into Mercedes Benz Stadium in September.” He said later he misspoke when he said September.

“We are still focused to getting in as planned,” Garber said of Atlanta United’s July 30 home game against Orlando City scheduled for the new stadium. “The goal is to be into the stadium in late summer, so don’t read too much into my comments about September. Chalk it up to the commissioner getting too excited up on the podium.”

Atlanta United’s temporary home facility is Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Report: Steven Gerrard to manage Liverpool U-18 team next season

By Matt ReedApr 11, 2017, 10:10 PM EDT

A familiar face could be making a full-time return to Anfield next season, but it won’t be with the senior team for Steven Gerrard.

According to several outlets, the former Liverpool midfielder will manage the Reds’ Under-18 team next season after serving as a coach with the Merseyside club in 2017 with a number of age groups.

Gerrard, 36, retired from professional soccer in 2016 after finishing up his two-year stint with MLS side LA Galaxy.

The U-18 side is currently managed by Neil Critchley and has been since 2013. ESPN FC is reporting that no announcement will be made on Gerrard in the immediate future.

While the U-18 role is filled at the moment, Liverpool does have an opening with its U-23 team.

MLS levies one-game suspension to Orlando City’s Perez Garcia

By Matt ReedApr 11, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT

He may have gotten away with it over the weekend, but Orlando City’s Matias Perez Garcia will now face the wrath of MLS’ Disciplinary Committee.

The Lions midfielder has earned a one-match suspension and an undisclosed fine after kicking out at New York Red Bulls midfielder Felipe during Sunday’s 1-0 win.

Upon replay, it was clear that Perez Garcia and Felipe both went to ground after jostling for the ball before the former aimed a kick at the right thigh of the Red Bulls player.

Perez Garcia will miss his club’s next match when Orlando hosts the LA Galaxy on Saturday afternoon at Orlando City Stadium.

Burki, Dortmund players “shocked” by Tuesday’s explosions

By Matt ReedApr 11, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT

Tuesday was set to be another day for Borussia Dortmund as it readied itself for Monaco in the UEFA Champions League, but the German side was left with a shocking series of events that forced the match to be postponed.

Three explosions went off near Dortmund’s team bus on Tuesday, while several of the fragments directly hit defender Marc Bartra, who was sent to the hospital after suffering a hand injury.

Goalkeeper Roman Burki — who was sitting next to teammate Bartra on the team bus — told German outlet Blick that it was a traumatic experience.

“We left the hotel at 7:15 p.m. and went down the street. The bus turned to the main street, when there was a giant explosion,” Burki said. “I was sitting in the back row next to Marc Bartra, who was hit by fragments of the broken back window.

“After the bang, we all ducked in the bus and went on the ground. We did not know if more happened. The police were quickly on the spot, and they were safe. We’re all shocked — nobody thought of a football match in that minute.”

The match between Dortmund and Monaco will be played on Wednesday afternoon at 12:45 p.m. ET at Signal Iduna Park.