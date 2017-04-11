More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Was Palace defeat beginning of end for Wenger?

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 11, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace felt like more than a damaging defeat in their top four hunt.

It felt like the beginning of the end for Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman, 67, seemed genuinely lost for words after the game as he refused to comment on his future with his contract set to expire this summer and still no decision has been announced by himself or Arsenal’s board. The delay is clearly having an impact on his players, while the fans vented their anger throughout the defeat and after it too.

With reports stating a two-year extension is on the table for Wenger to sign, the defeat at Palace not only put a huge dent in his hopes of leading the Gunners to a 21st top four finish in a row but also proved just how much of a rebuild is needed if he stays. With a failing squad, plenty of uncertainty about the manager and players staying on and extremely unhappy fans pointing fingers at Wenger and the board of directors, this has become one of the most volatile periods in Arsenal’s history.

With Arsenal closer (in terms of points gained) to Crystal Palace in 16th than Chelsea in 1st place, many more damaging stats emerged from the loss. This was the first time under Wenger that Arsenal had lost four-straight PL away games and also the first time they have been 14 points behind north London rivals Spurs in the standings since 1963.

What perhaps hurt more than those damning statistics was the fact that many of his players appeared to wave the white flag and his captain for the night, Theo Walcott, admitted that Palace’s players “wanted it more” and that they had let down both their manager and the fans.

No matter what happens in the coming weeks and months regarding the futures of Wenger and star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, the defeat to Palace will go down as one of the worst performances in their Premier League history under the Frenchman.

Arsenal have now lost five of their last eight games in the Premier League and a bad situation continues to spiral out of control.

Dortmund fans offer housing to Monaco supporters with Twitter campaign

By Matt ReedApr 11, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT

There was reason to be sad on Tuesday after several explosions forced Borussia Dortmund’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Monaco to to be postponed.

Even in a moment of tragedy though, something amazing came of the situation with the kindness of the German club and its supporters at the forefront.

Following the postponement of the first leg — which will now be played on Wednesday afternoon at 12:45 p.m. ET — Dortmund released a tweet directed towards Monaco’s traveling supporters as they look for a place to stay.

With the match unexpectedly moved back a day, that prompted the #bedforawayfans campaign which is helping out many Monaco fans.

Here’s what some people are saying on Twitter:

PST Extra: Is Arsene Wenger’s time in London coming to an end?

By Matt ReedApr 11, 2017, 6:48 PM EDT

Arsenal fell flat on Monday afternoon against Crystal Palace, and now the club looks to be in serious danger of missing out on the top four for the first time since 1994/95.

At the center of all the debate is manager Arsene Wenger, who was booed on Monday after the 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park.

Could this mean the end of Arsene Wenger’s era? Joe Prince-Wright says it should be.

Luis Enrique shoulders blame following Barca defeat

By Matt ReedApr 11, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

We’ve seen this scenario before but Barcelona is still in a very precarious position as it heads into its UEFA Champions League quarterfinals second leg against Juventus.

The La Liga side fell 3-0 to Juventus on Tuesday after Paulo Dybala’s brace and Giorgio Chiellini added a third for the Italian side.

While there were some chances to be had for Barcelona, particularly over the second half of the match, manager Luis Enrique refused to blame his players following the defeat at the Juventus Stadium.

“It was a difficult first half, very similar to the one in Paris and the second was much better,” Enrique said following the first leg defeat. “If you gift the first half, then obviously you’re going to have problems.

“A coach does everything to help the team and prepare them, but evidently I did not. We have to improve, learn from these mistakes, analyse the game carefully and realise where we went wrong.

Barca’s best chance on the day to pull an away goal back came just prior to the 70th minute when Neymar’s attempted shot from inside the penalty area was blocked by Chiellini.

However, upon replay it appeared the Italian defender handled the ball as he slid in to make the block on the Brazilian star.

The Barca boss continued about how challenging it will be to replicate another massive comeback as the club did in the Round of 16 against Paris Saint Germain.

The Blaugrana trailed PSG 4-0 heading into the second leg affair before mounting a massive 6-1 victory (6-5 on aggregate) to reach the quarterfinals.

“It’s the second time this has happened,” Enrique said. “It’s hard to think of a remuntada [comeback], but we’ll try to get back on our feet and put in a good performance in the second leg.

“It’s not good to pick on single players after a defeat. It’s a defeat for the whole team, starting with the coach.”

Juventus throttles Barcelona in commanding first leg UCL win

By Matt ReedApr 11, 2017, 4:37 PM EDT

It was a dream start for Juventus on Tuesday night, and now the Italian giants must hold on for one more leg to progress into the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Juventus knocked off Barcelona, 3-0, at the Juventus Stadium after a pair of goals from Paulo Dybala set the pace for the Serie A leaders during the first half.

Giorgio Chiellini headed home Miralem Pjanic’s corner kick in the 55th minute to give the hosts a commanding lead in Turin, and there was no turning back for Barcelona on the day.

The Argentine attacker found the back of the net after seven minutes when Dybala’s curling effort beat goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen from inside the penalty area.

Dybala struck again in the 22nd minute after one-timing a left-footed effort past Ter Stegen from Mario Mandzukic’s pass.

For Barcelona, the team’s performance was quite reminiscent of its opening leg effort against Paris Saint Germain several weeks back in the Round of 16.

Despite an overwhelming amount of possession in Italy, Lionel Messi and co. struggled mightily to break down the Juventus backline and couldn’t find a way to beat Gianluigi Buffon.

Barca had a legitimate shout for handball and potentially a penalty in the 69th minute when Chiellini came sliding in to block a Neymar blast from inside the box. The Italian defender had his right arm elevated as he went to ground and the ball appeared to clip it after Neymar’s attempt made its way towards the defender.

The two sides will meet again on April 19th from the Camp Nou as Luis Enrique’s side looks to overcome its current 3-0 deficit.