2017 Golden Boy nominees: Pulisic, Carter-Vickers included

The U.S. national team has two teenage stars nominated for the prestigious Golden Boy award for 2017.

Both Christian Pulisic and Cameron Carter-Vickers have been selected among the contenders, as well as a host of youngsters from the Premier League.

Italian outlet Tuttosport run the competition each year and in 2016 Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanchez won the accolade (he is also a nominee this season again) which crowns the best player under the age of 21 who is playing in a top-tier league in Europe.

Pulisic, 18, has starred for German giants Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League this season as well as becoming a key player for the USMNT. Looking down the list of almost 100 contenders, Pulisic is sure to be one of the favorites for the award alongside Kylian Mbappe of Monaco, Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City.

Carter-Vickers, also 18, has become a regular member of Mauricio Pochettino‘s squad at Tottenham Hotspur and the young center back has featured in five games for Spurs this season. His development behind the likes of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld continues and he is highly-regarded both in the U.S. and in England.

The likes of Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester City have multiple nominees with City having Gabriel Jesus, Tosin Adarabioyo, Pablo Maffeo and Enes Unal on the list.

Marcus Rashford and Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United are included in the list of nominees, plus Stoke’s duo of Sobhy Ramadan and Thibaud Verlinden are included.

Ben Woodburn from Liverpool, Everton’s Tom Davies, Dominic Solake of Chelsea, Sunderland’s Joel Asoro and West Brom’s Jonathan Leko also got the nod.

2017 Golden Boy nominees

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur)

Ben Woodburn (Liverpool)

Tosin Adarabioyo (Manchester City)

Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United)

Tom Davies (Everton)

Pablo Maffeo (Manchester City)

Joel Asoro (Sunderland)

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Jonathan Leko (West Bromwich Albion)

Sobhy Ramadan (Stoke City)

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Dominic Solanke (Chelsea)

Enes Unal (Manchester City/Twente)

Thibaud Verlinden (Stoke City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

Mile Svilar (Anderlecht)

Alban Lafont (Tolouse)

Lazar Karevic (Ofk Grbalj)

Antonis Stergiakis (Slavia Sofia)

Luca Zidane (Real Madrid)

Theo Hernandez (Atletico Madrid/Alaves)

Matthijs De Ligt (Ajax)

Diogo Dalot (Porto)

Julen Arellano (Barcelona/Osasuna)

Pol Lirola (Sassuolo)

Cristian Manea (Mouscron)

Adrian Marin (Villarreal/Leganes)

Aaron Martin (Espanyol)

Paolo Medina (Real Madrid)

Jorge Mere (Sporting Gijon)

Felix Passlack (Borussia Dortmund)

Malang Sarr (Nice)

Dayot Upamecano (RB Salzburg/Leipzig)

Erik Andersson (Malmo)

Claude Adjapong (Sassuolo)

Maxime Baila Lopez (Marseille)

Nicolo Barella (Cagliari)

Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Vahan Bichakhchyan (Shirak Gyumri)

Pape Cheikh (Celta Vigo)

Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina)

Ante Coric (Dinamo Zagreb)

Daniel Da Silva (Roma)

Amadou Diawara (Napoli)

Mikkel Duelund (FC Midtjylland)

Sergei Eremenko (Basel)

Kolbeinn Finnsson (Groningen)

Christian Frydek (Sparta Prague)

Ianis Hagi (Fiorentina)

Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Benjamin Henrichs (Bayer Leverkusen)

Nanitamo Ikone (Montpellier)

Bozhidar Kraev (Levski Sofia)

Manuel Locatelli (AC Milan)

Arne Maier (Hertha Berlin)

Jean-Victor Makengo (Caen)

Emre Mor (Borussia Dortmund)

Manu Morlanes (Villarreal)

Valentino Muller (Altach)

Ruben Neves (Porto)

Abdelhak Nouri (Ajax)

Abdulkhadir Omur (Trabzonspor)

Javier Ontiveros (Malaga)

Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

Renato Sanches (Bayern Munich)

Gerson Santos Da Silva (Roma)

Ferran Sarsanedas (Barcelona)

Jari Schuurman (Willem II)

Youri Tielemans (Anderlecht)

Idrissa Toure (Schalke 04)

Daniil Utkin (Krasnodar)

Nikola Vlasic (Hajduk Split)

Sam Schreck (Bayer Leverkusen)

Cristian Rivera (Eibar)

Fabian Benko (Bayern Monaco)

Jean-Kevin Augustin (PSG)

Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund)

Kasper Dolberg (Ajax)

Breel Embolo (Schalke 04)

Malcom Filipe (Bordeaux)

Jose Gomes (Benfica)

Nedim Hadzic (Sarajevo)

Alexander Isak (Borussia Dortmund)

Dejan Joveljic (Red Star Belgrade)

Dawid Kownacki (Lech Poznan)

Lazaros Lamprou (Panionios)

Christopher Nkunku (PSG)

Jens Odgaard (Lyngby)

Rui Pedro (Porto)

Ezequiel Ponce (Granada)

Alejandro Pozo Pozo (Sevilla)

Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)

Borna Sosa (Dinamo Zagreb)

Sander Svendsen (Molde)

Timur Zhamaletdinov (CSKA Moscow)

Justin Kluivert (Ajax)

Youssef En Nesyri (Malaga)

Kylian Mbappe (Monaco)

