2017 Golden Boy nominees: Pulisic, Carter-Vickers included

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

The U.S. national team has two teenage stars nominated for the prestigious Golden Boy award for 2017.

Both Christian Pulisic and Cameron Carter-Vickers have been selected among the contenders, as well as a host of youngsters from the Premier League.

Italian outlet Tuttosport run the competition each year and in 2016 Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanchez won the accolade (he is also a nominee this season again) which crowns the best player under the age of 21 who is playing in a top-tier league in Europe.

Pulisic, 18, has starred for German giants Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League this season as well as becoming a key player for the USMNT. Looking down the list of almost 100 contenders, Pulisic is sure to be one of the favorites for the award alongside Kylian Mbappe of Monaco, Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City.

Carter-Vickers, also 18, has become a regular member of Mauricio Pochettino‘s squad at Tottenham Hotspur and the young center back has featured in five games for Spurs this season. His development behind the likes of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld continues and he is highly-regarded both in the U.S. and in England.

The likes of Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester City have multiple nominees with City having Gabriel Jesus, Tosin AdarabioyoPablo Maffeo and Enes Unal on the list.

Marcus Rashford and Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United are included in the list of nominees, plus Stoke’s duo of Sobhy Ramadan and Thibaud Verlinden are included.

Ben Woodburn from Liverpool, Everton’s Tom Davies, Dominic Solake of Chelsea, Sunderland’s Joel Asoro and West Brom’s Jonathan Leko also got the nod.

Below is a full list of the nominees which you can vote on here.

2017 Golden Boy nominees

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur)
Ben Woodburn (Liverpool)
Tosin Adarabioyo (Manchester City)
Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United)
Tom Davies (Everton)
Pablo Maffeo (Manchester City)
Joel Asoro (Sunderland)
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)
Jonathan Leko (West Bromwich Albion)
Sobhy Ramadan (Stoke City)
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
Dominic Solanke (Chelsea)
Enes Unal (Manchester City/Twente)
Thibaud Verlinden (Stoke City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)
Mile Svilar (Anderlecht)
Alban Lafont (Tolouse)
Lazar Karevic (Ofk Grbalj)
Antonis Stergiakis (Slavia Sofia)
Luca Zidane (Real Madrid)
Theo Hernandez (Atletico Madrid/Alaves)
Matthijs De Ligt (Ajax)
Diogo Dalot (Porto)
Julen Arellano (Barcelona/Osasuna)
Pol Lirola (Sassuolo)
Cristian Manea (Mouscron)
Adrian Marin (Villarreal/Leganes)
Aaron Martin (Espanyol)
Paolo Medina (Real Madrid)
Jorge Mere (Sporting Gijon)
Felix Passlack (Borussia Dortmund)
Malang Sarr (Nice)
Dayot Upamecano (RB Salzburg/Leipzig)
Erik Andersson (Malmo)
Claude Adjapong (Sassuolo)
Maxime Baila Lopez (Marseille)
Nicolo Barella (Cagliari)
Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt)
Vahan Bichakhchyan (Shirak Gyumri)
Pape Cheikh (Celta Vigo)
Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina)
Ante Coric (Dinamo Zagreb)
Daniel Da Silva (Roma)
Amadou Diawara (Napoli)
Mikkel Duelund (FC Midtjylland)
Sergei Eremenko (Basel)
Kolbeinn Finnsson (Groningen)
Christian Frydek (Sparta Prague)
Ianis Hagi (Fiorentina)
Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)
Benjamin Henrichs (Bayer Leverkusen)
Nanitamo Ikone (Montpellier)
Bozhidar Kraev (Levski Sofia)
Manuel Locatelli (AC Milan)
Arne Maier (Hertha Berlin)
Jean-Victor Makengo (Caen)
Emre Mor (Borussia Dortmund)
Manu Morlanes (Villarreal)
Valentino Muller (Altach)
Ruben Neves (Porto)
Abdelhak Nouri (Ajax)
Abdulkhadir Omur (Trabzonspor)
Javier Ontiveros (Malaga)
Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)
Renato Sanches (Bayern Munich)
Gerson Santos Da Silva (Roma)
Ferran Sarsanedas (Barcelona)
Jari Schuurman (Willem II)
Youri Tielemans (Anderlecht)
Idrissa Toure (Schalke 04)
Daniil Utkin (Krasnodar)
Nikola Vlasic (Hajduk Split)
Sam Schreck (Bayer Leverkusen)
Cristian Rivera (Eibar)
Fabian Benko (Bayern Monaco)
Jean-Kevin Augustin (PSG)
Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund)
Kasper Dolberg (Ajax)
Breel Embolo (Schalke 04)
Malcom Filipe (Bordeaux)
Jose Gomes (Benfica)
Nedim Hadzic (Sarajevo)
Alexander Isak (Borussia Dortmund)
Dejan Joveljic (Red Star Belgrade)
Dawid Kownacki (Lech Poznan)
Lazaros Lamprou (Panionios)
Christopher Nkunku (PSG)
Jens Odgaard (Lyngby)
Rui Pedro (Porto)
Ezequiel Ponce (Granada)
Alejandro Pozo Pozo (Sevilla)
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)
Borna Sosa (Dinamo Zagreb)
Sander Svendsen (Molde)
Timur Zhamaletdinov (CSKA Moscow)
Justin Kluivert (Ajax)
Youssef En Nesyri (Malaga)
Kylian Mbappe (Monaco)

LIVE – UCL quarterfinals: Atletico v Leicester; Bayern v Real

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

Two more UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first legs are coming your way on Wednesday and they promise to be two absolute beauties.

Leicester City, the only remaining Premier League side, are in the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s side will provide the Foxes with their toughest test in the UCL to date as the runners up in two of the past three seasons will look to put the tie to bed in the first leg with Antoine Griezmann their main man. Can Jamie Vardy and Co. grab a vital away goal and create a cauldron of noise at the King Power Stadium in the second leg next week?

In the other quarterfinal two giants collide as German champs Bayern Munich host Real Madrid with plenty of crossovers between playing staff and managers. Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti won the UCL trophy at Real in 2014 and his then assistant, Zinedine Zidane, is now the manager at Real and led them to the UCL crown last season. With Robert Lewandowski out of the game for Bayern, Ancelotti knows he must keep things tight and hope for a winner-takes-all clash at the Santiago Bernabeu next week. With Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema around, Real seem to be the favorites.

Click the link above for live play-by-play, stats and more, while we will have reaction and analysis right here on Pro Soccer Talk on both games.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s clashes.

Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule

Atletico Madrid vs. Leicester – 2:45 p.m. ET
Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid – 2:45 p.m. ET

AC Milan sale moves closer to completion as Li arrives

Associated PressApr 12, 2017, 1:21 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) The delayed sale of AC Milan moved a step closer to completion after the leader of the group buying the club arrived in the Italian city.

Yonghong Li flew in on Wednesday to complete the purchase of Milan by Rossoneri Sport Investment Luxembourg.

The transfer of the final 190 million euros ($202 million) – in addition to the 250 million euro ($266 million) deposit already paid and the 180 million euros ($191 million) loaned by American fund Elliott Management – is expected to arrive during the day, and the sale to be completed Thursday.

The sale has been postponed twice – in December and March.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has owned Milan for 31 years. The new owners’ first match will be Saturday’s derby against Inter Milan.

Rooney out of Man United squad vs. Anderlecht

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT

Wayne Rooney is out of Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg clash at Anderlecht on Thursday.

Rooney, 31, has not traveled with the squad who flew out to Belgium on Wednesday ahead of the key encounter.

Even though he trained on Wednesday morning with the rest of the team, it is believed that Rooney is still suffering from pain in both of his ankles as the United captain has not played since Apr. 1 in the draw with West Bromwich Albion.

However, there are conflicting reports that Rooney was expecting to travel with the squad for what is perhaps their biggest game of the season to date given what it is on the line. Per Sky Sports, United’s all-time leading goalscorer is said to be “disappointed” that he didn’t travel with the team and was deemed not fit enough to take part.

Speaking in his prematch press conference, Mourinho had the following to say when asked about Rooney.

With Manchester United struggling to finish in the top four of the Premier League and qualify for the UEFA Champions League, Mourinho has targeted winning the Europa League and clinching qualification to the UCL via that route.

Back to Rooney, and this news may well confirm what we’ve known for a while: he doesn’t have a future at United beyond this season.

His talent is undoubted but with Zlatan Ibrahimovic (the veteran Swede has 28 goals this season), Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan around, he’s no longer the main man at Old Trafford.

Expect those Rooney transfer links to Everton, the Chinese Super League and Major League Soccer to be fired up again very, very soon…

LIVE: Postponed UCL clash takes place; Dortmund vs. Monaco

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT

After the shocking bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund’s team bus on Tuesday which saw their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg  against AS Monaco postponed, it’s time to go again at the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET.

With BVB defender Marc Bartra hospitalized after the three bombs exploded outside Dortmund’s team bus as it left the team hotel yesterday, both set of players were in no frame of mind to play.

There is extra security in Dortmund for this game and Monaco fans were taken in by supporters of the home side via a social media campaign following the near 24-hour delay to kick off. Even in the worst of times there are positives which arrive and this show of compassion between supporters has been evident in Dortmund since Tuesday’s attack.

Back on the pitch, Dortmund (Christian Pulisic alert) host Monaco in what is sure to be a high-scoring encounter. Monaco have scored the most goals in France (88 in 31 Ligue 1 games to be exact) while Dortmund were the highest scoring team in UCL group play. With so many young attacking talents on show, this is sure to be a fun series as two talented managers in Thomas Tuchel and Leonardo Jardim both have defense low down on their list of priorities.

Click the link above for live play-by-play, stats and more, while we will have reaction and analysis right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Here are the starting lineups for Dortmund and Monaco with USMNT’s Pulisic on the bench.