AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

AT THE HALF: Leicester, Real Madrid trail Atleti, Bayern in UCL QFs

By Andy EdwardsApr 12, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT

Leicester City’s dream run in the UEFA Champions League is in trouble — albeit less so, for now, than at points in the not-so-distant past — as the reigning Premier League champions trail Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital.

Through 45 minutes, the only thing between the two sides — on the scoreboard, at least — is a 28th-minute penalty kick converted by Antoine Griezmann. In reality, a world of class separates the Foxes from Los Rojiblancos, who enjoyed a two-to-one possession advantage in the first half, and out-shot the visitors 10-2 (3-0 on target).

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Elsewhere, in Munich, Bayern are 1-0 ahead of Real Madrid courtesy of a thunderous header off the forehead of Arturo Vidal. Bayern, thus far, are in total control of the game. Vidal and Thiago Alcantara have badly outplayed Madrid’s midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro.

Bayern were gifted a chance to go 2-0 just before halftime, but Vidal sent a wholly unjustified penalty attempt into orbit.

Madrid’s best chance of the opening 45 minutes came in the 42nd minute, when Cristiano Ronaldo found a pocket of space just outside the penalty area and rifled low, powerful strike toward Manuel Neuer’s right-hand post, but the German superstar was well up to the task of making the diving save. Still, signs of life from Zinedine Zidane’s side.

UCL: Leicester hold out for 1-0 loss to Atleti in QF leg 1

AP Photo/Paul White
By Andy EdwardsApr 12, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT

Leicester City’s unlikely UEFA Champions League run looked in serious danger after 45 minutes of the Foxes’ quarterfinal first-leg clash with Atletico Madrid, but Craig Shakespeare’s side have given themselves every chance of advancing to the semifinals despite being out-shot 14-5 (3-0 on target) on the night.

Atleti went 1-0 ahead in the 28th minute, when Antoine Griezmann converted from the penalty spot, and Los Rojiblancos looked set to run away with the leg and tie.

Leicester wouldn’t be run out of the Vicente Calderon Stadium, though, as they kept the deficit at a single goal.

The second leg will be played at the King Power Stadium next Tuesday, April, 18.

UCL: Real Madrid come back to edge 10-man Bayern in QF 1st leg

Andreas Gebert/dpa via AP
By Andy EdwardsApr 12, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT

The comeback only saw Real Madrid come back from 1-0 down to grab a 2-1 win — courtesy of a second-half brace from Cristiano Ronaldo — at the Allianz Arena, but on the whole, Zinedine Zidane’s side overcame a massive gulf in the run of play from the opening 45 minutes to the second half.

Bayern Munich went a goal ahead through Arturo Vidal in the 25th minute, and Madrid barely looked to be in the game. Vidal and Thiago Alcantara ran the game from midfield, so badly outplaying Madrid’s trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro.

Just before halftime, Madrid dodged the most dangerous of bullets, and justly so. Dani Carvajal was deemed to have handled the ball inside the penalty area — though replays showed the ball clearly hit his chest — but the ball refused to lie, as Vidal skied the ensuing penalty kick, easily 20 rows into the stands. Bayern would be made to pay for it, dearly so.

Ronaldo pulled Madrid back to level terms in the 47th minute, though, undoing that disastrous first half which could have seen the tie signed, sealed and delivered. Carvajal got down the right flank and hit a knee-high ball toward the penalty spot, where Ronaldo was waiting. The Portuguese superstar is now four goals from becoming the first player to reach the century mark in Champions League play.

The momentum swing continued well in Madrid’s favor, as Gareth Bale forced Manuel Neuer into a save from point-blank range 10 minutes into the second half. Nine minutes after that, Javi Martinez was sent off after receiving his second yellow card in the span of three minutes.

The man advantage eventually paid off for Los Blancos, as Ronaldo completed the comeback at 2-1 in the 77th minute. Marco Asensio played the perfect floated ball from midfield to Ronaldo, again not far from the penalty spot. The shot was uninspiring and right at Neuer, but the goalkeeping was calamitous as the ball squirted through his legs.

PHOTO: Bartra “doing much better,” recovering after surgery on arm, hand

Photo credit: Marc Bartra / Instagram: @marcbartra
By Andy EdwardsApr 12, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT

Marc Bartra is in good spirits and recovering from surgery on his right arm and hand 24 hours after an explosion hit Borussia Dortmund’s team bus en route to Signal Iduna Park for the side’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash with Monaco.

The 26-year-old Spanish defender posted on his Instagram account a photo and a short message to fans and teammates on Wednesday, saying, “As you can see I am doing much better. Thank you everybody for all your support and your messages. All my strength to my team mates, supporters and fans and to @bvb09 for tonight’s match! #HejaBVB”

Dortmund and Monaco’s quarterfinal first leg was rescheduled for Wednesday, which the visitors won 3-2, only just seeing off a spirited fight from Bartra’s understandably distracted teammates.

UCL: Monaco win first leg, 3-2, on tough night for Dortmund players

Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP
Associated PressApr 12, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) Borussia Dortmund lost its rescheduled Champions League quarterfinal with Monaco 3-2 on Wednesday after tributes were paid to the player injured when three explosions targeted the German team’s bus.

Teammates of Marc Bartra, who underwent surgery for injuries to his wrist and arm on Wednesday night, wore T-shirts emblazoned with the defender’s picture and words saying: “A lot of strength – we are with you.”

And Dortmund didn’t let Bartra down on the field despite losing the first leg, which was originally due to be played on Tuesday.

Far from capitulating against one of Europe’s high-scoring sides, for whom Kylian Mbappe scored twice, Dortmund fought back to deny Monaco a commanding lead to take into the second leg.

There was an early reprieve for the hosts when Fabinho missed a penalty after Mbappe was held back. And it was a fortuitous opener from Mbappe in the 19th minute, with Thomas Lemar’s cross deflecting off his knee and going into the net.

But Lars Bender, the midfielder who replaced Bartra in the starting lineup and deployed as a makeshift defender, was left red-faced when he headed Andrea Raggi’s cross into his own net in the 35th minute for 2-0 to Monaco.

Dortmund made two changes at halftime and the impact was immediate, with a high tempo opening to the second half. Christian Pulisic unsettled the visitors with his runs and fellow substitute Nuri Sahin instigated a wonderful team move that ended with Ousmane Dembele scoring.

Sahin surged forward before working the ball out to the left flank. Raphael Guerreiro then crossed to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who knocked the ball forward for Shinji Kagawa to square to Dembele to tap into the net.

There was another moment of misfortune in the Dortmund defense in the 79th when Lukasz Piszczek’s sloppy back pass to Sokratis Papastathopoulos was intercepted by Mbappe who knocked in Monaco’s third.

Dortmund responded within five minutes, with Sahin whipping the ball into the penalty area and Kagawa turning Jemerson before slotting into the net.