AT THE HALF: Leicester, Real Madrid trail Atleti, Bayern in UCL QFs

Leicester City’s dream run in the UEFA Champions League is in trouble — albeit less so, for now, than at points in the not-so-distant past — as the reigning Premier League champions trail Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital.

Through 45 minutes, the only thing between the two sides — on the scoreboard, at least — is a 28th-minute penalty kick converted by Antoine Griezmann. In reality, a world of class separates the Foxes from Los Rojiblancos, who enjoyed a two-to-one possession advantage in the first half, and out-shot the visitors 10-2 (3-0 on target).

Elsewhere, in Munich, Bayern are 1-0 ahead of Real Madrid courtesy of a thunderous header off the forehead of Arturo Vidal. Bayern, thus far, are in total control of the game. Vidal and Thiago Alcantara have badly outplayed Madrid’s midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro.

Bayern were gifted a chance to go 2-0 just before halftime, but Vidal sent a wholly unjustified penalty attempt into orbit.

Madrid’s best chance of the opening 45 minutes came in the 42nd minute, when Cristiano Ronaldo found a pocket of space just outside the penalty area and rifled low, powerful strike toward Manuel Neuer’s right-hand post, but the German superstar was well up to the task of making the diving save. Still, signs of life from Zinedine Zidane’s side.

