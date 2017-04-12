More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo/Martin Meissner

Dortmund players treated “like animals” in decision to play Monaco

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsApr 12, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT

Borussia Dortmund players showed an unbreakable spirit in returning to the field of play 24 hours after an explosion hit their team bus and injured defender Marc Bartra, ultimately falling to Monaco in the two sides’ UEFA Champions League first-leg clash, 3-2.

[ MORE: Monaco win first leg, 3-2, on tough night for Dortmund players ]

After the game, various Dortmund players and manager Thomas Tuchel spoke of the emotions they were forced to deal with since Tuesday evening and through the 90 minutes at Signal Iduna Park. Some of the quotes are… heartbreaking, and should serve as a reminder that at the end of the day, footballers are human being just like the rest of us.

The decision to reschedule the fixture on such a short turnaround was clearly an issue for everyone associated with the club, as UEFA made the decision without consideration for their mental state.

[ MORE: Real Madrid come back to edge 10-man Bayern ]

Defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos — quotes from ESPN FC:

“I am happy first that I am alive. It was the most difficult day that I have lived in my life and I hope that nobody else has to live this day. After yesterday I don’t have any more space to think about the game.

“They [UEFA] have to understand that we are not animals. We are people who have families, who have kids in the house. And we are not animals. I am happy that all the players are alive, and all the staff are alive.

“It is very difficult today to think to go and play football. For everybody, it is very difficult to go to work after yesterday. I hope that what happened to us, never happens to anyone else. I hope that was the last time.”

“We will speak with our president and with our coach. But we don’t have any solutions. I feel like what I said before: I feel like an animal and not like a person. Who doesn’t live this can’t understand how big it was for us.”

Midfielder Nuri Sahin — quotes from ESPN FC:

“It is hard to talk about it and hard to find the right words. We saw a lot of times on TV and it was far away from us, even when it was in Istanbul which is in my country.

“Last evening we felt how it is to be in this situation. I don’t wish a feeling like this on anyone. I don’t know if people can understand this but until I was on the pitch in the second half I did not think about football to be honest.

“Last night I didn’t realise what happened and when I got home my wife and son were waiting in front of the door I felt how lucky we were. I know football is very important, we love football, we suffer with football and I know we earn a lot of money and have a privileged life but we are human beings, there is so much more than football in this world, last night we felt it.

“When I was on the bus last night, I can’t forget the faces, I will never forget those faces. I sit next to (Marcel) Schmelzer and I will never forget his face. It was unbelievable.”

Tuchel — quotes from the BBC:

“UEFA is eager to continue playing. Of course we have to keep it going, but we still want to be competitive. We do not want to use the situation as an excuse.

“We wished we would have had more time to deal with what happened, but someone in Switzerland decided we must play.”

“We let the players choose if they wanted to play. But this morning, we found that the training had done good, that it had made us think of something else.

“Everyone has their own way of reacting to events. The players had the choice not to play, but no one chose this option.”

UPDATE: UEFA have issued a statement in response to Tuchel’s claim that Dortmund weren’t consulted with regards to the decision to play the game on Wednesday.

Didier Drogba signs with Phoenix Rising of USL

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsApr 12, 2017, 5:53 PM EDT

Didier Drogba‘s illustrious playing career is set to continue, as Phoenix Rising announced on Wednesday the Chelsea legend has joined the United Soccer League (USL) side.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | USMNT ]

Drogba, 39, will headline his new league and team’s 2017 season alongside a pair of familiar names also in Phoenix, 37-year-old Omar Bravo and 35-year-0ld Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Drogba most recently played for the Montreal Impact in MLS, where he scored 11 goals in a stellar half-season (11 games) debut in 2015, before tailing off during the second half of the 2016 season, scoring 10 goals in 22 games regardless.

[ MORE: U.S., Mexico, Canada announce joint 2026 World Cup bid ]

“The USL is a league on the rise, further demonstrated by the caliber of players who have recently joined our ranks,” said USL president Jake Edwards in a league press release. “The addition of Drogba in Phoenix, as well as the numerous other world class and domestic players competing in the USL speaks volumes to the professional-quality environment our league continues to build.”

UCL: Leicester hold out for 1-0 loss to Atleti in QF leg 1

AP Photo/Paul White
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsApr 12, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT

Leicester City’s unlikely UEFA Champions League run looked in serious danger after 45 minutes of the Foxes’ quarterfinal first-leg clash with Atletico Madrid, but Craig Shakespeare’s side have given themselves every chance of advancing to the semifinals despite being out-shot 14-5 (3-0 on target) on the night.

[ MORE: Monaco win first leg, 3-2, on tough night for Dortmund players ]

Atleti went 1-0 ahead in the 28th minute, when Antoine Griezmann converted from the penalty spot, and Los Rojiblancos looked set to run away with the leg and tie.

Leicester wouldn’t be run out of the Vicente Calderon Stadium, though, as they kept the deficit at a single goal.

The second leg will be played at the King Power Stadium next Tuesday, April, 18.

UCL: Real Madrid come back to edge 10-man Bayern in QF 1st leg

Andreas Gebert/dpa via AP
2 Comments
By Andy EdwardsApr 12, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT

The comeback only saw Real Madrid come back from 1-0 down to grab a 2-1 win — courtesy of a second-half brace from Cristiano Ronaldo — at the Allianz Arena, but on the whole, Zinedine Zidane’s side overcame a massive gulf in the run of play from the opening 45 minutes to the second half.

[ MORE: Monaco win first leg, 3-2, on tough night for Dortmund players ]

Bayern Munich went a goal ahead through Arturo Vidal in the 25th minute, and Madrid barely looked to be in the game. Vidal and Thiago Alcantara ran the game from midfield, so badly outplaying Madrid’s trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro.

Just before halftime, Madrid dodged the most dangerous of bullets, and justly so. Dani Carvajal was deemed to have handled the ball inside the penalty area — though replays showed the ball clearly hit his chest — but the ball refused to lie, as Vidal skied the ensuing penalty kick, easily 20 rows into the stands. Bayern would be made to pay for it, dearly so.

[ MORE: Real Madrid come back to edge 10-man Bayern ]

Ronaldo pulled Madrid back to level terms in the 47th minute, though, undoing that disastrous first half which could have seen the tie signed, sealed and delivered. Carvajal got down the right flank and hit a knee-high ball toward the penalty spot, where Ronaldo was waiting. The Portuguese superstar is now four goals from becoming the first player to reach the century mark in Champions League play.

The momentum swing continued well in Madrid’s favor, as Gareth Bale forced Manuel Neuer into a save from point-blank range 10 minutes into the second half. Nine minutes after that, Javi Martinez was sent off after receiving his second yellow card in the span of three minutes.

The man advantage eventually paid off for Los Blancos, as Ronaldo completed the comeback at 2-1 in the 77th minute. Marco Asensio played the perfect floated ball from midfield to Ronaldo, again not far from the penalty spot. The shot was uninspiring and right at Neuer, but the goalkeeping was calamitous as the ball squirted through his legs.

PHOTO: Bartra “doing much better,” recovering after surgery on arm, hand

Photo credit: Marc Bartra / Instagram: @marcbartra
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsApr 12, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT

Marc Bartra is in good spirits and recovering from surgery on his right arm and hand 24 hours after an explosion hit Borussia Dortmund’s team bus en route to Signal Iduna Park for the side’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash with Monaco.

[ MORE: Bartra suffers hand injury after explosions outside Dortmund bus ]

The 26-year-old Spanish defender posted on his Instagram account a photo and a short message to fans and teammates on Wednesday, saying, “As you can see I am doing much better. Thank you everybody for all your support and your messages. All my strength to my team mates, supporters and fans and to @bvb09 for tonight’s match! #HejaBVB”

[ MORE: Monaco win first leg, 3-2, on tough night for Dortmund players ]

Dortmund and Monaco’s quarterfinal first leg was rescheduled for Wednesday, which the visitors won 3-2, only just seeing off a spirited fight from Bartra’s understandably distracted teammates.