LIVE: Postponed UCL clash takes place; Dortmund vs. Monaco

After the shocking bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund’s team bus on Tuesday which saw their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against AS Monaco postponed, it’s time to go again at the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET.
With BVB defender Marc Bartra hospitalized after the three bombs exploded outside Dortmund’s team bus as it left the team hotel yesterday, both set of players were in no frame of mind to play.
[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]
There is extra security in Dortmund for this game and Monaco fans were taken in by supporters of the home side via a social media campaign following the near 24-hour delay to kick off. Even in the worst of times there are positives which arrive and this show of compassion between supporters has been evident in Dortmund since Tuesday’s attack.
Back on the pitch, Dortmund (Christian Pulisic alert) host Monaco in what is sure to be a high-scoring encounter. Monaco have scored the most goals in France (88 in 31 Ligue 1 games to be exact) while Dortmund were the highest scoring team in UCL group play. With so many young attacking talents on show, this is sure to be a fun series as two talented managers in Thomas Tuchel and Leonardo Jardim both have defense low down on their list of priorities.
Click the link above for live play-by-play, stats and more, while we will have reaction and analysis right here on Pro Soccer Talk.
Here are the starting lineups for Dortmund and Monaco with USMNT’s Pulisic on the bench.