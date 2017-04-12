More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LIVE: Postponed UCL clash takes place; Dortmund vs. Monaco

By Joe Prince-Wright

After the shocking bomb attack on Borussia Dortmund’s team bus on Tuesday which saw their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg  against AS Monaco postponed, it’s time to go again at the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET.

With BVB defender Marc Bartra hospitalized after the three bombs exploded outside Dortmund’s team bus as it left the team hotel yesterday, both set of players were in no frame of mind to play.

There is extra security in Dortmund for this game and Monaco fans were taken in by supporters of the home side via a social media campaign following the near 24-hour delay to kick off. Even in the worst of times there are positives which arrive and this show of compassion between supporters has been evident in Dortmund since Tuesday’s attack.

Back on the pitch, Dortmund (Christian Pulisic alert) host Monaco in what is sure to be a high-scoring encounter. Monaco have scored the most goals in France (88 in 31 Ligue 1 games to be exact) while Dortmund were the highest scoring team in UCL group play. With so many young attacking talents on show, this is sure to be a fun series as two talented managers in Thomas Tuchel and Leonardo Jardim both have defense low down on their list of priorities.

Click the link above for live play-by-play, stats and more, while we will have reaction and analysis right here on Pro Soccer Talk.

Here are the starting lineups for Dortmund and Monaco with USMNT’s Pulisic on the bench.

Rooney out of Man United squad vs. Anderlecht

By Joe Prince-Wright

Wayne Rooney is out of Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg clash at Anderlecht on Thursday.

Rooney, 31, has not traveled with the squad who flew out to Belgium on Wednesday ahead of the key encounter.

Even though he trained on Wednesday morning with the rest of the team, it is believed that Rooney is still suffering from pain in both of his ankles as the United captain has not played since Apr. 1 in the draw with West Bromwich Albion.

However, there are conflicting reports that Rooney was expecting to travel with the squad for what is perhaps their biggest game of the season to date given what it is on the line. Per Sky Sports, United’s all-time leading goalscorer is said to be “disappointed” that he didn’t travel with the team and was deemed not fit enough to take part.

With Manchester United struggling to finish in the top four of the Premier League and qualify for the UEFA Champions League, Jose Mourinho has targeted winning the Europa League and clinching qualification to the UCL via that route.

Back to Rooney, and this news may well confirm what we’ve known for a while: he doesn’t have a future at United beyond this season.

His talent is undoubted but with Zlatan Ibrahimovic (the veteran Swede has 28 goals this season), Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan around, he’s no longer the main man at Old Trafford.

Expect those Rooney transfer links to Everton, the Chinese Super League and Major League Soccer to be fired up again very, very soon…

VIDEO: Incredible flip-throw, bicycle kick combo goal

By Joe Prince-Wright

What a goal.

From the front flip into a long throw to a mind-boggling bicycle kick, Oklahoma City Energy FC of the USL may have scored one of the best goals you’ll ever see.

Mario Gonzalez scored a goal worthy of winning any game as OKC beat Sacramento Republic 1-0 on Tuesday.

Click play on the video below to see Gonzalez’s incredible bicycle kick which came after Michael Harris’ amazing flip throw.

There is some debate as to whether the flip-throw is legal… but who cares!?

Report: Man City have Sanchez at top of wish-list

By Joe Prince-Wright

Nobody has talked about Alexis Sanchez going to Manchester City recently.

Expect that to change.

Sky Sports is reporting that Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Manchester City have placed Sanchez at the top of their summer wish-list as speculation surrounding his future in north London continues.

With Arsenal’s forward out of contract next summer and talks over a new deal with the Gunners not taking place until the end of this season, the Chilean forward has been linked with countless clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League, plus Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus among other European giants.

Even though he has a short time left on his current deal, he is expected to still fetch a transfer fee of over $60 million. But, with just a year left on his deal by the time Arsenal come around to contemplate selling him, Sanchez’s value will drop considerably after this summer.

The Gunners must cash in on Sanchez this summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

Sanchez, 28, is Arsenal’s top scorer and has 18 goals and nine assists in the Premier League season. That said, in recent weeks his form has dipped and the former Barcelona forward is seeing Arsenal’s top four hopes diminish each and every week as Arsene Wenger‘s under-fire team have now lost five of their last eight games in the PL.

With Arsenal seven points off the top four (they do have a game in hand) the likes of Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, who is also out of contract in the summer of 2018, will be thinking about their next move and trying to remain in the UEFA Champions League.

Man City could provide UCL action that if they hang on to fourth-place in the PL ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United, while Pep Guardiola is said to be a huge admirer of Sanchez after he took him to Barca in the past. Where he slots into the Man City team is a tough problem to solve as they have Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus available to play in the central or wide roles in attack, but if a player of Sanchez’s caliber comes up on the market, you have to snap him up. Simple.

Whether or not Arsenal would sell Sanchez to a direct PL rival remains to be seen. Their days of doing that (Robin Van Persie, Ashley Cole, Samir Nasri et al.) appear to be over but what if Sanchez wants to stay in the Premier League?

Other reports from Radio Cooperativa in Chile have already stated that City will pay Arsenal $64 million for Sanchez and pay him $250,000 per week.

If Sanchez’s time at Arsenal is up, apart from Chelsea the best fit for his talents in the PL would have to be Man City. Think of Sanchez interlinking with Gabriel Jesus, Sane and Sterling in a fluid front four. Oh my.

With the Gunners struggling for the top four and the situation regarding the future of Wenger and others uncertain, Sanchez’s body language has said plenty in recent weeks. It looks increasingly unlikely that he will remain at Arsenal.

2017 Golden Boy nominees: Pulisic, Carter-Vickers included

By Joe Prince-Wright

The U.S. national team has two teenage stars nominated for the prestigious Golden Boy award for 2017.

Both Christian Pulisic and Cameron Carter-Vickers have been selected among the contenders, as well as a host of youngsters from the Premier League.

Italian outlet Tuttosport run the competition each year and in 2016 Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanchez won the accolade (he is also a nominee this season again) which crowns the best player under the age of 21 who is playing in a top-tier league in Europe.

Pulisic, 18, has starred for German giants Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League this season as well as becoming a key player for the USMNT. Looking down the list of almost 100 contenders, Pulisic is sure to be one of the favorites for the award alongside Kylian Mbappe of Monaco, Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City.

Carter-Vickers, also 18, has become a regular member of Mauricio Pochettino‘s squad at Tottenham Hotspur and the young center back has featured in five games for Spurs this season. His development behind the likes of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld continues and he is highly-regarded both in the U.S. and in England.

The likes of Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester City have multiple nominees with City having Gabriel Jesus, Tosin AdarabioyoPablo Maffeo and Enes Unal on the list.

Marcus Rashford and Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United are included in the list of nominees, plus Stoke’s duo of Sobhy Ramadan and Thibaud Verlinden are included.

Ben Woodburn from Liverpool, Everton’s Tom Davies, Dominic Solake of Chelsea, Sunderland’s Joel Asoro and West Brom’s Jonathan Leko also got the nod.

Below is a full list of the nominees which you can vote on here.

2017 Golden Boy nominees

