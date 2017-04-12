LIVE – UCL quarterfinals: Atletico v Leicester; Bayern v Real

Two more UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first legs are coming your way on Wednesday and they promise to be two absolute beauties.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Leicester City, the only remaining Premier League side, are in the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s side will provide the Foxes with their toughest test in the UCL to date as the runners up in two of the past three seasons will look to put the tie to bed in the first leg with Antoine Griezmann their main man. Can Jamie Vardy and Co. grab a vital away goal and create a cauldron of noise at the King Power Stadium in the second leg next week?

In the other quarterfinal two giants collide as German champs Bayern Munich host Real Madrid with plenty of crossovers between playing staff and managers. Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti won the UCL trophy at Real in 2014 and his then assistant, Zinedine Zidane, is now the manager at Real and led them to the UCL crown last season. With Robert Lewandowski out of the game for Bayern, Ancelotti knows he must keep things tight and hope for a winner-takes-all clash at the Santiago Bernabeu next week. With Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema around, Real seem to be the favorites.

Click the link above for live play-by-play, stats and more, while we will have reaction and analysis right here on Pro Soccer Talk on both games.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s clashes.

Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule

Atletico Madrid vs. Leicester – 2:45 p.m. ET

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid – 2:45 p.m. ET

Follow @JPW_NBCSports