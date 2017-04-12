More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Premier League release new schedule for final few weeks

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2017, 7:50 AM EDT

The Premier League announced on Wednesday the final batch of games selected for broadcast coverage, with many rearranged fixtures now having a date too.

Some highlights from the new schedule include two Friday night games on May 12, plus a run of seven-straight days with at least one Premier League game per day from May 12-18 as title contenders Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur make one final push for the crown.

Due to clashes with the FA Cup and EFL Cup over the past few months, plenty of makeups games have also been scheduled with a busy end to the season for the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Southampton.

MORE: Premier League schedule | Standings

Below is the new schedule for games rearranged in the final two weeks of the season, while the final day of the campaign (May 21) will see all 10 games kick off at 10 a.m. ET with plenty expected to the be on the line for those encounters.

Wednesday May 10
2:45 p.m. ET – Southampton v. Arsenal

Friday May 12
2:45 p.m. ET – Everton v. Watford
3 p.m. ET – West Bromwich Albion v. Chelsea

Saturday May 13
7:30 a.m. ET – Manchester City v. Leicester City
12:30 p.m. ET – Stoke City v. Arsenal

Sunday May 14
7 a.m. ET – Crystal Palace v. Hull City
9:15 a.m. ET – West Ham United v. Liverpool
11:30 a.m. ET – Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester United

Monday May 15
3 p.m. ET – Chelsea v. Watford

Tuesday May 16
2:45 p.m. ET – Arsenal v. Sunderland
3 p.m. ET – Manchester City v. West Bromwich Albion

Wednesday May 17
2:45 p.m. ET – Southampton v. Manchester United

Thursday May 18
2:45 p.m. ET – Leicester City v. Tottenham Hotspur

Report: Man City have Sanchez at top of wish-list

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT

Nobody has talked about Alexis Sanchez going to Manchester City recently.

Expect that to change.

Sky Sports is reporting that Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Manchester City have placed Sanchez at the top of their summer wish-list as speculation surrounding his future in north London continues.

With Arsenal’s forward out of contract next summer and talks over a new deal with the Gunners not taking place until the end of this season, the Chilean forward has been linked with countless clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League, plus Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus among other European giants.

Even though he has a short time left on his current deal, he is expected to still fetch a transfer fee of over $60 million. But, with just a year left on his deal by the time Arsenal come around to contemplate selling him, Sanchez’s value will drop considerably after this summer.

The Gunners must cash in on Sanchez this summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal.

Sanchez, 28, is Arsenal’s top scorer and has 18 goals and nine assists in the Premier League season. That said, in recent weeks his form has dipped and the former Barcelona forward is seeing Arsenal’s top four hopes diminish each and every week as Arsene Wenger‘s under-fire team have now lost five of their last eight games in the PL.

With Arsenal seven points off the top four (they do have a game in hand) the likes of Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, who is also out of contract in the summer of 2018, will be thinking about their next move and trying to remain in the UEFA Champions League.

Man City could provide UCL action that if they hang on to fourth-place in the PL ahead of Arsenal and Manchester United, while Pep Guardiola is said to be a huge admirer of Sanchez after he took him to Barca in the past. Where he slots into the Man City team is a tough problem to solve as they have Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus available to play in the central or wide roles in attack, but if a player of Sanchez’s caliber comes up on the market, you have to snap him up. Simple.

Whether or not Arsenal would sell Sanchez to a direct PL rival remains to be seen. Their days of doing that (Robin Van Persie, Ashley Cole, Samir Nasri et al.) appear to be over but what if Sanchez wants to stay in the Premier League?

Other reports from Radio Cooperativa in Chile have already stated that City will pay Arsenal $64 million for Sanchez and pay him $250,000 per week.

If Sanchez’s time at Arsenal is up, apart from Chelsea the best fit for his talents in the PL would have to be Man City. Think of Sanchez interlinking with Gabriel Jesus, Sane and Sterling in a fluid front four. Oh my.

With the Gunners struggling for the top four and the situation regarding the future of Wenger and others uncertain, Sanchez’s body language has said plenty in recent weeks. It looks increasingly unlikely that he will remain at Arsenal.

2017 Golden Boy nominees: Pulisic, Carter-Vickers included

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

The U.S. national team has two teenage stars nominated for the prestigious Golden Boy award for 2017.

Both Christian Pulisic and Cameron Carter-Vickers have been selected among the contenders, as well as a host of youngsters from the Premier League.

Italian outlet Tuttosport run the competition each year and in 2016 Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanchez won the accolade (he is also a nominee this season again) which crowns the best player under the age of 21 who is playing in a top-tier league in Europe.

Pulisic, 18, has starred for German giants Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League this season as well as becoming a key player for the USMNT. Looking down the list of almost 100 contenders, Pulisic is sure to be one of the favorites for the award alongside Kylian Mbappe of Monaco, Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City.

Carter-Vickers, also 18, has become a regular member of Mauricio Pochettino‘s squad at Tottenham Hotspur and the young center back has featured in five games for Spurs this season. His development behind the likes of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld continues and he is highly-regarded both in the U.S. and in England.

The likes of Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, AC Milan, Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester City have multiple nominees with City having Gabriel Jesus, Tosin AdarabioyoPablo Maffeo and Enes Unal on the list.

Marcus Rashford and Timothy Fosu-Mensah from Manchester United are included in the list of nominees, plus Stoke’s duo of Sobhy Ramadan and Thibaud Verlinden are included.

Ben Woodburn from Liverpool, Everton’s Tom Davies, Dominic Solake of Chelsea, Sunderland’s Joel Asoro and West Brom’s Jonathan Leko also got the nod.

Below is a full list of the nominees which you can vote on here.

2017 Golden Boy nominees

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur)
Ben Woodburn (Liverpool)
Tosin Adarabioyo (Manchester City)
Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United)
Tom Davies (Everton)
Pablo Maffeo (Manchester City)
Joel Asoro (Sunderland)
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)
Jonathan Leko (West Bromwich Albion)
Sobhy Ramadan (Stoke City)
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
Dominic Solanke (Chelsea)
Enes Unal (Manchester City/Twente)
Thibaud Verlinden (Stoke City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)
Mile Svilar (Anderlecht)
Alban Lafont (Tolouse)
Lazar Karevic (Ofk Grbalj)
Antonis Stergiakis (Slavia Sofia)
Luca Zidane (Real Madrid)
Theo Hernandez (Atletico Madrid/Alaves)
Matthijs De Ligt (Ajax)
Diogo Dalot (Porto)
Julen Arellano (Barcelona/Osasuna)
Pol Lirola (Sassuolo)
Cristian Manea (Mouscron)
Adrian Marin (Villarreal/Leganes)
Aaron Martin (Espanyol)
Paolo Medina (Real Madrid)
Jorge Mere (Sporting Gijon)
Felix Passlack (Borussia Dortmund)
Malang Sarr (Nice)
Dayot Upamecano (RB Salzburg/Leipzig)
Erik Andersson (Malmo)
Claude Adjapong (Sassuolo)
Maxime Baila Lopez (Marseille)
Nicolo Barella (Cagliari)
Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt)
Vahan Bichakhchyan (Shirak Gyumri)
Pape Cheikh (Celta Vigo)
Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina)
Ante Coric (Dinamo Zagreb)
Daniel Da Silva (Roma)
Amadou Diawara (Napoli)
Mikkel Duelund (FC Midtjylland)
Sergei Eremenko (Basel)
Kolbeinn Finnsson (Groningen)
Christian Frydek (Sparta Prague)
Ianis Hagi (Fiorentina)
Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)
Benjamin Henrichs (Bayer Leverkusen)
Nanitamo Ikone (Montpellier)
Bozhidar Kraev (Levski Sofia)
Manuel Locatelli (AC Milan)
Arne Maier (Hertha Berlin)
Jean-Victor Makengo (Caen)
Emre Mor (Borussia Dortmund)
Manu Morlanes (Villarreal)
Valentino Muller (Altach)
Ruben Neves (Porto)
Abdelhak Nouri (Ajax)
Abdulkhadir Omur (Trabzonspor)
Javier Ontiveros (Malaga)
Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)
Renato Sanches (Bayern Munich)
Gerson Santos Da Silva (Roma)
Ferran Sarsanedas (Barcelona)
Jari Schuurman (Willem II)
Youri Tielemans (Anderlecht)
Idrissa Toure (Schalke 04)
Daniil Utkin (Krasnodar)
Nikola Vlasic (Hajduk Split)
Sam Schreck (Bayer Leverkusen)
Cristian Rivera (Eibar)
Fabian Benko (Bayern Monaco)
Jean-Kevin Augustin (PSG)
Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund)
Kasper Dolberg (Ajax)
Breel Embolo (Schalke 04)
Malcom Filipe (Bordeaux)
Jose Gomes (Benfica)
Nedim Hadzic (Sarajevo)
Alexander Isak (Borussia Dortmund)
Dejan Joveljic (Red Star Belgrade)
Dawid Kownacki (Lech Poznan)
Lazaros Lamprou (Panionios)
Christopher Nkunku (PSG)
Jens Odgaard (Lyngby)
Rui Pedro (Porto)
Ezequiel Ponce (Granada)
Alejandro Pozo Pozo (Sevilla)
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund)
Borna Sosa (Dinamo Zagreb)
Sander Svendsen (Molde)
Timur Zhamaletdinov (CSKA Moscow)
Justin Kluivert (Ajax)
Youssef En Nesyri (Malaga)
Kylian Mbappe (Monaco)

Islamist suspect held in Dortmund attack investigation

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 12, 2017, 8:56 AM EDT

More developments are being released about the nature of the bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus on Tuesday as German prosecutors have revealed that there was a possible Islamic extremist motive behind the attack.

[ MORE: Dortmund bus attacked ]

Ahead of Dortmund’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg game against AS Monaco on Tuesday three bombs exploded close to the team bus as it pulled away from the team hotel in the south of German city.

[ MORE: Players “shocked” by explosions ] 

One person, Dortmund defender Marc Bartra, was injured in the attack as the Spaniard had surgery on his arm and wrist and remains in hospital. The game was postponed and moved to Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET (there will be a heavy police presence in and around the stadium with supporters urged to arrive early for extra security checks) with Dortmund fans offering shelter to Monaco supporters who had to stay an extra day to watch the game.

[ MORE: BVB fans take in Monaco supporters ]

On Wednesday it was announced by Frauke Koehler, a spokeswoman for the German federal prosecutors, that one person has been arrested in connection with the attack as two suspects from the “Islamist spectrum” were at the center of their investigations. Investigators were waiting for an arrest warrant for the other suspect.

The prosecutors also confirmed that both suspects had their apartments searched.

“Two suspects from the Islamist spectrum have become the focus of our investigation. Both of their apartments were searched, and one of the two has been detained,” Koehler said.

It was also revealed that three letters were found at the scene, all of which were written with the same content in German with “Islamist background.

The letters referenced German military airplanes in action against Syria and the so-called Islamic State in the Middle East. Prosecutors stated that the letter demands that Tornado reconnaissance jets are withdrawn from Turkey and that a United States airbase in Germany (Ramstein Air Base) is shut down. Another letter posted online claiming a left-wing extremist motion has had its credibility questioned by the German authorities.

There were also more details released about the nature of the bombs used in the attack as it was revealed they were packed with metal pins and at least one pin was found in the headrest of a seat on the bus, prompting Koehler to state: “we can talk about luck that nothing worse happened.”

It is a miracle that only one player was injured in this incident.

Atlanta United still planning stadium debut on July 30

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for MLS Atlanta
Associated PressApr 11, 2017, 10:34 PM EDT

ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta United President Darren Eales said Tuesday construction on Mercedes Benz Stadium remains on schedule for the MLS team to play the first game in the facility on July 30.

[ MORE: MLS issues one-game suspension to Orlando’s Garcia Perez ]

“At this stage it is still as planned,” Eales said.

Even so, Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank acknowledged the complex retractable roof on the $1.5 billion stadium has been a challenge.

“There’s always an issue with a roof that is that complicated and large,” Blank said. “It’s not an issue, it’s just the complexity. A roof like that has never been built in the world, and when you build something that iconic and unique, it does take more time, more schedule, it’s more money and more everything, but the end product for the next 40 years in Atlanta is going to be worth it.”

Blank also owns the NFL Atlanta Falcons, who will share the facility with Atlanta United.

The Falcons said last week they expected an update on the timeline for the stadium within a few days.

Blank, Eales and MLS Commissioner Dan Garber on Tuesday celebrated the unveiling of Atlanta United’s training complex in suburban Cobb County.

Garber said in a ceremony at the training facility the MLS “can’t wait to get into Mercedes Benz Stadium in September.” He said later he misspoke when he said September.

“We are still focused to getting in as planned,” Garber said of Atlanta United’s July 30 home game against Orlando City scheduled for the new stadium. “The goal is to be into the stadium in late summer, so don’t read too much into my comments about September. Chalk it up to the commissioner getting too excited up on the podium.”

Atlanta United’s temporary home facility is Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium.