Premier League release new schedule for final few weeks

The Premier League announced on Wednesday the final batch of games selected for broadcast coverage, with many rearranged fixtures now having a date too.
Some highlights from the new schedule include two Friday night games on May 12, plus a run of seven-straight days with at least one Premier League game per day from May 12-18 as title contenders Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur make one final push for the crown.
Due to clashes with the FA Cup and EFL Cup over the past few months, plenty of makeups games have also been scheduled with a busy end to the season for the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Southampton.
Below is the new schedule for games rearranged in the final two weeks of the season, while the final day of the campaign (May 21) will see all 10 games kick off at 10 a.m. ET with plenty expected to the be on the line for those encounters.
Wednesday May 10
2:45 p.m. ET – Southampton v. Arsenal
Friday May 12
2:45 p.m. ET – Everton v. Watford
3 p.m. ET – West Bromwich Albion v. Chelsea
Saturday May 13
7:30 a.m. ET – Manchester City v. Leicester City
12:30 p.m. ET – Stoke City v. Arsenal
Sunday May 14
7 a.m. ET – Crystal Palace v. Hull City
9:15 a.m. ET – West Ham United v. Liverpool
11:30 a.m. ET – Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester United
Monday May 15
3 p.m. ET – Chelsea v. Watford
Tuesday May 16
2:45 p.m. ET – Arsenal v. Sunderland
3 p.m. ET – Manchester City v. West Bromwich Albion
Wednesday May 17
2:45 p.m. ET – Southampton v. Manchester United
Thursday May 18
2:45 p.m. ET – Leicester City v. Tottenham Hotspur