Bruce Arena: US should be in conversation for 2026 World Cup champion

With new World Cup fervor surrounding the United States amid the announcement of a CONCACAF bid for the 2026 World Cup, there has been talk about what a successful bid could mean for the growth of US Soccer.
The United States hosted the 1994 World Cup, and many saw that as a coming out party for the USA on a global stage, and US head coach Bruce Arena echoed that sentiment. Then he said this time around, the United States could use home field advantage to achieve a much bigger triumph.
“In 1994, the U.S. was looked at as this emerging frontier in the game and FIFA wanted to bring the U.S. into the world’s game,” Arena said via a teleconference Thursday. “In 2026, we’re going to be fully emerged into the game and a big player. I think 2026 will be the time where we are going to start talking about winning the World Cup. It wasn’t going to be in 1994. It wasn’t going to be in 2010. But 2026 could be our time.”
Arena brought the United States to the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup, but the nation has not advanced past the Round of 16 since. 1994 brought the US out of the group stage as well, but they fell 1-0 to eventual champions Brazil in the first knockout stage.
Popularity for the game has grown exponentially in the United States, but that hasn’t exactly translated to tangible growth on the field in the last decade or two. The US achieved its highest-ever FIFA ranking in early 2006, rising to 4th in the world, but they fell off with an unsuccessful World Cup later that summer, ending a stretch of five years where they reached the top 10 at least once in every calendar year. They have not cracked the top 10 since.
Former Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about his emotions in the aftermath of the bomb that struck the German club’s team bus on Tuesday.
Speaking at the prematch press conference ahead of Liverpool’s away game at West Brom on Sunday, Klopp said he feared for his former players and club at first, but was “proud” of their reaction and ability to play on such a tight turnaround from a traumatic event.
Klopp said he was initially informed of the attack by Liverpool press officer Matt McCann, but had to wait like everyone else to hear any more information about it. “I tried immediately to get information,” Klopp said. “It was strange and I was really concerned and I was scared for them. Then how it was for everybody, in the first moment it looked like a little bit of relief, not too serious, then the more information you could get, the more serious it got and that was really difficult.
“Of course, I had contact with a few people but I didn’t want to bother them with my silly questions that I had, so I was waiting like all the rest for more information in the media. I tried to watch everything I could watch, I tried to get the information I could get. The last thing I thought about in this moment was the game, actually.”
Klopp then expressed his pride towards his former club and the team’s ability to regroup and play a competitive game just 24 hours later. “I saw the game and I was really proud of Borussia Dortmund, how they handled it, how they created this atmosphere. Again, the game was not too important but when they played the game they tried to be at their best.”
The Liverpool manager said of course Dortmund would wish to take time before playing again, but also understood UEFA’s point of view in rescheduling the game the following day, a decision which has come under fire the past few days. “I can 100 percent understand both sides,” Klopp said. “It was difficult, first of all, to find another date in this really tight schedule because when would you want to play the game? But of course, I think they would understand if you say: ‘OK, we don’t play it, we find a solution next week.”
“I heard the interviews after the game and I saw the faces of my former players and saw the shock in their eyes and that was really hard, so I forgot the game again immediately. I only thought about them.”
Dortmund player Nuri Sahin was asked after the game how difficult it was to turn around and play the day after their lives were targeted, and his comments were striking, saying they hardly thought about the game until it kicked off.
“I don’t know if the people can understand this, but until I was on the pitch in the second half I did not think about football to be honest,” Sahin said of his entrance into the game as a second-half substitute. “Last night I didn’t realize what happened until I got through the door and my wife and son were waiting, there I felt how lucky we were. I know football is very important, we love football, we suffer with football, we love football. I know we earn a lot of money, we have a privileged life, but we are human beings, and there is so much more than football in this world, and last night we felt it.”
Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel, Klopp’s successor, was critical of UEFA’s decision to schedule the match so soon after the attack, saying the governing body acted as if “a beer can was thrown at our bus.”
Lyon had just scored an 83rd minute equalizer after a free-kick somehow squirted through the entire pack and fell to midfielder Corentin Tolisso at the far post. Not a minute later, Besiktas winger Atiba Hutchinson found himself in trouble on the ball charging towards his own end-line, and looked to Fabricio for a way out. Bad idea.
As he sent the ball to Fabricio, the entire Lyon front line charged down the goalkeeper at full tilt, while the Besiktas defensive unit stood frozen in place. The Turkish club was forced to watch in horror as Fabricio was engulfed by three Lyon attackers, and Jeremy Morel was there to pilfer the ball and place it uncontested into the back of the net for a winner.
Under immense pressure, Fabricio clearly needed to get rid of the ball as the attackers closed down, but he’ll be furious with his defensive line for putting him in that situation and failing to help bail him out.
Lyon won the match 2-1, and while the tilt is still very much in the balance after the first leg, Lyon will now consider themselves in control. Besiktas had done well to keep hold of its early 1-0 lead despite a 61-39% possession advantage for the French side. Lyon out-shot Besiktas in the match 21-8, but could only manage five of those on target.
The match was marred early on by supporter unrest, with Turkish away supporters raining down fireworks from the upper deck onto the home supporters in the tier below. This caused a delay to the start of the match, as home supporters under seige took shelter on the pitch.
With Chelsea’s difficult test at in-form Manchester United, could the Blues drop points and allow Spurs back into the title race? Who will gain and who will fall in the vicious relegation battle? What will the gap at the top look like at the end of the weekend? All that and more comes your way in the next few days.
Spurs sit seven points back of Chelsea. If they are to catch the Blues, they obviously need some outside help. However, Mauricio Pochettino knows his side must be ready in the event Chelsea slips up, which there’s a serious chance of them doing this weekend. With Chelsea not playing until Sunday (more below), Spurs can put the pressure on and pull within four for at least a day.
Bournemouth is a dangerous team. They’ve drawn with Liverpool and Manchester United in recent weeks, and Harry Kane‘s return for Tottenham has come at a fantastic time. With the club’s leading scorer back, Tottenham will be well positioned to pull out the three points in this one, but need to get the job done.
With Spurs at home facing a bottom-half side, Chelsea knows it needs to keep separation, or things become much more difficult. Manchester United is the highest-positioned side left on Chelsea’s remaining schedule, and should they get by this test, the title is all but secure.
That’s no given, however, considering Manchester United hasn’t lost since October 23rd – to Chelsea. That 4-0 drubbing sent the Red Devils on a 21-match unbeaten streak. A draw here would be a decent result for both sides, but the Blues would prefer not to eat up any of the cushion they’ve built on the rest of the field.
Manchester United themselves are fighting a significant battle, as they hope to gain ground on either Manchester City or Liverpool in the fight for a Champions League place. With Manchester City visiting a strong Southampton squad and Liverpool on the road at the Hawthornes, the chance could be there to pull within a single point of the promised land.
The run Crystal Palace is on has shocked England. The run Leicester City was on rejuvenated the club. These two teams seem to have saved their respective Premier League statuses by completing a set of impressive results, but the job is not completely done.
Sam Allardyce has given the Eagles hope by rattling off five wins over their last six matches, including impressive victories over Arsenal and Chelsea. Their stretch run remains painful viewing, with Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United all still to come on the fixture list. Nevertheless, with an impressively paltry four goals conceded over those six games – three of those coming in the lone loss during that span – Palace is not just out of the relegation zone but six points clear. Is that enough cushion with such a brutal end-of-season run?
Leicester City, meanwhile, was bullied around the pitch against Atletico Madrid in Champions League play this week, but the Foxes still have their impressive start to Craig Shakespeare’s managerial tenure fresh in their memory. The bottom of the table is crammed together, so their 11th place position lends more sense of security than the eight-point gap might warrant, but the Foxes are solidly in the Premier League next season barring a total collapse. Will they have enough to overcome the high-flying Eagles?
Which relegation-threatened club will gain ground?
Three matches, four teams in the bottom seven and another two clubs gasping for air. Sunderland has precious little room for error, and the Black Cats are catching West Ham at the right time. Could they put pressure on the rest of the relegation scrap?
Meanwhile, Hull City is flying high with three wins in its last five, and catch Stoke City at the right time. The Potters have dropped four in a row and have won just twice since late January. A win here could potentially see Hull City shoot five points above the relegation zone, a huge gap for the stretch run.
Finally, Swansea City fans were overjoyed at the start to Paul Clement‘s tenure, seeing the 45-year-old turn their fortunes around in his first few weeks on the job. Fast-forward to now, and the club is on a five-match winless run and back in the drop zone having fallen victim to the great runs by Palace and Hull. They take on a Watford side firmly entrenched in the middle of the table. The Swans will find Walter Mazzarri‘s side difficult to break down, and with few goals scored between these to teams in the past, every moment will be precious.
The wheels have come off Arsenal’s season, and a loss at Middlesbrough would no doubt seal their fall from Champions League grace. Even with a win, it seems unlikely for the Gunners to catch the top four, but confidence is needed to make a push, and a road win over a defensively stout team would provide just that.
Boro’s inability to score is well-known throughout the land, but their defensive shape is just the kind of mentality that seems to stifle Arsenal teams in years past. Can the hosts keep the Gunners at bay, or even nick a scrappy win? If so, it would continue Arsenal’s nosedive…and let’s not forget the relegation fight, which could give Boro a much-needed boost as they battle for their Premier League lives.