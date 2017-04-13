More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Dortmund struggles to come to terms with bomb attack on bus

Associated PressApr 13, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT

MUNICH (AP) Sometimes, it’s hard to focus on a soccer game.

Borussia Dortmund players had to, though, less than 24 hours after a bomb attack on their team bus. And they will have to do so again on Saturday, when Eintracht Frankfurt visits in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin made it clear that his thoughts were far from the field in the rescheduled Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco on Wednesday – a game Dortmund lost 3-2 after an uncharacteristically hesitant start.

“Until I was on the pitch in the second half, I didn’t think about football, to be honest. Because last night I didn’t realize what happened, and when I was at home and my wife and my son were waiting in front of the door, there I felt how lucky we were,” the visibly shaken Sahin told former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft, now a journalist.

“I know football is very important. We love football. We suffer with football. We love football. I know we earn a lot of money, we have a privileged life, but we are human beings. There’s so much more than football in this world. Last night we felt it.”

Dortmund defender Marc Bartra was hit by shrapnel as three explosions hit the bus. The Spaniard was taken to the hospital and had surgery on a broken bone in his wrist.

A spokeswoman for federal prosecutors, Frauke Koehler, said metal from one of the bombs lodged in a headrest. It could easily have been a lot worse.

“I can’t forget the faces,” Sahin said of his teammates, who ducked for cover when the explosions hit. “I will never forget these faces in my life for sure. Oh yeah, when I saw Marc there and I saw Schmelle (Marcel Schmelzer), I sat next to Schmelle and I will never forget Schmelle’s face. It was unbelievable.”

Schmelzer also highlighted the impact of the attack on his side.

“We have to function like puppets,” the Dortmund captain said. “You read the whole time of an attack on our bus. But you shouldn’t forget there were 30 people sitting in it, so it’s an attack on us as people. It makes us incredibly sad but also incredibly fortunate to be standing here today, especially when you hear the details that are coming out (from the investigation). We’re just incredibly lucky no one else besides Marc was seriously injured.”

Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel was stinging in his criticism of UEFA for going ahead with the Champions League game so soon after the attack.

“We had the feeling that we were being treated as if a beer can had hit our bus,” said Tuchel, who claimed he wasn’t asked about whether to proceed with the game.

But Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said Tuesday that a congested calendar meant there was little option for postponing the game further. UEFA spokesman Pedro Pinto told The Associated Press the governing body was in touch with all parties.

Tuchel may have been trying to protect his players but it’s clear that the attack had an effect on his side.

“Most players hardly slept, myself included,” Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl said. “I tried to come to terms with it with my family, tried to wind down and switch off. In the end in the game we made the best we could of it.”

Amid increased security and while the investigations continue, Dortmund will have to make the best of it again Saturday as it seeks to improve upon its fourth place to secure automatic Champions League qualification. Fourth only brings a playoff.

Apart from Bartra, who would have been suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards anyway, Dortmund is struggling with injuries – there was one spot free on the bench against Monaco because of a lack of available players.

Dortmund is unbeaten in a club-record 34 league games at home. It has scored in its last 19 games, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang second behind Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in the scoring chart. Lewandowski has 26 goals in 28 games. Aubameyang, who played two games less, has 25.

Frankfurt, which was previously third, has lost its last four games away and it hasn’t won any of its last nine.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 32

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT

With the games coming thick and fast, there are some new names in the upper echelons of our Power Rankings.

[ MORE: Power Rankings archive ]

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Up 1
  2. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 1
  3. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – Up 10
  4. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
  5. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) – New entry
  6. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Down 3
  7. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Down 1
  8. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
  9. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Up 1
  10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man United) – New entry
  11. Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) – Down 3
  12. Ross Barkley (Everton) – New entry
  13. Harry Maguire (Hull City) – Down 3
  14. David Silva (Man City) – Down 3
  15. Gary Cahill (Chelsea) – Down 3
  16. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
  17. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) – New entry
  18. David De Gea (Manchester United) – Down 4
  19. David Luiz (Chelsea) – Down 2
  20. Michael Keane (Burnley) – Down 2

“Excited” Eric Dier, Tottenham ready to take their chance

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2017, 12:24 PM EDT

LONDON — All Tottenham Hotspur can do is keep putting the pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea and hope they crack.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

With Chelsea having a seven-point lead over Tottenham with seven games to go in the PL, a win for Spurs in the early game on Saturday would reduce that lead to four points and then Chelsea head to Manchester United on Sunday for a tough encounter.

The pressure is on.

Speaking exclusively to Pro Soccer Talk from Spurs’ training ground ahead of their clash at White Hart Lane with Bournemouth on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Eric Dier believes it is a big advantage for Tottenham to be playing ahead of their title rivals once again after they hammered Watford 4-0 in the early game last weekend.

“It is always nice to play first,” Dier admitted. “That was one of the things that was disappointing about last season, the schedule for us and always having to play catch up. That’s quite difficult. Hopefully we can narrow the gap to four points and then hope for them to slip up.”

Dier and Spurs go into this weekends game in fine form as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men have won six-straight games in the Premier League and Dier has scored twice in his last three outings after being “frustrated” with his lack of goals so far this season.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

The 23-year-old Englishman is a key cog in Spurs’ team whether he plays in central midfield or central defense and he believes that although they’ve had some stunning spells over the last two seasons, right now Tottenham are showing their most consistent form yet.

“Last season we had great spells but I think this season what you’ve seen is consistency. If we’re talking about our Premier League season as a whole, we’ve been consistent and I can’t really see a patch where we’ve been through a bad spell,” Dier explained. “It isn’t a case of ‘we’ve lost it’ but it’s a case of Chelsea have done extremely well themselves and went on that amazing unbeaten run. As a season, we’ve been consistent and going into the last period now we’ve been impressive and want to try and keep that up.”

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

In each of the past two seasons Spurs have challenged for the PL title and in other years they may have won the trophy on both occasions had Leicester not had an incredible run last season and champions-elect Chelsea having a similar spell this season as they won 13-straight games before losing to Tottenham on Jan. 4 at the Lane.

Even though Spurs may come up short once again, Dier believes that with a new stadium on the way, talented players locked down to long-term deals and a highly-respected management team in place, the sky is the limit.

“We have to focus on ourselves. Keep working hard and keep wanting to improve. I think the club is set up for great things so it’s just a case of us continuing to work hard,” Dier said. “Last season was a bit different because we had some bad spells but this season, as a whole, we can be happy with our season. But we want more and we are going to try and get more in these last games now.”

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Aside from stunning runs for Leicester and Tottenham, one of the reasons Spurs can be forgiven for asking ‘what if?’ this season is untimely injuries. With Harry Kane, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Erik Lamela and Danny Rose, all key players, missing for large chunks of the campaign, Pochettino has had to juggle his squad expertly.

Despite those ailments, Dier has been delighted with the way that other players have stepped in.

“We’ve been unlucky which is quite a contrast with last season because we didn’t have many injuries. We’ve coped well every injury we’ve had. We’ve coped very well and have a strong squad,” Dier said. “Everyone is ready to take their chance when they do and you’ve seen other players step up, the likes of Sonny [Heung-Min Son] who has really kicked on this season and taken advantage of a chance he’s got. Obviously we never want anyone to get injured but at the same time it’s a chance for someone to step up.”

Now, it’s time for Spurs to step up in the final weeks of the season. After the clash with Bournemouth this weekend there’s an FA Cup semifinal at Wembley against Chelsea to look forward to, then three-straight London derbies against Crystal Palace, Arsenal and West Ham before hosting Manchester United.

These are exciting times for Dier and his teammates.

“Everyone is really excited,” Dier said, smiling. “The game this weekend, then the FA Cup semifinal and then we have three London derbies in a week. It’s going to be a really exciting time and everyone is really focused. We are in a good place right now but there’s a lot of work to be done.”

First up: put the pressure on Chelsea this weekend and see what happens.

West Ham’s Michail Antonio out for the season

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT

West Ham have been dealt a huge blow for the final weeks of the season as top scorer Michail Antonio has suffered a serious injury and will not feature again this campaign.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

Antonio pulled up with an injured hamstring in their crucial 1-0 win over Swansea last weekend which gave Slaven Bilic‘s side some breathing space from the relegation zone.

Speaking about Antonio’s injury ahead of West Ham’s trip to Sunderland on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) Bilic confirmed his season is over.

“We are without Michail Antonio. It’s a significant injury and he’s out for the season,” Bilic said. “It’s a big blow with Antonio because he has been good in every game. We have options up front with Andy Carroll and Jonathan Calleri.”

West Ham should have enough in attack to get the remaining points they need to stave off relegation but Antonio (nine goals, three assists in the PL) has been their best player by far this season and after being called  up to the England squad he has a new and improved contract offer on the table.

The Hammers are currently eight points clear of the drop zone with six games to go in what has been a tumultuous season on and off the pitch.

Plenty of teething issues have plagued their move to the London Stadium, while Dimitri Payet was sold in January to Marseille and West Ham’s defensive issues have been clear for all to see with the Hammers conceding the fourth-most (57) goals in the PL.

With one more win needed in their final six games to guarantee safety, West Ham will have to grab that without their star performer.

Shocking videos emerge of Leicester fans in Madrid

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT

This is not what you want to see.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

By and large Leicester’s huge band of traveling fans behaved themselves before, during and after their 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Wednesday.

That said, there was a minority who were up to no good.

Plenty of videos are out there which show Leicester fans stealing beer from a train carriage, other fans antagonizing the local police with songs about Gibraltar and there is, sadly, footage of clashes with police in Madrid’s Plaza Mayor square.

Below are a collection of the incidents which took place as eight Leicester fans were arrested on Tuesday night ahead of the game (for, “making a mess”) and are due to appear in court on Thursday.

There has been some question marks around the heavy-handed police tactics from officers in Madrid but a small band of Leicester fans hardly helped themselves out as trouble erupted in the Spanish capital.

CAUTION: Some of the videos below include obscenities