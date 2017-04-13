Europa League Roundup: Man United draws away, Ajax takes lead

The Europa League quarterfinals are under way, and all eight teams took part in the first leg on Thursday afternoon.
Manchester United will be disappointed with its effort as they wasted a lead and slumped to a 1-1 draw. The Red Devils grabbed the lead and vital away goal on a rebounded strike from Henrikh Mkhitaryan who slammed home from a tight angle after Marcus Rashford‘s initial effort was parried away. They held on defensively until just four minutes remaining when 21-year-old Leander Dendoncker thundered a header into the back of the net to draw level.
Rashford was bright throughout the first half, providing the best attacking threat for the visitors in Belgium. Anderlecht, meanwhile, was wasteful, failing to produce a shot on target until Dendoncker’s strike. United was slightly unlucky to pick up just the one away goal, as Anderlecht goalkeeper Ruben made a number of exceptional saves. That left the door open for Anderlecht who
Elsewhere, Ajax built an early lead and hung on as the Dutch giants won 2-0 over German side Schalke. Davy Klaassen picked up a pair as he scored from the spot in the first half, when Amin Younes burst into the box and was sandwiched by Thilo Kehrer and Alessandro Schopf. He picked up his second soon after halftime on a cross from Justin Kluivert, and the completely unmarked 24-year-old smashed home on the volley from near the penalty spot.
The start of Besiktas and Lyon was delayed considerably after supporter unrest marred the start of the game. Fireworks and other objects rained down from the visiting Besiktas supporters who were situated on the upper tier, which forced home fans to seek refuge on the pitch.
The match finally got under way about 35 minutes after planned, and the visitors picked up an away goal on a 15th minute strike by Ryan Babel. They maintained that 1-0 lead through halftime and up to the hour mark.
Finally, Celta Vigo won a wild one 3-2 at home over Racing Genk. The opening 20 minutes saw three goals, with the Spaniards bagging a pair through Pione Sisto and Iago Aspas, while the visiting Belgians got one back via the head of Jean-Paul Boetius. Former Manchester City striker John Guidetti put Celta 3-1 up with a quality low strike before halftime, but Genk will be satisfied with a pair of away goals as Thomas Buffel followed up his own saved effort with a header into the back of the net to make it 3-2 in the 67th minute.
With just six to eight more games left for every team, time to revisit the Premier League power rankings.
Stoke City is dropping down the table like a rock, while Hull City and Crystal Palace made huge strides towards saving their Premier League status. Who are the big gainers and biggest losers over the last month? Take a look.
|20 (20)
|Sunderland: It’s all but over for the Black Cats, and now David Moyes is likely managing for his career.
|19 (19)
|Middlesbrough: No wins since December 17th. Goalless draws can only get you so far.
|18 (17)
|Swansea City: You thought Paul Clement had the Premier League figured out? They’re back in the relegation zone after picking up 1 point in matches against Hull, Bournemouth, West Ham, and Middlesbrough. Sound the alarm bells.
|17 (9)
|Stoke City: It’s all gone wrong for Mark Hughes, and while they seem quite safe, if the Potters can’t turn around their miserable form, they could be the team that gets sucked towards the bottom late. 3 of their 4 straight losses came by 1 goal; they should be able to turn it around.
|16 (11)
|Hull City: They’re out of the relegation zone thanks to a perfectly timed uptick in form.
|15 (13)
|West Ham United: The Hammers would do well to stick with Slaven Bilic through this tough period, and a win over Swansea last time out will buoy one of the Premier League’s unluckiest teams.
|14 (14)
|Burnley: Conceded twice in their last four – but scored just one. Burnley’s defense should keep them afloat as it always does, but things might get nervy.
|13 (12)
|Bournemouth: The Cherries continue to give top teams a hard time, and just when it looked to be spiraling downwards, they scrap out 9 points before losing to Chelsea in a hard-fought match. Eddie Howe deserves a chance at a top managerial job. Arsenal?
|12 (15)
|Crystal Palace: A blistering run has likely saved their Premier League status. They beat Chelsea, Arsenal, and West Brom, and six 6 points clear of the drop. Well done, Big Sam.
|11 (16)
|Watford: Beating up on lower teams, getting beat up by the top teams. Been that kind of year for Watford, which they’ll take. 2 wins in their last 3 have seen them touch the top half again.
|10 (11)
|Leicester City: Beaten for the first time under Craig Shakespeare and then padlocked by Atletico Madrid, it seems this roller coaster might finally be settling to a base level where they belong. Not great, not bad.
|9 (7)
|West Brom: The Baggies had a great January and February, but they’ve lost 4 of 6 to mid-table opposition and are mired in obscurity again. Still a positive season overall.
|8 (8)
|Arsenal: Unlike Pep at City, the wheels have come off for Arsene Wenger, and the axels are next. A tough remaining schedule means Champions League has likely slipped away.
|7 (10)
|Southampton: With an outside shot at Europe, the recent form has been good. Unfortunately, they have Arsenal, Man United, Man City, Chelsea, and Liverpool all left on the schedule.
|6 (4)
|Manchester City: The wheels haven’t fallen off, but the more Pep Guardiola bungles results, the more chances Manchester United have to slip into the top 4. The defending has been appalling.
|5 (5)
|Everton: Just two losses since Christmas, but they’ve come back down to Earth after it looked like they would have a go at a Champions League place.
|4 (6)
|Liverpool: Have weathered the injury storm well so far, with 4 wins in their last 6. Their stretch run is easy, with 8th placed West Brom their highest ranked remaining team on the schedule.
|3 (3)
|Manchester United: Still have not lost in league play since October 23rd. Still plagued by draws.
|2 (2)
|Tottenham Hotspur: The best recent form in the league, 6 straight wins and 13 of their last 16 means they’re ready if Chelsea slip.
|1 (1)
|Chelsea: They haven’t secured the title yet, but it’s hard to see anyone else catching them.
The UEFA Europa League is back in action on Thursday as the first leg of the quarterfinal ties take place.
Manchester United is the only remaining team from the Premier League as Jose Mourinho’s men head to Anderlecht looking to take a healthy lead back to Old Trafford with them next week for leg two. With Chelsea’s trip to United on Sunday, it will be intriguing to see what Mourinho does in terms of team selection and game management.
Elsewhere across Europe there are some intriguing encounters with Lyon hosting Besiktas, Ajax hosting Schalke and Celto Vigo welcoming Tottenham’s conquerors, Genk.
Click on the link above for live action on the four quarterfinal first legs, while we will have reaction and analysis from the games right here at Pro Soccer Talk
Here is Thursday’s full schedule with all games kicking off at 3:05 p.m. ET.
UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg
Anderlecht vs. Manchester United
Lyon vs. Besiktas
Ajax vs. Schalke
Celta Vigo vs. Genk
10 Premier League are coming your way as the run-in continues.
With a massive clash between Manchester United and Chelsea on Sunday, plus trick trips away from home for Arsenal and Manchester City, it could be another pivotal week at the top of the table.
Below is a look at all 10 games with team news, top things to watch and a score prediction for each encounter.
Tottenham vs. Bournemouth
Stoke City vs. Hull City
Middlesbrough vs. Arsenal
Southampton vs. Manchester City
Manchester United vs. Chelsea
Sunderland vs. West Ham
Everton vs. Burnley
Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City
West Brom vs. Liverpool
Watford vs. Swansea City
With the games coming thick and fast, there are some new names in the upper echelons of our Power Rankings.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.
- Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Up 1
- Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 1
- Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – Up 10
- Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
- Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) – New entry
- Leroy Sane (Man City) – Down 3
- Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Down 1
- Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
- N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Up 1
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man United) – New entry
- Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) – Down 3
- Ross Barkley (Everton) – New entry
- Harry Maguire (Hull City) – Down 3
- David Silva (Man City) – Down 3
- Gary Cahill (Chelsea) – Down 3
- Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
- Dusan Tadic (Southampton) – New entry
- David De Gea (Manchester United) – Down 4
- David Luiz (Chelsea) – Down 2
- Michael Keane (Burnley) – Down 2