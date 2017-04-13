Premier League Power Rankings: Arsenal, Stoke City stumbling

With just six to eight more games left for every team, time to revisit the Premier League power rankings.
Stoke City is dropping down the table like a rock, while Hull City and Crystal Palace made huge strides towards saving their Premier League status. Who are the big gainers and biggest losers over the last month? Take a look.
|TEAM
|RANKING
|20 (20)
|Sunderland: It’s all but over for the Black Cats, and now David Moyes is likely managing for his career.
|19 (19)
|Middlesbrough: No wins since December 17th. Goalless draws can only get you so far.
|18 (17)
|Swansea City: You thought Paul Clement had the Premier League figured out? They’re back in the relegation zone after picking up 1 point in matches against Hull, Bournemouth, West Ham, and Middlesbrough. Sound the alarm bells.
|17 (9)
|Stoke City: It’s all gone wrong for Mark Hughes, and while they seem quite safe, if the Potters can’t turn around their miserable form, they could be the team that gets sucked towards the bottom late. 3 of their 4 straight losses came by 1 goal; they should be able to turn it around.
|16 (11)
|Hull City: They’re out of the relegation zone thanks to a perfectly timed uptick in form.
|15 (13)
|West Ham United: The Hammers would do well to stick with Slaven Bilic through this tough period, and a win over Swansea last time out will buoy one of the Premier League’s unluckiest teams.
|14 (14)
|Burnley: Conceded twice in their last four – but scored just one. Burnley’s defense should keep them afloat as it always does, but things might get nervy.
|13 (12)
|Bournemouth: The Cherries continue to give top teams a hard time, and just when it looked to be spiraling downwards, they scrap out 9 points before losing to Chelsea in a hard-fought match. Eddie Howe deserves a chance at a top managerial job. Arsenal?
|12 (15)
|Crystal Palace: A blistering run has likely saved their Premier League status. They beat Chelsea, Arsenal, and West Brom, and six 6 points clear of the drop. Well done, Big Sam.
|11 (16)
|Watford: Beating up on lower teams, getting beat up by the top teams. Been that kind of year for Watford, which they’ll take. 2 wins in their last 3 have seen them touch the top half again.
|10 (11)
|Leicester City: Beaten for the first time under Craig Shakespeare and then padlocked by Atletico Madrid, it seems this roller coaster might finally be settling to a base level where they belong. Not great, not bad.
|9 (7)
|West Brom: The Baggies had a great January and February, but they’ve lost 4 of 6 to mid-table opposition and are mired in obscurity again. Still a positive season overall.
|8 (8)
|Arsenal: Unlike Pep at City, the wheels have come off for Arsene Wenger, and the axels are next. A tough remaining schedule means Champions League has likely slipped away.
|7 (10)
|Southampton: With an outside shot at Europe, the recent form has been good. Unfortunately, they have Arsenal, Man United, Man City, Chelsea, and Liverpool all left on the schedule.
|6 (4)
|Manchester City: The wheels haven’t fallen off, but the more Pep Guardiola bungles results, the more chances Manchester United have to slip into the top 4. The defending has been appalling.
|5 (5)
|Everton: Just two losses since Christmas, but they’ve come back down to Earth after it looked like they would have a go at a Champions League place.
|4 (6)
|Liverpool: Have weathered the injury storm well so far, with 4 wins in their last 6. Their stretch run is easy, with 8th placed West Brom their highest ranked remaining team on the schedule.
|3 (3)
|Manchester United: Still have not lost in league play since October 23rd. Still plagued by draws.
|2 (2)
|Tottenham Hotspur: The best recent form in the league, 6 straight wins and 13 of their last 16 means they’re ready if Chelsea slip.
|1 (1)
|Chelsea: They haven’t secured the title yet, but it’s hard to see anyone else catching them.