More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Premier League Power Rankings: Arsenal, Stoke City stumbling

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 13, 2017, 4:06 PM EDT

With just six to eight more games left for every team, time to revisit the Premier League power rankings.

[ MORE: PL Player Power Rankings archive ]

Stoke City is dropping down the table like a rock, while Hull City and Crystal Palace made huge strides towards saving their Premier League status. Who are the big gainers and biggest losers over the last month? Take a look.

TEAM RANKING
source:
20 (20) Sunderland: It’s all but over for the Black Cats, and now David Moyes is likely managing for his career.
200px-Middlesbrough_crest 19 (19) Middlesbrough: No wins since December 17th. Goalless draws can only get you so far.
source:
18 (17) Swansea City: You thought Paul Clement had the Premier League figured out? They’re back in the relegation zone after picking up 1 point in matches against Hull, Bournemouth, West Ham, and Middlesbrough. Sound the alarm bells.
source: 17 (9) Stoke City: It’s all gone wrong for Mark Hughes, and while they seem quite safe, if the Potters can’t turn around their miserable form, they could be the team that gets sucked towards the bottom late. 3 of their 4 straight losses came by 1 goal; they should be able to turn it around.
Hull City logo
 16 (11) Hull City: They’re out of the relegation zone thanks to a perfectly timed uptick in form.
logo_westham
 15 (13) West Ham United: The Hammers would do well to stick with Slaven Bilic through this tough period, and a win over Swansea last time out will buoy one of the Premier League’s unluckiest teams.

14 (14) Burnley: Conceded twice in their last four – but scored just one. Burnley’s defense should keep them afloat as it always does, but things might get nervy.
source: 13 (12) Bournemouth: The Cherries continue to give top teams a hard time, and just when it looked to be spiraling downwards, they scrap out 9 points before losing to Chelsea in a hard-fought match. Eddie Howe deserves a chance at a top managerial job. Arsenal?
source: 12 (15) Crystal Palace: A blistering run has likely saved their Premier League status. They beat Chelsea, Arsenal, and West Brom, and six 6 points clear of the drop. Well done, Big Sam.
source: 11 (16) Watford: Beating up on lower teams, getting beat up by the top teams. Been that kind of year for Watford, which they’ll take. 2 wins in their last 3 have seen them touch the top half again.
10 (11) Leicester City: Beaten for the first time under Craig Shakespeare and then padlocked by Atletico Madrid, it seems this roller coaster might finally be settling to a base level where they belong. Not great, not bad.
source: 9 (7) West Brom: The Baggies had a great January and February, but they’ve lost 4 of 6 to mid-table opposition and are mired in obscurity again. Still a positive season overall.
source: 8 (8) Arsenal: Unlike Pep at City, the wheels have come off for Arsene Wenger, and the axels are next. A tough remaining schedule means Champions League has likely slipped away.
source: 7 (10) Southampton: With an outside shot at Europe, the recent form has been good. Unfortunately, they have Arsenal, Man United, Man City, Chelsea, and Liverpool all left on the schedule.
Logo_Manchester_City 6 (4) Manchester City: The wheels haven’t fallen off, but the more Pep Guardiola bungles results, the more chances Manchester United have to slip into the top 4. The defending has been appalling.
5 (5) Everton: Just two losses since Christmas, but they’ve come back down to Earth after it looked like they would have a go at a Champions League place.
source: 4 (6) Liverpool: Have weathered the injury storm well so far, with 4 wins in their last 6. Their stretch run is easy, with 8th placed West Brom their highest ranked remaining team on the schedule.
source: 3 (3) Manchester United: Still have not lost in league play since October 23rd. Still plagued by draws.
source: 2 (2) Tottenham Hotspur: The best recent form in the league, 6 straight wins and 13 of their last 16 means they’re ready if Chelsea slip.
source: 1 (1) Chelsea: They haven’t secured the title yet, but it’s hard to see anyone else catching them.

LIVE – Europa League quarterfinals; Anderlecht v. Man United

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2017, 2:39 PM EDT

The UEFA Europa League is back in action on Thursday as the first leg of the quarterfinal ties take place.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

Manchester United is the only remaining team from the Premier League as Jose Mourinho’s men head to Anderlecht looking to take a healthy lead back to Old Trafford with them next week for leg two. With Chelsea’s trip to United on Sunday, it will be intriguing to see what Mourinho does in terms of team selection and game management.

Elsewhere across Europe there are some intriguing encounters with Lyon hosting Besiktas, Ajax hosting Schalke and Celto Vigo welcoming Tottenham’s conquerors, Genk.

Click on the link above for live action on the four quarterfinal first legs, while we will have reaction and analysis from the games right here at Pro Soccer Talk

Here is Thursday’s full schedule with all games kicking off at 3:05 p.m. ET.

UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg

Anderlecht vs. Manchester United
Lyon vs. Besiktas
Ajax vs. Schalke
Celta Vigo vs. Genk

Previews of every Premier League game – Week 33

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

10 Premier League are coming your way as the run-in continues.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

With a massive clash between Manchester United and Chelsea on Sunday, plus trick trips away from home for Arsenal and Manchester City, it could be another pivotal week at the top of the table.

[ MORE: PL schedule | Standings

Below is a look at all 10 games with team news, top things to watch and a score prediction for each encounter.

Tottenham vs. Bournemouth

Stoke City vs. Hull City

Middlesbrough vs. Arsenal

Southampton vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. Chelsea

Sunderland vs. West Ham

Everton vs. Burnley

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City

West Brom vs. Liverpool

Watford vs. Swansea City

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 32

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT

With the games coming thick and fast, there are some new names in the upper echelons of our Power Rankings.

[ MORE: Power Rankings archive ]

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Up 1
  2. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Down 1
  3. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – Up 10
  4. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry
  5. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) – New entry
  6. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Down 3
  7. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Down 1
  8. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
  9. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Up 1
  10. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man United) – New entry
  11. Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) – Down 3
  12. Ross Barkley (Everton) – New entry
  13. Harry Maguire (Hull City) – Down 3
  14. David Silva (Man City) – Down 3
  15. Gary Cahill (Chelsea) – Down 3
  16. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – New entry
  17. Dusan Tadic (Southampton) – New entry
  18. David De Gea (Manchester United) – Down 4
  19. David Luiz (Chelsea) – Down 2
  20. Michael Keane (Burnley) – Down 2

“Excited” Eric Dier, Tottenham ready to take their chance

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2017, 12:24 PM EDT

LONDON — All Tottenham Hotspur can do is keep putting the pressure on Premier League leaders Chelsea and hope they crack.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

With Chelsea having a seven-point lead over Tottenham with seven games to go in the PL, a win for Spurs in the early game on Saturday would reduce that lead to four points and then Chelsea head to Manchester United on Sunday for a tough encounter.

The pressure is on.

Speaking exclusively to Pro Soccer Talk from Spurs’ training ground ahead of their clash at White Hart Lane with Bournemouth on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Eric Dier believes it is a big advantage for Tottenham to be playing ahead of their title rivals once again after they hammered Watford 4-0 in the early game last weekend.

“It is always nice to play first,” Dier admitted. “That was one of the things that was disappointing about last season, the schedule for us and always having to play catch up. That’s quite difficult. Hopefully we can narrow the gap to four points and then hope for them to slip up.”

Dier and Spurs go into this weekends game in fine form as Mauricio Pochettino‘s men have won six-straight games in the Premier League and Dier has scored twice in his last three outings after being “frustrated” with his lack of goals so far this season.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

The 23-year-old Englishman is a key cog in Spurs’ team whether he plays in central midfield or central defense and he believes that although they’ve had some stunning spells over the last two seasons, right now Tottenham are showing their most consistent form yet.

“Last season we had great spells but I think this season what you’ve seen is consistency. If we’re talking about our Premier League season as a whole, we’ve been consistent and I can’t really see a patch where we’ve been through a bad spell,” Dier explained. “It isn’t a case of ‘we’ve lost it’ but it’s a case of Chelsea have done extremely well themselves and went on that amazing unbeaten run. As a season, we’ve been consistent and going into the last period now we’ve been impressive and want to try and keep that up.”

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

In each of the past two seasons Spurs have challenged for the PL title and in other years they may have won the trophy on both occasions had Leicester not had an incredible run last season and champions-elect Chelsea having a similar spell this season as they won 13-straight games before losing to Tottenham on Jan. 4 at the Lane.

Even though Spurs may come up short once again, Dier believes that with a new stadium on the way, talented players locked down to long-term deals and a highly-respected management team in place, the sky is the limit.

“We have to focus on ourselves. Keep working hard and keep wanting to improve. I think the club is set up for great things so it’s just a case of us continuing to work hard,” Dier said. “Last season was a bit different because we had some bad spells but this season, as a whole, we can be happy with our season. But we want more and we are going to try and get more in these last games now.”

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Aside from stunning runs for Leicester and Tottenham, one of the reasons Spurs can be forgiven for asking ‘what if?’ this season is untimely injuries. With Harry Kane, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Erik Lamela and Danny Rose, all key players, missing for large chunks of the campaign, Pochettino has had to juggle his squad expertly.

Despite those ailments, Dier has been delighted with the way that other players have stepped in.

“We’ve been unlucky which is quite a contrast with last season because we didn’t have many injuries. We’ve coped well every injury we’ve had. We’ve coped very well and have a strong squad,” Dier said. “Everyone is ready to take their chance when they do and you’ve seen other players step up, the likes of Sonny [Heung-Min Son] who has really kicked on this season and taken advantage of a chance he’s got. Obviously we never want anyone to get injured but at the same time it’s a chance for someone to step up.”

Now, it’s time for Spurs to step up in the final weeks of the season. After the clash with Bournemouth this weekend there’s an FA Cup semifinal at Wembley against Chelsea to look forward to, then three-straight London derbies against Crystal Palace, Arsenal and West Ham before hosting Manchester United.

These are exciting times for Dier and his teammates.

“Everyone is really excited,” Dier said, smiling. “The game this weekend, then the FA Cup semifinal and then we have three London derbies in a week. It’s going to be a really exciting time and everyone is really focused. We are in a good place right now but there’s a lot of work to be done.”

First up: put the pressure on Chelsea this weekend and see what happens.