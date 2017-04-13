More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Shocking videos emerge of Leicester fans in Madrid

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2017, 9:43 AM EDT

This is not what you want to see.

By and large Leicester’s huge band of traveling fans behaved themselves before, during and after their 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on Wednesday.

That said, there was a minority who were up to no good.

Plenty of videos are out there which show Leicester fans stealing beer from a train carriage, other fans antagonizing the local police with songs about Gibraltar and there is, sadly, footage of clashes with police in Madrid’s Plaza Mayor square.

Below are a collection of the incidents which took place as eight Leicester fans were arrested on Tuesday night ahead of the game (for, “making a mess”) and are due to appear in court on Thursday.

There has been some question marks around the heavy-handed police tactics from officers in Madrid but a small band of Leicester fans hardly helped themselves out as trouble erupted in the Spanish capital.

CAUTION: Some of the videos below include obscenities

West Ham’s Michail Antonio out for the season

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT

West Ham have been dealt a huge blow for the final weeks of the season as top scorer Michail Antonio has suffered a serious injury and will not feature again this campaign.

Antonio pulled up with an injured hamstring in their crucial 1-0 win over Swansea last weekend which gave Slaven Bilic‘s side some breathing space from the relegation zone.

Speaking about Antonio’s injury ahead of West Ham’s trip to Sunderland on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com) Bilic confirmed his season is over.

“We are without Michail Antonio. It’s a significant injury and he’s out for the season,” Bilic said. “It’s a big blow with Antonio because he has been good in every game. We have options up front with Andy Carroll and Jonathan Calleri.”

West Ham should have enough in attack to get the remaining points they need to stave off relegation but Antonio (nine goals, three assists in the PL) has been their best player by far this season and after being called  up to the England squad he has a new and improved contract offer on the table.

The Hammers are currently eight points clear of the drop zone with six games to go in what has been a tumultuous season on and off the pitch.

Plenty of teething issues have plagued their move to the London Stadium, while Dimitri Payet was sold in January to Marseille and West Ham’s defensive issues have been clear for all to see with the Hammers conceding the fourth-most (57) goals in the PL.

With one more win needed in their final six games to guarantee safety, West Ham will have to grab that without their star performer.

Paul Pogba: “Forget about the transfer fee”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2017, 8:45 AM EDT

Paul Pogba cannot get away from the world-record transfer fee Manchester United paid for him last summer.

Joining United from Juventus for over $111 million, there has been plenty of scrutiny of his performances and plenty of pressure on his shoulders to deliver something special each and every time he steps on the pitch.

Pogba, 23, spoke to the media in Belgium ahead of United’s UEFA Europa League quarterfinal first leg clash with Anderlecht on Thursday and he urged everyone to forget about the price tag.

“The people are looking at me. They judge me for not scoring goals and stuff like this. If I was scoring goals, the people wouldn’t talk like this but it’s football. We can forget about the transfer fee. It’s in the past,” Pogba said. “I am doing a job. I am a midfield player and people think sometimes I’m an attacking player.”

The French international then went on to explain what people should be looking for from him, as his modest tally of four goals and three assists in the Premier League this season have led to plenty of criticism and that’s on top of United battling for fourth-place when many thought they’d challenge for the title.

“When I give some assists to people and we don’t score it can happen, nobody talks about this – but it’s fine because they want me to score goals because of the mountain of the transfer,” Pogba said. “People are looking me saying ‘Pogba should score goals’, ‘Pogba should do this’ – I think you are putting me like as a striker, defender and midfielder. But my job is to be a midfielder, make the game, do some assists and everything.”

Pogba didn’t set the transfer fee and he isn’t short on confidence so the pricetag is hardly weighing heavy on his shoulders. That said, in big moments this season he has gone missing a little. The PL game against Liverpool (the one with his emoji running around the the pitch on the advertising boards) sticks out for his lack of concentration when giving away a penalty, as does his tepid display in the EFL Cup final.

It’s true that United’s fans and neutrals expected much more from Pogba given the fanfare surrounding his arrival last summer and all of the money being thrown his way in wages and endorsements.

Those expectations will never go away. No mater how much Pogba wants them to.

PFA announce Player of the Year award nominees

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 13, 2017, 7:58 AM EDT

It’s that time of the year…

The PFA have announced the nominees for both the Player of the Year and the Young Player of the Year, with Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku appearing in both lists.

Six players have been nominated in each category with Kane, Lukaku, Eden Hazard, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, N'Golo Kante and Alexis Sanchez up for the Player of the Year accolade.

As for the Young Player of the Year award, Dele Alli is going for his second-straight title after winning this award last year and he is joined by Kane, Lukaku, Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford and Leroy Sane.

Who gets your vote for each award? Let us know in the comments section below.

Personally, I’m going with N’Golo Kante and Dele Alli, while Liverpool fans will be a little disappointed to see Sadio Mane not included among the nominees.

Below are the contenders for PFA Player of the Year

And here are the contenders for the PFA Young Player of the Year

Europa League preview: Man Utd away to Anderlecht in QF leg 1

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Associated PressApr 12, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT

The UEFA Cup and Europa League trophies have virtually taken up permanent residence in Spain for the past 13 years.

It’s down to Celta Vigo to continue the tradition.

The side from the northwest corner of Spain is the country’s only representative in the Europa League quarterfinals, which start Thursday.

Celta has matched its best ever run in European competition, repeating its exploits from 2001 when a team containing Alexander Mostovoi, Valeri Karpin and Gustavo Lopez lost to Barcelona in the UEFA Cup quarterfinals. To go one better, Celta must beat Genk – one of two Belgian clubs to get this far.

Since the 2003-04 season, Spain has won Europe’s second-tier competition eight times: Valencia (UEFA Cup in 2004), Sevilla (UEFA Cup in 2006 and ’07, Europa League in 2014, ’15 and ’16) and Atletico Madrid (Europa League in 2010 and ’12).

Celta has never won a major trophy in its 94-year history.

Here’s a look at the quarterfinals:

The Europa League has taken on increased importance to Manchester United because the English team is struggling to qualify for the Champions League via a top-four finish in the Premier League.

So expect Man United manager Jose Mourinho to field a full-strength lineup including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, even though a big league game against Chelsea is looming large on Sunday.

Wayne Rooney didn’t travel with the squad, with Mourinho saying Wednesday that the striker “has bad feelings with his ankle” and wasn’t happy with his condition. Rooney has featured once in seven games since early March, and that was as a late substitute.

United — a three-time European champion — has never won the UEFA Cup-Europa League, unlike Anderlecht, the 1983 champion. The Belgian team was also runner-up in 1984 but hasn’t been beyond the quarterfinals since then.

Ajax coach Peter Bosz looks to have an enviable problem on his hands ahead of the match between two former winners of the competition: Whether to play in-form Bertrand Traore as his striker or bring back fit-again Danish teenager Kasper Dolberg.

Dolberg was one of the stars of the Dutch league early in the season but has been sidelined in recent weeks by an injury he picked up in the last 16 of the Europa League. Traore, who is on loan to the Amsterdam club from Chelsea, has run into form in Dolberg’s absence, scoring twice in Ajax’s 5-1 win at NEC Nijmegen on Saturday.

Schalke striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar is likely to be watching from the bench on his return to the club where he made his breakthrough. Huntelaar has lost his starting place to Guido Burgstaller, signed during the recent transfer window when the 33-year-old striker was out with a knee injury.

Huntelaar’s contract with Schalke is running out and he told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf this week that he will be leaving at the end of the season.

Both teams won the competition when it was called the UEFA Cup: Ajax in 1992 and Schalke in 1997.

Celta is likely to have Swedish striker John Guidetti and Chilean midfielder Marcelo Diaz back for the game.

Both players have had knee injuries but practiced with the rest of the squad this week and are expected to be available.

Celta has lost two of its last three home games, including 2-0 to Eibar in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Security has been raised ahead of the game because French authorities fear the match could be used for political expression by Turkish fans, only a few days before a controversial referendum in their country.

About 15,000 Turkish fans are expected to travel to Lyon and local authorities have also banned supporters from entering the stadium with jerseys, scarves, flags and banners other than those of the teams and the countries they represent.

“A stadium is not a place for political expression,” Lyon prefect’s office said in a statement.

Lagging well behind leader Monaco in the French league, Lyon has been impressive in the Europa League, scoring 16 goals in four knockout games.

The seven-time French champions’ last hope of winning a trophy this season could be boosted by the likely absence of Besiktas winger Ricardo Quaresma, who picked up a leg injury over the weekend and is doubtful for the game.