Championship Focus: Gulls win again, on verge of Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion has all but clinched its Premier League status, thanks to another knockout performance from Anthony Knockaert.
Newcastle United isn’t far behind despite more dropped points, while the race for the playoff places remains four teams going for three places behind Huddersfield Town.
[ MORE: Handicapping the PL Player of the Year ]
Here’s what happened as the Championship staged the majority of its matches a day early.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Knockaert scored twice to move the Gulls to within a breath of the Premier League. With a four-point advantage on Newcastle and a 12-point edge on third-place Huddersfield, which has a match in hand, it’s almost academic.
Newcastle United 1-1 Leeds United
Jamaal Lascelles scored to give Newcastle United a lead in a match it dominated… right up until Killer Kiwi striker Chris Wood buried his 25th goal of the season in stoppage time to move Leeds three points clear of seventh.
Norwich City 1-3 Fulham
That seventh place spot is occupied by the Cottagers of Fulham, who boast the third-best goal differential in the division but sit two points back of Sheffield Wednesday for sixth. Fulham was up 1-0 when it went down to 10 men, but still managed to outscore the Canaries the rest of the way.
If the season ended today, the playoffs would see Huddersfield versus Wednesday and Reading against Leeds in the first round of the playoffs.
Elsewhere
Wigan Athletic 3-2 Barnsley — Friday
Brentford 4-0 Derby County
Bristol City 2-1 QPR
Huddersfield Town 3-2 Preston North End
Rotherham United 1-1 Birmingham City
Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Cardiff City
Burton Albion 1-2 Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest 0-1 Blackburn Rovers
Aston Villa vs. Reading — 10 a.m. ET Saturday