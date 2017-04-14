Chelsea’s Costa keen on playing with Hazard for “very long time”

Easter weekend will be a big one in the Premier League.

Kicking things off on Saturday Tottenham Hotspur hope to keep the pressure on Chelsea as they host Bournemouth (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at White Hart Lane. With the return of Harry Kane, can Mauricio Pochettino‘s side cut the gap to four points?

Crystal Palace then host Leicester City (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) at Selhurst Park with both teams in good form after dragging themselves away from the drop zone. At the same time Watford host Swansea (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with the Welsh outfit eager to win and get out of the drop zone.

Saturday ends with a big game on the South Coast as in-form Southampton host Manchester City (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com). Can Pep Guardiola‘s men stay on course for a to four finish?

Sunday is another busy day as West Brom host Liverpool (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Hawthorns with Jurgen Klopp‘s men eager to keep their own top four dreams on track. Then comes the big one at Old Trafford, Manchester United hosting Chelsea (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in what should be an epic battle as Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte collide on the sidelines.

Then the PL week ends on Monday as top-four chasing Arsenal head to struggling Middlesbrough (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Arsene Wenger‘s looking to rebound from their big defeat at Palace last Monday as they train to improve their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday

7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Swansea – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Hull City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. West Ham – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Manchester City — NBC [STREAM]



Sunday

8:30 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]

11 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday

3 p.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]



