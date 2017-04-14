David Villa lobs keeper from center circle in 2-0 NYCFC win (video)

David Villa put a cherry on top of New York City’s Friday road win with a lob from close to half field, keeping the Philadelphia Union winless after a 2-0 match in Pennsylvania.
NYC rises level on points with Eastern Conference leaders Columbus with 10, while Philly’s two points remain the lowest total in MLS.
With NYC leading 1-0, Villa caught Andre Blake cheating up the pitch in the 90th minute by popping a 50-yard shot over the keeper’s head. Out of sorts, Blake didn’t help things with his effort in tracking down the shot.
Knockaert scored twice to move the Gulls to within a breath of the Premier League. With a four-point advantage on Newcastle and a 12-point edge on third-place Huddersfield, which has a match in hand, it’s almost academic.
Newcastle United 1-1 Leeds United
Jamaal Lascelles scored to give Newcastle United a lead in a match it dominated… right up until Killer Kiwi striker Chris Wood buried his 25th goal of the season in stoppage time to move Leeds three points clear of seventh.
Norwich City 1-3 Fulham
That seventh place spot is occupied by the Cottagers of Fulham, who boast the third-best goal differential in the division but sit two points back of Sheffield Wednesday for sixth. Fulham was up 1-0 when it went down to 10 men, but still managed to outscore the Canaries the rest of the way.
If the season ended today, the playoffs would see Huddersfield versus Wednesday and Reading against Leeds in the first round of the playoffs.
Elsewhere
Wigan Athletic 3-2 Barnsley — Friday
Brentford 4-0 Derby County
Bristol City 2-1 QPR
Huddersfield Town 3-2 Preston North End
Rotherham United 1-1 Birmingham City
Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Cardiff City
Burton Albion 1-2 Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest 0-1 Blackburn Rovers
Aston Villa vs. Reading — 10 a.m. ET Saturday
With respect to Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses, Kante is the most impactful on-field difference between 2015-16 and 2016-17 Chelsea.
Teammate Eden Hazard‘s return to form has no doubt been a catalyst for the side, but which player is more replaceable in the Blues’ side? We’re not talking like-for-like, but it’s more difficult to argue that Chelsea is still in first Nemanja Matic bearing Kante’s burden than with Pedro or Willian taking on more of Hazard’s responsibilities.
This is a player’s vote, which is a huge factor. Will fellow PL players be more swayed by dizzying dribbles or the man disrupted their attack to turn possession, defense, and attack on its ear? Unfortunately we can’t combine Kante and Harry Kane to make some sort of N’Garry Kante who puts up wild numbers while doing the sometimes unnoticed things in the middle of the park.
That takes us to Kane, who missed eight PL matches for Spurs, which seems a hefty sum in a race for such an honor, and Tottenham was unbeaten in that octet.
Alexis Sanchez has been phenomenal in leading Arsenal’s attack, but the club hasn’t matched his production. Zlatan Ibrahimovic may fall victim to the same fate, though he’s been the only goal scorer for Manchester United in seven PL contests.
Romelu Lukakuis having a wonderful season for Everton, but has too often gone quiet in big Everton fixtures. The Toffees could be fifth or better had Lukaku found the back of the net or been the prime set-up man for a goal in either Merseyside Derby loss or a pair of 1-1 draws against Manchester United.
Which zeroes, if any, look likely to fall this weekend? One or two, though we’re more excited for the consecutive hours with at least one match on the docket. Between MLS and the Premier League, it’s almost nonstop.
Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC 7 p.m. ET Friday
Philly began the season with a pair of draws but has since lost all three of their matches ahead of Friday’s visit from NYCFC.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders 10 p.m. ET Friday
The first Cascadia Cup match of the season pits the 2016 holders against the reigning MLS Cup champs. The ‘Caps have allowed multiple goals in four-straight league matches following a scoreless draw vs. Philadelphia to open the season.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas 11 p.m. ET Friday
The Quakes haven’t won in three tries and look to break that streak against a Dallas team which has yet to lose in league play.
Montreal Impact vs. Atlanta United 1 p.m. ET Saturday
Quebec’s MLS side gets just its second home match of the season but a visit from the league’s second-most productive attack. Miguel Almiron has been a lot of fun for expansion Atlanta, completing almost 86 percent of his passes despite being a fairly adventurous player.
Orlando City SC vs. LA Galaxy 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday
The Galaxy scoots across the country to face an Orlando team which has won three of four to start the season.
Chicago Fire vs. New England Revolution 5 p.m. ET Saturday
The Revs are unbeaten in three following back-to-back losses to start the season, and now get a trip to a Chicago team that’s been finding itself but shown glimpses of really strong play.
New York Red Bulls vs. DC United 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday
The Red Bulls are reeling, winless in four, and get a visit from a DC team boasting back-to-back 2-1 wins.
Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC 8 p.m. ET Saturday
The Trillium Cup sees a TFC side that has yet to lose but has four draws in five outings, while Columbus just saw a three-match win streak halted at Chicago. There will be no Drew Moor for the Reds, as the defender was diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia.
Thanks to all for the support and kind words. Just a small bump in the road. My plan is to be back on the field as soon as possible!