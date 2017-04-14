More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images

MLS Week 7: Trio of Friday matches kickoff busy weekend

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT

Week 7 of the Major League Soccer season plans on providing for your Friday with three matches kicking off the weekend to avoid any Easter Sunday matches.

Three sides — Toronto, Dallas, and KC — remain unbeaten in league play heading into the season’s seventh week, while Philadelphia and Montreal are both looking for their first wins of the campaign.

[ REPORT: Arsenal wins race for Chelsea target ]

Which zeroes, if any, look likely to fall this weekend? One or two, though we’re more excited for the consecutive hours with at least one match on the docket. Between MLS and the Premier League, it’s almost nonstop.

Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC
7 p.m. ET Friday

Philly began the season with a pair of draws but has since lost all three of their matches ahead of Friday’s visit from NYCFC.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders
10 p.m. ET Friday

The first Cascadia Cup match of the season pits the 2016 holders against the reigning MLS Cup champs. The ‘Caps have allowed multiple goals in four-straight league matches following a scoreless draw vs. Philadelphia to open the season.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas
11 p.m. ET Friday

The Quakes haven’t won in three tries and look to break that streak against a Dallas team which has yet to lose in league play.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Montreal Impact vs. Atlanta United
1 p.m. ET Saturday

Quebec’s MLS side gets just its second home match of the season but a visit from the league’s second-most productive attack. Miguel Almiron has been a lot of fun for expansion Atlanta, completing almost 86 percent of his passes despite being a fairly adventurous player.

Orlando City SC vs. LA Galaxy
2:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The Galaxy scoots across the country to face an Orlando team which has won three of four to start the season.

Chicago Fire vs. New England Revolution
5 p.m. ET Saturday

The Revs are unbeaten in three following back-to-back losses to start the season, and now get a trip to a Chicago team that’s been finding itself but shown glimpses of really strong play.

New York Red Bulls vs. DC United
7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The Red Bulls are reeling, winless in four, and get a visit from a DC team boasting back-to-back 2-1 wins.

Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC
8 p.m. ET Saturday

The Trillium Cup sees a TFC side that has yet to lose but has four draws in five outings, while Columbus just saw a three-match win streak halted at Chicago. There will be no Drew Moor for the Reds, as the defender was diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia.

Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United
8:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Minnesota has yet to allow less than two goals in an MLS match, and gets a Houston team with plenty of firepower. The Dynamo will be itching to make amends for their first “0” of the season.

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake
9 p.m. ET Saturday

Last year’s stingiest side has shown problems at the back in consecutive games. Colorado will now get a test from Mike Petke’s dangerous RSL attack.

Portland Timbers vs. Sporting KC
10:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The Timbers are back in the win column after a pair of tough outings. KC is unbeaten, deep, and looking like the club we thought we’d see last season.

VIDEO: Drogba discusses move to Phoenix, Chelsea, Mourinho

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2017, 5:13 PM EDT

“It’s a good transition because I want to carry on playing but this year I’m going to be 40 so it’s important for me to prepare the after-career, and Phoenix have offered me that.” (video)

So says Didier Drogba of his most recent career move, becoming a player-owner of Phoenix Rising in the USL.

Drogba says he had offers from Premier League, Championship, Chinese Super League and Indian Super League teams.

[ REPORT: Arsenal wins race for Chelsea target ]

The Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend joined Dan Walker to talk about the move, as well as his beloved Blues and former boss Jose Mourinho.

And he’s loving Chelsea’s resurgence.

“It’s good to see them back at the level we expect them to be,” Drogba said. “It looks like we’re going to be champions again and I can’t wait to see them back in the Champions League.”

Porto apologizes for Chapecoense chants in handball match

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 14, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

LISBON, Portugal (AP) FC Porto’s president has apologized for his club’s fans chanting that they wished rivals Benfica had been on board the plane that crashed with Brazilian team Chapecoense.

Some Porto fans chanted “I wish Benfica had been on Chapecoense’s plane” during a handball match between Porto and Benfica on Wednesday.

In a letter provided by the club to The Associated Press, Porto president Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa wrote to Chapecoense to apologize for “the insulting chants.”

[ REPORT: Arsenal wins race for Chelsea target ]

Pinto da Costa added that Porto would like to help the Brazilian club rebuild from the November 2016 crash that took the lives of most of its team.

The crash in Colombia killed 71 of 77 people on board, including 19 Chapecoense players.

Huge football rivals in Portugal, Porto and Benfica also compete in other sports, including handball.

Porto won the match on Wednesday and leads the Portuguese handball league.

Arsenal reportedly nabs Schalke left back Kolasinac

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT

A report out of Bosnia and Herzegovina says Arsenal has won the race to sign coveted Schalke left back Sead Kolasinac.

Linked with Chelsea during the January transfer window, Kolasinac’s contract is up this summer and gives him to opportunity to talk with potential suitors.

[ MORE: World record offers for Mbappe ]

The 23-year-old has spent significant time as a left midfieldrr and can also play as a defensive midfielder or center back, but has made his name as an outstanding back.

Kolasinac has 23 caps for BNH after coming up through the Germany youth system. He has three goals and seven assists across all competitions for Schalke this season.

USL releases plans for USL Television Network, will broadcast in 17 markets

1 Comment
By Matt ReedApr 14, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT

As the United Soccer League (USL) furthers its push to hold its Division 2 status in the U.S. Soccer chain for years to come, the 30-team league announced an intriguing initiative on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Arena — USMNT should be in discussion for 2026 WC champion ]

Starting in 2017, USL will debut its own USL Television Network in an attempt for over half the league’s teams to broadcast matches in 17 markets across the United States.

The league is believed to have poured over $10 million into the broadcast production of the USL Television Network, which will show over 300 matches this across USL play.

Among the 17 clubs that will show matches locally this season are FC Cincinnati and Phoenix Rising FC, who recently completed the signing of former Chelsea and Montreal Impact striker Didier Drogba.

Both teams are believed to have aspirations of joining MLS in the future, along with several other of the clubs that will broadcast matches on the USL Television Network.

Below is a list of all the clubs that will take part in USL’s latest project:

Bethlehem Steel FC, Charleston Battery, Charlotte Independence, FC Cincinnati, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Louisville City FC, Oklahoma City Energy, Ottawa Fury FC, Phoenix Rising FC, Reno 1868 FC, Richmond Kickers, Rochester Rhinos, Sacramento Republic FC, St. Louis FC, San Antonio FC, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Tulsa Roughnecks FC