Porto apologizes for Chapecoense chants in handball match

Which zeroes, if any, look likely to fall this weekend? One or two, though we’re more excited for the consecutive hours with at least one match on the docket. Between MLS and the Premier League, it’s almost nonstop.
Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC 7 p.m. ET Friday
Philly began the season with a pair of draws but has since lost all three of their matches ahead of Friday’s visit from NYCFC.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders 10 p.m. ET Friday
The first Cascadia Cup match of the season pits the 2016 holders against the reigning MLS Cup champs. The ‘Caps have allowed multiple goals in four-straight league matches following a scoreless draw vs. Philadelphia to open the season.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas 11 p.m. ET Friday
The Quakes haven’t won in three tries and look to break that streak against a Dallas team which has yet to lose in league play.
Montreal Impact vs. Atlanta United 1 p.m. ET Saturday
Quebec’s MLS side gets just its second home match of the season but a visit from the league’s second-most productive attack. Miguel Almiron has been a lot of fun for expansion Atlanta, completing almost 86 percent of his passes despite being a fairly adventurous player.
Orlando City SC vs. LA Galaxy 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday
The Galaxy scoots across the country to face an Orlando team which has won three of four to start the season.
Chicago Fire vs. New England Revolution 5 p.m. ET Saturday
The Revs are unbeaten in three following back-to-back losses to start the season, and now get a trip to a Chicago team that’s been finding itself but shown glimpses of really strong play.
New York Red Bulls vs. DC United 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday
The Red Bulls are reeling, winless in four, and get a visit from a DC team boasting back-to-back 2-1 wins.
Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC 8 p.m. ET Saturday
The Trillium Cup sees a TFC side that has yet to lose but has four draws in five outings, while Columbus just saw a three-match win streak halted at Chicago. There will be no Drew Moor for the Reds, as the defender was diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia.
Thanks to all for the support and kind words. Just a small bump in the road. My plan is to be back on the field as soon as possible!
Both teams are believed to have aspirations of joining MLS in the future, along with several other of the clubs that will broadcast matches on the USL Television Network.
Below is a list of all the clubs that will take part in USL’s latest project:
Bethlehem Steel FC, Charleston Battery, Charlotte Independence, FC Cincinnati, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Louisville City FC, Oklahoma City Energy, Ottawa Fury FC, Phoenix Rising FC, Reno 1868 FC, Richmond Kickers, Rochester Rhinos, Sacramento Republic FC, St. Louis FC, San Antonio FC, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Tulsa Roughnecks FC