Premier League Preview: Manchester City vs. Southampton

Saints 3-2-2 in last seven meetings vs. City

Citizens have lost just once in previous 10 PL fixtures

Aguero has scored 10 goals in as many matches of late

Manchester City looks to keep its hopes of a top four finish alive on Saturday as Pep Guardiola‘s team hosts Southampton at St. Mary’s (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. EDT on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Citizens currently sit on 61 points with seven matches to play, and while a Champions League place is very much in sight, Guardiola and co. must be wary of Manchester United and Arsenal.

Captain Vincent Kompany could make his fourth City appearance this season in PL play after an extended layoff due to injury as his side looks for back-to-back wins.

For Southampton, a top 10 finish is very much possible for Claude Puel and his side, with Saints currently in ninth place.

Manolo Gabbiadini is a possibility to participate in Saturday’s affair after suffering a groin injury, and Saints will need his production if they are to have a shot at three points. In four PL matches this season, the Italian striker has tallied four goals.

What they’re saying

Guardiola on goalkeeper decision heading into weekend: “Every weekend I will decide who is in goal. Last week I decided on Claudio and Saturday I will decide (again). It depends on the opponent, the pressing, what I see in the training sessions, so we are going to see. I like both to be involved, I have confidence in both of them, so we will see.”

Claude Puel on feelings of facing top side like Manchester City: “(City) like to have the ball, good possession, good play, have good players in attack, but we will have opportunities also. The most important thing for us is to keep the good feeling between ourselves; then we can go up against this team. The opportunity to play a great manager is very interesting. He has a good philosophy.”

Prediction

Saints have done well in this fixture recently but City has been hard to beat over the last two months with just one defeat in their last 10. With United and Arsenal breathing down their necks, I think City will step it up and put more pressure on those sides as they look to breach a place in the top four. Manchester City 2-0 Southampton