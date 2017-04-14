Premier League Preview: Tottenham vs. Bournemouth

Spurs unbeaten in 3 career PL matches vs. Cherries (2W, 1D)

Tottenham trails leaders Chelsea by seven points

Cherries have won just two road matches all season

Tottenham continues to keep within striking distance of league leaders Chelsea but Spurs must find victory on Saturday when the club hosts Bournemouth at White Hart Lane (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Mauricio Pochettino‘s men have done their very best to keep pace with Chelsea to this point, however, Spurs will need to hope that the Blues slip up if they are to boast a first-division title for the first time since 1960/61.

After missing time with an ankle injury, Tottenham should receive more good news with the return of star striker Harry Kane, while Victor Wanyama is also expected to be fit for Saturday’s clash.

[ MORE: Top PL storylines for Week 33 ]

Meanwhile, Bournemouth has a seven-point cushion above the bottom three, but the Cherries cannot let their guard down or else the results could be catastrophic for PL side.

Since the turn of the new year, the Cherries have won just two of their 13 matches in league play and have allowed 28 goals in that span.

What they’re saying

Mauricio Pochettino on trying to pull Chelsea back to the pack: “I think we’re playing and fighting for bigger things. If we look at the bigger picture it’s to try to reduce the gap with Chelsea. I think today it’s not important the gap we have with Arsenal. The most important thing is to do our job, try to win games and try to reduce the gap with Chelsea.”

Eddie Howe on possibility of gaining another result against Spurs: “We’ll need to match our performance from the home game earlier this year or even surpass it to get a result at White Hart Lane. Mauricio Pochettino has done an outstanding job. I admire his style of play and the way he improves players.”

Prediction

If Chelsea’s form hadn’t been as good for as long as it has been, Spurs would be running away with the league right now. Pochettino’s men have taken points in 15 of their last 16 PL matches, and I anticipate they won’t slip up against the Cherries.

Tottenham 3-1 Bournemouth