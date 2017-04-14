More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Tottenham vs. Bournemouth

By Matt ReedApr 14, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
  • Spurs unbeaten in 3 career PL matches vs. Cherries (2W, 1D)
  • Tottenham trails leaders Chelsea by seven points
  • Cherries have won just two road matches all season

Tottenham continues to keep within striking distance of league leaders Chelsea but Spurs must find victory on Saturday when the club hosts Bournemouth at White Hart Lane (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Mauricio Pochettino‘s men have done their very best to keep pace with Chelsea to this point, however, Spurs will need to hope that the Blues slip up if they are to boast a first-division title for the first time since 1960/61.

After missing time with an ankle injury, Tottenham should receive more good news with the return of star striker Harry Kane, while Victor Wanyama is also expected to be fit for Saturday’s clash.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth has a seven-point cushion above the bottom three, but the Cherries cannot let their guard down or else the results could be catastrophic for PL side.

Since the turn of the new year, the Cherries have won just two of their 13 matches in league play and have allowed 28 goals in that span.

What they’re saying

Mauricio Pochettino on trying to pull Chelsea back to the pack“I think we’re playing and fighting for bigger things. If we look at the bigger picture it’s to try to reduce the gap with Chelsea. I think today it’s not important the gap we have with Arsenal. The most important thing is to do our job, try to win games and try to reduce the gap with Chelsea.”

Eddie Howe on possibility of gaining another result against Spurs“We’ll need to match our performance from the home game earlier this year or even surpass it to get a result at White Hart Lane. Mauricio Pochettino has done an outstanding job. I admire his style of play and the way he improves players.”

Prediction

If Chelsea’s form hadn’t been as good for as long as it has been, Spurs would be running away with the league right now. Pochettino’s men have taken points in 15 of their last 16 PL matches, and I anticipate they won’t slip up against the Cherries.

Tottenham 3-1 Bournemouth

Full Premier League schedule – Week 33

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2017, 10:34 AM EDT

Easter weekend will be a big one in the Premier League.

Kicking things off on Saturday Tottenham Hotspur hope to keep the pressure on Chelsea as they host Bournemouth (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at White Hart Lane. With the return of Harry Kane, can Mauricio Pochettino‘s side cut the gap to four points?

Crystal Palace then host Leicester City (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) at Selhurst Park with both teams in good form after dragging themselves away from the drop zone. At the same time Watford host Swansea (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with the Welsh outfit eager to win and get out of the drop zone.

Saturday ends with a big game on the South Coast as in-form Southampton host Manchester City (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBC Sports.com). Can Pep Guardiola‘s men stay on course for a to four finish?

Sunday is another busy day as West Brom host Liverpool (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Hawthorns with Jurgen Klopp‘s men eager to keep their own top four dreams on track. Then comes the big one at Old Trafford, Manchester United hosting Chelsea (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in what should be an epic battle as Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte collide on the sidelines.

Then the PL week ends on Monday as top-four chasing Arsenal head to struggling Middlesbrough (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Arsene Wenger‘s looking to rebound from their big defeat at Palace last Monday as they train to improve their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Swansea – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Hull City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. West Ham – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Manchester City — NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]

Premier League Preview: Manchester City vs. Southampton

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 14, 2017, 9:50 AM EDT
  • Saints 3-2-2 in last seven meetings vs. City
  • Citizens have lost just once in previous 10 PL fixtures
  • Aguero has scored 10 goals in as many matches of late

Manchester City looks to keep its hopes of a top four finish alive on Saturday as Pep Guardiola‘s team hosts Southampton at St. Mary’s (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. EDT on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Citizens currently sit on 61 points with seven matches to play, and while a Champions League place is very much in sight, Guardiola and co. must be wary of Manchester United and Arsenal.

Captain Vincent Kompany could make his fourth City appearance this season in PL play after an extended layoff due to injury as his side looks for back-to-back wins.

For Southampton, a top 10 finish is very much possible for Claude Puel and his side, with Saints currently in ninth place.

Manolo Gabbiadini is a possibility to participate in Saturday’s affair after suffering a groin injury, and Saints will need his production if they are to have a shot at three points. In four PL matches this season, the Italian striker has tallied four goals.

What they’re saying

Guardiola on goalkeeper decision heading into weekend“Every weekend I will decide who is in goal. Last week I decided on Claudio and Saturday I will decide (again). It depends on the opponent, the pressing, what I see in the training sessions, so we are going to see. I like both to be involved, I have confidence in both of them, so we will see.”

Claude Puel on feelings of facing top side like Manchester City“(City) like to have the ball, good possession, good play, have good players in attack, but we will have opportunities also. The most important thing for us is to keep the good feeling between ourselves; then we can go up against this team. The opportunity to play a great manager is very interesting. He has a good philosophy.”

Prediction

Saints have done well in this fixture recently but City has been hard to beat over the last two months with just one defeat in their last 10. With United and Arsenal breathing down their necks, I think City will step it up and put more pressure on those sides as they look to breach a place in the top four. Manchester City 2-0 Southampton

Wenger recognizes difficult task of getting Arsenal into top four

Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 14, 2017, 8:21 AM EDT

It’s becoming a more and more real possibility that Arsenal will finish outside of the top four this season in the Premier League and Arsene Wenger is beginning to concede that notion.

The veteran French manager has been with the Gunners since 1996 and in that time Arsenal have qualified for the UEFA Champions League every season.

Arsenal’s most recent 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace sparked a huge uprise from the club’s London supporters regarding both the performances of the team’s players and first-team manager.

With Wenger and Arsenal currently trailing fourth place Manchester City by seven points the 67-year-old realizes how difficult a task it will be to make up the necessary ground with eight matches left to play.

“It’s massive,” Wenger said during Friday’s press conference. “We might get there, we might not but we have to believe we can do it. It’s not the fear to fail, it’s the desire to make it.

“It’s a big challenge, of course. In football, you have to accept that you can win, lose or draw but you have to give everything to win the next game.

“It’s not been very enjoyable but those moments are part of our job. You focus and prepare and make sure the next game doesn’t go the same way.

“Playing with restriction doesn’t help the performance. We are under pressure to deliver and the best way to play is to accept the risk.”

Chelsea’s Costa keen on playing with Hazard for “very long time”

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 14, 2017, 7:20 AM EDT

While rumors of a move to Spain continue to surround Eden Hazard, one of the Belgian’s Chelsea teammates is hoping the 26-year-old will remain at Stamford Bridge for “a very long time.”

Striker Diego Costa has enjoyed loads of success since joining the Blues in 2014 from Atletico Madrid, and a lot of the Spaniard’s tremendous form can be attributed to his link-up with Hazard.

This season, the duo have combined for 32 Premier League goals, with Costa and Hazard netting 18 and 14, respectively, en route to Chelsea’s current seven-point lead at the top of England’s first division.

Despite intrigue from others clubs hoping to secure Hazard services, Costa is enjoying his time with the attacker and hopes their partnership up front lasts for seasons to come.

“Playing with Eden is something beautiful,” Costa told the London Evening Standard. “You’re playing on the field and at the same time enjoying what he does because he is a top player.

“At every moment I know when he is going to pass the ball to me and I also know when he wants the ball from me to complete the move.

“He’s a boy that impresses me every day, he has a huge potential. He is a beautiful person, a humble guy.

“We get on really well while playing and I hope we stay together like this for a very long time.”