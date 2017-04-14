Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks for this weekend

More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT

We are reaching a pivotal stage of the Premier League season.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Tottenham 3-0 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Everton 4-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Middlesbrough 0-2 Arsenal – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

West Brom 1-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Watford 1-1 Swansea City – (Saturday, 10 am. ET, NBCSN)

Crystal Palace 1-1 Leicester City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Stoke City 1-1 Hull City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Southampton 1-1 Man City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Man United 2-1 Chelsea – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Sunderland 2-1 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime)

Real Madrid could be without Bale for UCL second leg

By Matt ReedApr 14, 2017, 1:04 PM EDT

Real Madrid completed their first task in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, and while the Spanish side will have the benefit of playing in front of its home crowd in four days, Zinedine Zidane and his club have their work cut out.

The former French international confirmed on Friday that Real will be without Gareth Bale for the team’s weekend match against Sporting Gijon and could potentially miss out on the second leg clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Bale has picked up a calf injury during Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Bayern, but the setback is a concerning one for the Welshman — who has previously had issues with his calf.

“Bale will not be with us tomorrow, that’s clear,” Zidane said. “Then we will see for Tuesday. For sure he has something, a bit of a bruise in his calf. It’s a muscle injury, where he has had problems before.

“And we will take no risks with Gareth. We will go game by game and make decisions that way. We hope to have him back soon. Of course I am worried as I don’t like to have players injured, even more towards the end of the season.”

With Bale potentially unable to go when the tie shifts to the Santiago Bernabeu, Marco Asensio and outcast James Rodriguez could be in line to start for Los Blancos.

Rodriguez has long been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital, but perhaps a strong performance in the UCL could change that narrative… or at least temporarily.

Lyon blames Turkish ‘hooligans’ for crowd disorder

Associated PressApr 14, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Facing possible sanctions from UEFA after the crowd disorder that delayed its Europa League quarterfinal against Besiktas, French club Lyon said Friday it was the “victim” of visiting hooligans.

Incidents inside Lyon’s stadium – which will host the final next season – followed fighting among rival French and Turkish fans earlier in the city on Thursday. About 20 minutes before the scheduled 9:05 p.m. (1905 GMT) kickoff, Lyon fans spilled on to the field for their own safety as fireworks were set off and missiles thrown from an upper section of the stadium housing Besiktas supporters.

The game did finally kick off 45 minutes late after police intervened in the stands.

Lyon’s deputy general counsel, Vincent Ponsot, admitted the French league club’s responsibility in the disorder but insisted Besiktas fans created the trouble.

“As organizers we bear a part of the responsibility, except that it is clear that we have been the victim of an aggression that did not come from supporters, but from Turkish hooligans,” Ponsot told a press conference, adding that UEFA had opened a disciplinary procedure.

Lyon’s director of security, Annie Saladin, said about 50 Turkish fans forced their way inside the stadium and were responsible for the trouble. She said they threw projectiles from the upper stands, forcing other supporters to find shelter on the pitch.

“Even with 700 police officers we did not manage to contain this group,” Saladin said. “They were determined and they got what they wanted.”

Saladin added that, once identified, the group of violent fans was evacuated from the stadium by police.

However, some Lyon fans also sought to confront their Turkish counterparts outside the stadium before the game – and then inside the stadium – with dozens clashing.

On the field, Lyon trailed until the 84th minute before scoring twice to seize a 2-1 victory. The return match is next Thursday in Istanbul, which has a reputation as among the most hostile cities in Europe for visiting fans.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said his club’s fans have already been banned from traveling to Turkey for the return leg, a decision he called “unfair” and “illogical.”

“I don’t know what should be done: to play behind closed doors or elsewhere (at a neutral venue),” Aulas asked. “It would be very dangerous to take on this team (in presence of) the same supporters as tonight. We don’t really feel reassured.”

Aulas urged UEFA “to take its responsibilities,” and asked “for heavy sanctions against those who have injured our supporters.”

UEFA had increased security measures at its Champions League and Europa League matches this week after Borussia Dortmund’s team bus was targeted by a bomb attack on Tuesday. Dortmund’s game against Monaco in the Champions League quarterfinals was postponed and played on Wednesday.

Prior to the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray at Parc des Princes in March 2001, fans fought running battles outside the stadium and then engaged in ferocious clashes inside the stadium, leaving dozens with minor injuries.

In April 2000, two English fans from Leeds were stabbed to death during clashes prior to a UEFA Cup semifinal against Galatasaray in Istanbul.

The ill-feeling between PSG and Galatasaray still lingers.

Before the match between Turkey and Croatia during last year’s European Championship in France – which was held at PSG’s stadium – some 100 PSG fans tried to attack hardcore supporters from Galatasaray as they left the metro station, but were pushed back by riot police.

AP Sports Writer Jerome Pugmire contributed to this report.

Premier League launch “Excellent Adventure” competition

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 14, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT

With NBC Sports’ entire broadcast team currently on an “Excellent Adventure” in England to watch the Premier League action, we know what you’re thinking…

“Man, it would be awesome to go and watch a game in person.”

Well, now you can.

The Premier League has launched a competition specifically for fans in the USA with a VIP trip to England for the final game of this season the prize.

All you have to do is follow the simple steps below to enter, as PL in USA are asking for you to post a video stating why you would like to visit the final match of the 2016-17 Premier League campaign to see the trophy raised.

If you’re a big fan of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur or, quite frankly, any other PL team, then what are you waiting for!?

To enter, follow these simple steps and enter by April 19. Good luck!

Show us how passionate a fan you are and you may be joining us for the Premier League’s Excellent Adventure… a VIP trip to see the Premier League champions lift the trophy in Gameweek 38.

Step 1  Follow @PLinUSA on Twitter or Instagram

Step 2  Post a video or photo with a comment or caption explaining why, as an EPL fan in the USA, you would like to visit the final match of the Premier League season to see the trophy raised

Step 3  Share your Tweet or Instagram post including #PLAdventureSweepstakes

Info: This once in a lifetime prize for two people lasts 4 days / 5 nights, and includes roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, VIP hospitality and match tickets for Gameweek 38 and much more.

Entries close at 23:59:59 Mountain Time (MT) on April 19, 2017. The winner will be selected on or about April 20, 2017.

Monaco receiving world-record offers for Kylian Mbappe

By Matt ReedApr 14, 2017, 11:07 AM EDT

For several years now Paris Saint Germain has dominated French football, and rightfully so, however, it’s Monaco’s turn to potentially not only win Ligue 1 but also make a realistic run at the UEFA Champions League title.

Much of the team’s success of late can be attributed to Kylian Mbappe, arguably the most exciting player in all of Europe.

According to Yahoo Sport UK, Monaco has received several bids in excess of $138 million for Mbappe, which would shatter the current record transfer fee set forth by Manchester United when the Red Devils acquired Paul Pogba last summer for over $111 million.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are reportedly the favorites at the moment to acquire the exciting teenager, but it has been said that there are a plethora of clubs seeking to lure Mbappe away from the Stade Louis II.

The 18-year-old Frenchman has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season for the French leaders, and more importantly, Mbappe has turned on his scoring prowess at the right time.

The youngster has netted 15 of those 21 finishes since February, including Wednesday’s brace against Borussia Dortmund in their UCL first leg encounter.

Mbappe signed a three-year contract with Monaco back in March 2016, however, the club would likely have to increase his wages drastically in order to keep him away from Europe’s giants.