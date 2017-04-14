More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for TAG Heue

Tim Howard suspended three matches for fan incidents

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2017, 10:43 PM EDT

Tim Howard has been suspended by MLS for three matches.

Howard, who’d later have an encounter with KC’s Dom Dwyer, was filmed swearing at fans in Colorado’s loss to Sporting KC last week.

That incident alone wasn’t what earned Howard his suspension, as the goalkeeper was reportedly involved in a separate fan incident in the tunnel that involved physical contact.

[ MORE: Handicapping the PL Player of the Year ]

MLSSoccer.com says Howard will also be fined. Howard will miss matches at Real Salt Lake and Orlando, as well as a visit from Minnesota United. The club still has Zac MacMath.

Colorado issued a statement referencing MLS’ “Don’t Cross The Line” campaign, a project which almost certainly amplified the penalty.

David Villa lobs keeper from center circle in 2-0 NYCFC win (video)

AP Photo/Adam Hunger
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2017, 9:04 PM EDT

David Villa put a cherry on top of New York City’s Friday road win with a lob from close to half field, keeping the Philadelphia Union winless after a 2-0 match in Pennsylvania.

NYC rises level on points with Eastern Conference leaders Columbus with 10, while Philly’s two points remain the lowest total in MLS.

With NYC leading 1-0, Villa caught Andre Blake cheating up the pitch in the 90th minute by popping a 50-yard shot over the keeper’s head. Out of sorts, Blake didn’t help things with his effort in tracking down the shot.

[ MORE: Handicapping the PL Player of the Year ]

Thanks to must-follow @TotalMLS for the quick video:

The match is one of three Friday affairs on the MLS slate.

For the opening goal, Ronald Matarrita caught the Union back line off guard by playing Jack Harrison into space with a creative pass, and Harrison chopped a partially-screened effort under Blake.

Championship Focus: Gulls win again, on verge of Premier League

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2017, 8:20 PM EDT

Brighton and Hove Albion has all but clinched its Premier League status, thanks to another knockout performance from Anthony Knockaert.

Newcastle United isn’t far behind despite more dropped points, while the race for the playoff places remains four teams going for three places behind Huddersfield Town.

[ MORE: Handicapping the PL Player of the Year ]

Here’s what happened as the Championship staged the majority of its matches a day early.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Knockaert scored twice to move the Gulls to within a breath of the Premier League. With a four-point advantage on Newcastle and a 12-point edge on third-place Huddersfield, which has a match in hand, it’s almost academic.

Newcastle United 1-1 Leeds United

Jamaal Lascelles scored to give Newcastle United a lead in a match it dominated… right up until Killer Kiwi striker Chris Wood buried his 25th goal of the season in stoppage time to move Leeds three points clear of seventh.

Norwich City 1-3 Fulham

That seventh place spot is occupied by the Cottagers of Fulham, who boast the third-best goal differential in the division but sit two points back of Sheffield Wednesday for sixth. Fulham was up 1-0 when it went down to 10 men, but still managed to outscore the Canaries the rest of the way.

If the season ended today, the playoffs would see Huddersfield versus Wednesday and Reading against Leeds in the first round of the playoffs.

Elsewhere
Wigan Athletic 3-2 Barnsley — Friday
Brentford 4-0 Derby County
Bristol City 2-1 QPR
Huddersfield Town 3-2 Preston North End
Rotherham United 1-1 Birmingham City
Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Cardiff City
Burton Albion 1-2 Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest 0-1 Blackburn Rovers
Aston Villa vs. Reading — 10 a.m. ET Saturday

Handicapping the PFA Players’ Player of the Year finalists

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

Only two of the six nominees for the Professional Footballers Association’s Players’ Player of the Year Award made last year’s shortlist.

And part of that pair should be the favorite to snare the award.

N'Golo Kante has arguably been the best player on the last two Premier League champions, assuming Chelsea goes on to win the league. Considering I’ve argued for his inclusion as a Ballon d’Or finalist, this should come as no surprise.

[ MORE: JPW’s Premier League picks ]

With respect to Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses, Kante is the most impactful on-field difference between 2015-16 and 2016-17 Chelsea.

Teammate Eden Hazard‘s return to form has no doubt been a catalyst for the side, but which player is more replaceable in the Blues’ side? We’re not talking like-for-like, but it’s more difficult to argue that Chelsea is still in first Nemanja Matic bearing Kante’s burden than with Pedro or Willian taking on more of Hazard’s responsibilities.

This is a player’s vote, which is a huge factor. Will fellow PL players be more swayed by dizzying dribbles or the man disrupted their attack to turn possession, defense, and attack on its ear? Unfortunately we can’t combine Kante and Harry Kane to make some sort of N’Garry Kante who puts up wild numbers while doing the sometimes unnoticed things in the middle of the park.

That takes us to Kane, who missed eight PL matches for Spurs, which seems a hefty sum in a race for such an honor, and Tottenham was unbeaten in that octet.

Alexis Sanchez has been phenomenal in leading Arsenal’s attack, but the club hasn’t matched his production. Zlatan Ibrahimovic may fall victim to the same fate, though he’s been the only goal scorer for Manchester United in seven PL contests.

Romelu Lukaku is having a wonderful season for Everton, but has too often gone quiet in big Everton fixtures. The Toffees could be fifth or better had Lukaku found the back of the net or been the prime set-up man for a goal in either Merseyside Derby loss or a pair of 1-1 draws against Manchester United.

If you’re asking for a ranking…

  1. Kante
  2. Sanchez
  3. Ibrahimovic
  4. Hazard
  5. Kane
  6. Lukaku

MLS Week 7: Trio of Friday matches kickoff busy weekend

Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT

Week 7 of the Major League Soccer season plans on providing for your Friday with three matches kicking off the weekend to avoid any Easter Sunday matches.

Three sides — Toronto, Dallas, and KC — remain unbeaten in league play heading into the season’s seventh week, while Philadelphia and Montreal are both looking for their first wins of the campaign.

[ REPORT: Arsenal wins race for Chelsea target ]

Which zeroes, if any, look likely to fall this weekend? One or two, though we’re more excited for the consecutive hours with at least one match on the docket. Between MLS and the Premier League, it’s almost nonstop.

Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC
7 p.m. ET Friday

Philly began the season with a pair of draws but has since lost all three of their matches ahead of Friday’s visit from NYCFC.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders
10 p.m. ET Friday

The first Cascadia Cup match of the season pits the 2016 holders against the reigning MLS Cup champs. The ‘Caps have allowed multiple goals in four-straight league matches following a scoreless draw vs. Philadelphia to open the season.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas
11 p.m. ET Friday

The Quakes haven’t won in three tries and look to break that streak against a Dallas team which has yet to lose in league play.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Montreal Impact vs. Atlanta United
1 p.m. ET Saturday

Quebec’s MLS side gets just its second home match of the season but a visit from the league’s second-most productive attack. Miguel Almiron has been a lot of fun for expansion Atlanta, completing almost 86 percent of his passes despite being a fairly adventurous player.

Orlando City SC vs. LA Galaxy
2:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The Galaxy scoots across the country to face an Orlando team which has won three of four to start the season.

Chicago Fire vs. New England Revolution
5 p.m. ET Saturday

The Revs are unbeaten in three following back-to-back losses to start the season, and now get a trip to a Chicago team that’s been finding itself but shown glimpses of really strong play.

New York Red Bulls vs. DC United
7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The Red Bulls are reeling, winless in four, and get a visit from a DC team boasting back-to-back 2-1 wins.

Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC
8 p.m. ET Saturday

The Trillium Cup sees a TFC side that has yet to lose but has four draws in five outings, while Columbus just saw a three-match win streak halted at Chicago. There will be no Drew Moor for the Reds, as the defender was diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia.

Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United
8:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Minnesota has yet to allow less than two goals in an MLS match, and gets a Houston team with plenty of firepower. The Dynamo will be itching to make amends for their first “0” of the season.

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake
9 p.m. ET Saturday

Last year’s stingiest side has shown problems at the back in consecutive games. Colorado will now get a test from Mike Petke’s dangerous RSL attack.

Portland Timbers vs. Sporting KC
10:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The Timbers are back in the win column after a pair of tough outings. KC is unbeaten, deep, and looking like the club we thought we’d see last season.