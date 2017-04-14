More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Toronto’s Drew Moor sidelined as medical precaution

By Matt ReedApr 14, 2017, 1:38 PM EDT

Toronto FC will be without one of its key defensive figures over the weekend, but Greg Vanney’s side could need to find a replacement for a longer stint.

The Canadian side announced on Friday that Drew Moor won’t travel to Ohio this weekend when TFC takes on the Columbus Crew after medical staff discovered a cardiac arrhythmia in the player following tests.

The 33-year-old is in his second season with Toronto after previously featuring for the Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas in his earlier days in MLS.

While a timetable for Moor’s return is unknown at the moment, it’s certainly a big loss for last season’s MLS Cup runners’ up. Moor started in 32 of the club’s matches a season ago and played a major role in anchoring the team’s backline.

Toronto is unbeaten in its first five matches but four of the team’s results have been draws. The Eastern Conference side will go for its second win of the year on Saturday when they face East leaders Columbus at MAPFRE Stadium.

Arsenal reportedly nabs Schalke left back Kolasinac

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2017, 3:48 PM EDT

A report out of Bosnia and Herzegovina says Arsenal has won the race to sign coveted Schalke left back Sead Kolasinac.

Linked with Chelsea during the January transfer window, Kolasinac’s contract is up this summer and gives him to opportunity to talk with potential suitors.

The 23-year-old has spent significant time as a left midfieldrr and can also play as a defensive midfielder or center back, but has made his name as an outstanding back.

Kolasinac has 23 caps for BNH after coming up through the Germany youth system. He has three goals and seven assists across all competitions for Schalke this season.

USL releases plans for USL Television Network, will broadcast in 17 markets

By Matt ReedApr 14, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT

As the United Soccer League (USL) furthers its push to hold its Division 2 status in the U.S. Soccer chain for years to come, the 30-team league announced an intriguing initiative on Wednesday.

Starting in 2017, USL will debut its own USL Television Network in an attempt for over half the league’s teams to broadcast matches in 17 markets across the United States.

The league is believed to have poured over $10 million into the broadcast production of the USL Television Network, which will show over 300 matches this across USL play.

Among the 17 clubs that will show matches locally this season are FC Cincinnati and Phoenix Rising FC, who recently completed the signing of former Chelsea and Montreal Impact striker Didier Drogba.

Both teams are believed to have aspirations of joining MLS in the future, along with several other of the clubs that will broadcast matches on the USL Television Network.

Below is a list of all the clubs that will take part in USL’s latest project:

Bethlehem Steel FC, Charleston Battery, Charlotte Independence, FC Cincinnati, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Louisville City FC, Oklahoma City Energy, Ottawa Fury FC, Phoenix Rising FC, Reno 1868 FC, Richmond Kickers, Rochester Rhinos, Sacramento Republic FC, St. Louis FC, San Antonio FC, Tampa Bay Rowdies, Tulsa Roughnecks FC

Real Madrid could be without Bale for UCL second leg

Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Matt ReedApr 14, 2017, 1:04 PM EDT

Real Madrid completed their first task in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, and while the Spanish side will have the benefit of playing in front of its home crowd in four days, Zinedine Zidane and his club have their work cut out.

The former French international confirmed on Friday that Real will be without Gareth Bale for the team’s weekend match against Sporting Gijon and could potentially miss out on the second leg clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Bale has picked up a calf injury during Wednesday’s 2-1 win at Bayern, but the setback is a concerning one for the Welshman — who has previously had issues with his calf.

“Bale will not be with us tomorrow, that’s clear,” Zidane said. “Then we will see for Tuesday. For sure he has something, a bit of a bruise in his calf. It’s a muscle injury, where he has had problems before.

“And we will take no risks with Gareth. We will go game by game and make decisions that way. We hope to have him back soon. Of course I am worried as I don’t like to have players injured, even more towards the end of the season.”

With Bale potentially unable to go when the tie shifts to the Santiago Bernabeu, Marco Asensio and outcast James Rodriguez could be in line to start for Los Blancos.

Rodriguez has long been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital, but perhaps a strong performance in the UCL could change that narrative… or at least temporarily.

Lyon blames Turkish ‘hooligans’ for crowd disorder

Paolo Bruno/Getty Image
Associated PressApr 14, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Facing possible sanctions from UEFA after the crowd disorder that delayed its Europa League quarterfinal against Besiktas, French club Lyon said Friday it was the “victim” of visiting hooligans.

Incidents inside Lyon’s stadium – which will host the final next season – followed fighting among rival French and Turkish fans earlier in the city on Thursday. About 20 minutes before the scheduled 9:05 p.m. (1905 GMT) kickoff, Lyon fans spilled on to the field for their own safety as fireworks were set off and missiles thrown from an upper section of the stadium housing Besiktas supporters.

The game did finally kick off 45 minutes late after police intervened in the stands.

Lyon’s deputy general counsel, Vincent Ponsot, admitted the French league club’s responsibility in the disorder but insisted Besiktas fans created the trouble.

“As organizers we bear a part of the responsibility, except that it is clear that we have been the victim of an aggression that did not come from supporters, but from Turkish hooligans,” Ponsot told a press conference, adding that UEFA had opened a disciplinary procedure.

Lyon’s director of security, Annie Saladin, said about 50 Turkish fans forced their way inside the stadium and were responsible for the trouble. She said they threw projectiles from the upper stands, forcing other supporters to find shelter on the pitch.

“Even with 700 police officers we did not manage to contain this group,” Saladin said. “They were determined and they got what they wanted.”

Saladin added that, once identified, the group of violent fans was evacuated from the stadium by police.

However, some Lyon fans also sought to confront their Turkish counterparts outside the stadium before the game – and then inside the stadium – with dozens clashing.

On the field, Lyon trailed until the 84th minute before scoring twice to seize a 2-1 victory. The return match is next Thursday in Istanbul, which has a reputation as among the most hostile cities in Europe for visiting fans.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said his club’s fans have already been banned from traveling to Turkey for the return leg, a decision he called “unfair” and “illogical.”

“I don’t know what should be done: to play behind closed doors or elsewhere (at a neutral venue),” Aulas asked. “It would be very dangerous to take on this team (in presence of) the same supporters as tonight. We don’t really feel reassured.”

Aulas urged UEFA “to take its responsibilities,” and asked “for heavy sanctions against those who have injured our supporters.”

UEFA had increased security measures at its Champions League and Europa League matches this week after Borussia Dortmund’s team bus was targeted by a bomb attack on Tuesday. Dortmund’s game against Monaco in the Champions League quarterfinals was postponed and played on Wednesday.

Prior to the Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Galatasaray at Parc des Princes in March 2001, fans fought running battles outside the stadium and then engaged in ferocious clashes inside the stadium, leaving dozens with minor injuries.

In April 2000, two English fans from Leeds were stabbed to death during clashes prior to a UEFA Cup semifinal against Galatasaray in Istanbul.

The ill-feeling between PSG and Galatasaray still lingers.

Before the match between Turkey and Croatia during last year’s European Championship in France – which was held at PSG’s stadium – some 100 PSG fans tried to attack hardcore supporters from Galatasaray as they left the metro station, but were pushed back by riot police.

AP Sports Writer Jerome Pugmire contributed to this report.