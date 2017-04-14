VIDEO: Drogba discusses move to Phoenix, Chelsea, Mourinho

Week 7 of the Major League Soccer season plans on providing for your Friday with three matches kicking off the weekend to avoid any Easter Sunday matches.

Three sides — Toronto, Dallas, and KC — remain unbeaten in league play heading into the season’s seventh week, while Philadelphia and Montreal are both looking for their first wins of the campaign.

Which zeroes, if any, look likely to fall this weekend? One or two, though we’re more excited for the consecutive hours with at least one match on the docket. Between MLS and the Premier League, it’s almost nonstop.

Philadelphia Union vs. New York City FC

7 p.m. ET Friday

Philly began the season with a pair of draws but has since lost all three of their matches ahead of Friday’s visit from NYCFC.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders

10 p.m. ET Friday

The first Cascadia Cup match of the season pits the 2016 holders against the reigning MLS Cup champs. The ‘Caps have allowed multiple goals in four-straight league matches following a scoreless draw vs. Philadelphia to open the season.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas

11 p.m. ET Friday

The Quakes haven’t won in three tries and look to break that streak against a Dallas team which has yet to lose in league play.

Montreal Impact vs. Atlanta United

1 p.m. ET Saturday

Quebec’s MLS side gets just its second home match of the season but a visit from the league’s second-most productive attack. Miguel Almiron has been a lot of fun for expansion Atlanta, completing almost 86 percent of his passes despite being a fairly adventurous player.

Orlando City SC vs. LA Galaxy

2:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The Galaxy scoots across the country to face an Orlando team which has won three of four to start the season.

Chicago Fire vs. New England Revolution

5 p.m. ET Saturday

The Revs are unbeaten in three following back-to-back losses to start the season, and now get a trip to a Chicago team that’s been finding itself but shown glimpses of really strong play.

New York Red Bulls vs. DC United

7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The Red Bulls are reeling, winless in four, and get a visit from a DC team boasting back-to-back 2-1 wins.

Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC

8 p.m. ET Saturday

The Trillium Cup sees a TFC side that has yet to lose but has four draws in five outings, while Columbus just saw a three-match win streak halted at Chicago. There will be no Drew Moor for the Reds, as the defender was diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia.

Thanks to all for the support and kind words. Just a small bump in the road. My plan is to be back on the field as soon as possible! — Drew Moor (@drewmoor) April 14, 2017

Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United

8:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Minnesota has yet to allow less than two goals in an MLS match, and gets a Houston team with plenty of firepower. The Dynamo will be itching to make amends for their first “0” of the season.

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

9 p.m. ET Saturday

Last year’s stingiest side has shown problems at the back in consecutive games. Colorado will now get a test from Mike Petke’s dangerous RSL attack.

Portland Timbers vs. Sporting KC

10:30 p.m. ET Saturday

The Timbers are back in the win column after a pair of tough outings. KC is unbeaten, deep, and looking like the club we thought we’d see last season.

