Allardyce: Comeback wouldn’t have happened before me

West Ham took lead through Ayew, Collins

Sunderland equalized through Khazri, Borini

Black Cats bottom on 21 points

1 win in 7 for West Ham

Sunderland drew 2-2 with West Ham United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday but David Moyes‘ men still looked destined for relegation.

West Ham, who had Sam Byram sent off in second half stoppage time, twice took the lead through Andre Ayew and James Collins, but Sunderland dug deep as Wahbi Khazri scored directed from a corner and Fabio Borini netted a late equalizer.

Sunderland stay bottom on 21 points with the draw, while West Ham’s poor run continues as they have 37 points.

The Hammers took the lead early on through Ayew as Andy Carroll‘s shot fell into his patch and the Ghanaian finished superbly. 1-0 to West Ham and the worst possible start for Sunderland.

Robert Snodgrass then curled a wonderful bending effort just wide from the edge of the box as West Ham threatened to go further ahead.

Darron Gibson smashed an effort wide as Sunderland tried to battle back into the game and they scored a freak equalizer to give them hope.

Khazri’s corner from the left missed everyone and nestled into the far corner as Darren Randolph couldn’t get past Victor Anichebe. 1-1.

Buoyed by that equalizer the Black Cats pushed on and Billy Jones fired an effort just wide and Lee Cattermole went down in the box under a challenge from Snodgrass but no penalty kick was awarded.

Just two minutes into the second half Collins put West Ham ahead with a header from close range as he nodded home Snodgrass’ corner. 2-1 to the Hammers.

The Black Cats pushed hard to get back into the game with Didier Ndong‘s shot going way over the bar, then Jermain Defoe‘s effort was blocked from close range.

Late on there was a nasty collision which involved Jones and the Sunderland man was stretchered off the pitch with a serious looking injury. His replacement Borini soon had Sunderland level in the 90th minute.

Randolph tried to clear a cross but he got it all wrong as the ball fell to Borini who finished calmly with his first contribution on the pitch. 2-2.

Byram was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow after fouling Adnan Januzaj and despite plenty of balls into the box the Black Cats could break through.

Despite Sunderland playing well, Moyes’ men came up short and relegation from the Premier League seems like a forgone conclusion at this point despite a battling display.

