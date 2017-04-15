Bundesliga wrap: Bayern stumbles, Top Four looks set

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Bayern Munich had a rare stumble, and its three nearest competitors scooped three points each. Fifth place Hertha Berlin lost its match to leave the Bundesliga with its likely top four sides.

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Marco Reus feasted on a Christian Pulisic assists just two minutes into the game, but Mexico’s Marco Fabian scored to make sure Pulisic wasn’t the only CONCACAF star on the sheet. Sokratis Papastathopolous buried a beauty before Pierre-Emerick again found the scoreboard in an easy-enough win.

RB Leipzig 4-0 Freiburg

Naby Keita, Timo Werner… the usual suspects were on the score sheet for the top flight’s new power as Leipzig climbed to within eight points of leaders Bayern Munich.

Hoffenheim 5-3 Borussia Monchengladbach

Turkey’s Kerem Demirbay and Hungary’s Adam Szalai each recorded braces as Hoffenheim has a double-digit advantage in its race for a Top Four spot. ‘Gladbach didn’t make it easy, coming back from 2-0 to make it 2-2 and 4-2 to make it 4-3 before Demirbay scored his second.

Mainz 1-0 Hertha Berlin

This one stings: Hertha is now 10 points off the Top Four after an own goal from U.S. international John Anthony Brooks.

Elsewhere

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Bayern Munich

Augsburg 2-1 Koln

Wolfsburg 3-0 Ingolstadt

Werder Bremen vs. Hamburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Darmstadt vs. Schalke — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Standings

