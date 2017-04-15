Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester: Eagles launch comeback

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Leicester led 2-0 through Huth, Vardy

Goals from Cabaye, Benteke made it 2-2

Palace on 35 points, Leicester on 37

One defeat in 7 for Palace

Crystal Palace and Leicester City battled to a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park as the Eagles battle back from 2-0 down to grab a point.

Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy put the Foxes ahead but Yohan Cabaye and Christian Benteke replied in the second half as Palace fought back valiantly.

With the point Palace moved further clear of the relegation zone, while Leicester are two points ahead of them as they now look ahead to their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The Foxes took an early lead to stun Selhurst Park as a long throw into the box caused havoc and Huth headed home. Easy. 1-0 to Leicester and Sam Allardyce‘s face was a picture

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Palace responded well to going behind but Leicester held firm with the Foxes always looking dangerous on the break.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Just after the break Vardy made it 2-0 as Leicester cleared a Palace corner, then Riyad Mahrez launched a counter attack and the clinical Englishman did the rest. Leicester looked to have all three points in the bag.

Maybe not…

Just 115 seconds later Palace made it 2-1 with former Leicester man Jeffrey Schlupp firing in a cross that Cabaye finished. Game on.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Benteke headed home a wonderful cross from Andros Townsend to make it 2-2 as the home fans went wild. The Belgian went close again soon after but was denied by Kasper Schmiechel and Palace pushed hard to get three points.

Patrick Van Aanholt then pulled the ball back with shouts of handball against Huth but Palace had to settle for a point as Leicester wasted a glorious chance late on with Danny Drinkwater firing over.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports