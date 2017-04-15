Everton 3-1 Burnley: Toffees carry open second half

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Jagielka, Vokes trade goals

Barkley produces winner via o.g.

Lukaku adds classy insurance goal

Phil Jagielka and Romelu Lukaku helped Everton to a 3-1 win over Burnley at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Ben Mee scored an own goal for Everton’s third, and Sam Vokes won and converted a penalty for the Clarets’ lone marker.

The Toffees rise fifth for the moment, though they’ve played three more matches than both Arsenal and Manchester United.

Burnley sits 14th, eight points clear of the drop zone.

Everton had the better of early play, though the teams traded chances after the quarter-hour mark.

First Burnley did well to stop an Everton attack down the right side, and then Ross Barkley had to clear off the line when Michael Keane‘s header beat Joel Robles.

Joey Barton sent Sam Vokes in on goal, but Phil Jagielka’s pressure allowed Robles to close down the angle and slap away Vokes’ shot.

Barkley had a chance denied by Tom Heaton as the half wound toward halftime, and then saw his deflected free kick just miss the far post.

50 – Leighton Baines is the first defender to reach 50 @premierleague assists. Swashbuckler. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2017

Things escalated quickly out of the break, with both sides potting goals. First Jagielka continued his scoring ways with a header, and then Vokes converted a penalty to have it 1-1 in short order.

The penalty was another poor mark on Robles’ day, as the keeper dragged down Vokes in seemingly unnecessary fashion.

Everton then looked good money to a match-winner, and Barkley’s shot needed two deflections to find its way past Clarets keeper Tom Heaton.

Lukaku nabbed his goal when he turned and burned Keane before pushing the ball home with the outside of his foot.

