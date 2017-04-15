Koeman: Keep winning and hope for Arsenal, Man Utd to stumble

Ronald Koeman didn’t love Everton’s start against feisty Burnley, but he did feel much better once his Toffees turned up the heat.

Scoreless at halftime, Koeman’s Toffees scored thrice in the second half to climb into fifth place in the Premier League.

[ RECAP: Everton 3-1 Burnley ]

Everton won’t be looking too hard at that standing given that Manchester United and Arsenal have played three less matches, but the Toffees also aren’t closing the door on keeping their standing.

“It’s a difficult one for Everton but we are in good position at the moment,” Koeman said. “We need to wait. Maybe they lose some more points than they did the last few weeks. Then everything is possible.”

Everton finishes with West Ham, Chelsea, Swansea, Watford, and Arsenal. They’d likely need to take at least 13 points and have the Arsenal match be a win in order to finish higher than 7th.

If they play the way they did in the second half Saturday, that’s a possibility. From EvertonTV:

“Not a 90 minutes good performance. It took 25-30 minutes in the first half to understand what we had to do better. Burnley started with more aggression. “After the first 45 minutes, with the substitutes we made brought more aggression in the team and maybe more football in the midfield.”

Follow @NicholasMendola