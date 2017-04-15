La Liga: Madrid, Barca win, remain 3 points apart; up next: El Clasico

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…
Sporting Gijon 2-3 Real Madrid
If Saturday taught us anything, it’s that the title race is anything but a foregone conclusion. Madrid found themselves a goal down after 14 minutes, and again five minutes into the second half. Fortunately for Zinedine Zidane’s side, the two deficits lasted a combined 12 minutes.
Isco pulled Los Blancos back to 1-1 three minutes after they fell behind, just as Alvaro Morata did the same in the 59th minute.
Through 89 minutes, Madrid looked destined to drop a pair of points that would allow Barcelona to close the gap in the title race to just a single point, with the season’s final El Clasico to be played next Sunday. Then, in the 90th minute, up popped Isco with a low, powerful strike to break the deadlock and improve Madrid’s recent run of results to seven wins in nine games as the season winds down.
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Real Madrid
|31
|23
|6
|2
|82
|33
|49
|12-4-0
|11-2-2
|75
|Barcelona
|32
|22
|6
|4
|91
|30
|61
|12-3-1
|10-3-3
|72
|Atlético Madrid
|32
|19
|8
|5
|59
|24
|35
|12-2-2
|7-6-3
|65
|Sevilla
|31
|18
|7
|6
|56
|39
|17
|11-3-1
|7-4-5
|61
|Villarreal
|31
|15
|9
|7
|45
|24
|21
|9-3-4
|6-6-3
|54
|Athletic
|32
|16
|5
|11
|45
|37
|8
|12-3-2
|4-2-9
|53
|Real Sociedad
|32
|16
|4
|12
|48
|45
|3
|8-4-4
|8-0-8
|52
|Eibar
|31
|14
|8
|9
|52
|42
|10
|9-3-4
|5-5-5
|50
|Espanyol
|31
|12
|10
|9
|43
|42
|1
|8-5-3
|4-5-6
|46
Barcelona 3-2 Real Sociedad
If the last two months have taught us anything, it’s that Barcelona might just be incapable of taking advantage of any and/or every Madrid slip-up. On Saturday, Luis Enrique’s side did what they had to do in order to heap maximum consequence on next weekend’s showdown at the Camp Nou.
Lionel Messi made it 1-0 and 2-0 in the 17th and 37th minutes, but Samuel Umtiti gave one back via an own goal five minutes later. Messi’s brace give the 29-year-old (yes, still) Argentine 498 goals across all official competitions for Barca.
Two minutes later, Paco Alcacer re-established the two-goal lead for all of three minutes of game time. Two minutes into the second half, Xabi Prieto made it 2-1, which is how things would end.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Atletico Madrid 3-0 Osasuna
Deportivo La Coruña 2-0 Malaga
Sunday’s La Liga schedule
Leganes vs. Espanyol — 6 a.m. ET
Valencia vs. Sevilla — 10:15 a.m. ET
Real Betis vs. Eibar — 12:30 p.m. ET
Granada vs. Celta Vigo — 2:45 p.m. ET