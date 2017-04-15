More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Ligue 1: Falcao scores late winner, preserves Monaco’s 3-point lead

Associated PressApr 15, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Monaco had Radamel Falcao to thank once again as the Colombia striker came off the bench to score the winner with a superb free kick in a 2-1 home victory against Dijon on Saturday.

Falcao scored an opportunistic winner in a 1-0 defeat of Angers last weekend, and this goal was equally important as it kept Monaco three points clear of Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the French league.

Nabil Dirar scored the first goal midway through the second half, having also set up Falcao’s winner against Angers.

With teenage star Kylian Mbappe enduring a tough evening and Monaco struggling to find space in the first half, 19th-placed Dijon took the lead with a goal from Cedric Varrault shortly before halftime.

Monaco pushed hard after the interval but failed to break Dijon’s solid defense from open play. Falcao first came to the rescue in the 69th minute when the striker hit a free kick from 25 meters (yards) that hit the bar, bounced on `keeper Baptiste Reynet and stopped just in front of the goal line. Dirar rushed toward the ball and hammered it into the back of the net to level.

Falcao, who played 31 minutes, sealed Monaco’s win in the 81st with a sumptuous 20-meter curled strike into the top right corner that left Reynet stranded.

It was Falcao’s 26th goal of a season that has confirmed his return to the highest level and his 18th in 24 league games. Six of those games have been as a substitute since he has occasionally struggled for full fitness.

Falcao warmed up perfectly for the visit of Borussia Dortmund in the return leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday, with Monaco leading 3-2 from the away leg in Germany

With five games left to play, Nice is guaranteed a top-three finish in the French league for the first time in more than 40 years.

Chasing its first league crown since 1959, the southern side beat struggling Nancy to ensure its first podium slot since it was runner-up behind Saint-Etienne in 1976.

The only team still unbeaten at home, apart from defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, Nice was caught cold against the run of the play after 26 minutes. It recovered with goals from Mickael Le Bihan and Jean-Michael Seri, who scored a brace.

The win kept Nice within four points of leader Monaco, which has one game in hand.

Yoan Cardinale made a reflex save in the 25th minute to deny a direct free kick from Loic Puyo which surprised everyone else in the box, but the Nice `keeper was powerless in the next minute after midfielder Valentin Eysseric failed to clear a corner from the left. That allowed Issiar Dia to recover the ball in the area and serve up an assist for Maurice Dale, who scored from six yards (meters).

The goal triggered an all-out assault on the Nancy goal and the hosts managed to level 10 minutes later. After receiving the ball in front of the area, Younes Belhanda almost lost it but managed to deliver a perfect through ball for Le Bihan, who beat `keeper Guy Roland Ndy Assembe for his third goal this season with a precise shot to the bottom corner.

In the absence of injured striker Alassane Plea and with Mario Balotelli suspended, Le Bihan was given his first start of the season and proved to be a worthy addition to the team, with two other good chances in the second half. Le Bihan scored a brace in February after coming off the bench in a 2-1 win against Montpellier on his return from a 17-month injury layoff.

Eysseric almost doubled his team’s lead immediately after the interval when he dribbled on the left side of the box and forced Ndy Assembe into a fine save. Issiar Dia then committed a clumsy foul on Dalbert Henrique in the box and Seri coolly converted from the spot with a shot right in the center of the goal in the 50th minute.

Seri doubled his tally with five minutes left from Eysseric’s clever assist in the back of the defense.

Montpellier made a big step forward in the fight against relegation with goals from Ryad Boudebouz and Isaac Mbenza.

After posting its first home win since February, the 2012 French champions moved to 12th place, eight points above the danger zone.

It was Boudebouz’s 11th goal this season, his best ever tally in the league.

Also Saturday, Guingamp beat Toulouse 2-1; Metz and Caen drew 2-2; and Rennes defeated Lille 2-0.

MLS (afternoon) roundup: Basti scores, Fire win again; Larin downs LA late

By Andy EdwardsApr 15, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT

The sixth MLS Saturday of 2017 is nearly halfway complete. A quick roundup of the day’s early games…

Chicago Fire 3-0 New England Revolution

Two wins, one draw — that’s Chicago’s record since signing Bastian Schweinsteiger. Now, an asterisk (or a few): all three games were played at home; in the first game, against the Montreal Impact, Ignacio Piatti was unavailable due to injury; in the second game, against Columbus Crew SC, Gregg Berhalter pieced together one of the worst starting lineups we’ve seen all season; in the third game, on Saturday, Chicago had a man advantage for over an hour.

The answer to “How good are the Fire, exactly?” is coming soon. For now, enjoy Schweinsteiger scoring his second MLS. Nemanja Nikolic also bagged a brace, his third and fourth goals since coming to the league in the winter. So far, it’s been an unbelievable return on signings made during the offseason (Schweinsteiger, Nikolic, Dax McCarty and Juninho, to name a few).

Orlando City SC 2-1 LA Galaxy

The “Cyle Larin is going to Europe, and soon” hype train continues to pick up steam, as the 21-year-old Canadian international bagged his 35th career goal (Orlando have scored exactly 100 in 73 MLS games) and fourth this season, this time an extremely late winner to top LA and preserve the Lions’ 100 percent home record at the brand new Orlando City Stadium.

Will Johnson fired Orlando into the lead in the 9th minute, chesting the ball out of the air and unleashing a powerful volley toward the far post. LA’s Clement Diop — nor any goalkeeper in the world, for that matter — didn’t have a chance. Romain Alessandrini pulled LA level with his fourth goal in three games, in the 83rd minute, but Larin reacted quickest when the ball came to him at the top of the six-yard box, and just like that, Orlando are top of the Eastern Conference (for now).

Montreal Impact 2-1 Atlanta United

Red cards change games, no matter when they’re given, but they change games especially drastically when they’re handed out before halftime. Atlanta’s Leandro Gonzalez Pirez was shown a straight red for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity — it was questionable — in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. That allowed Ignacio Piatti to score from the penalty spot, canceling out Kenwyne Jones‘ opener, his first MLS goal.

For the majority of the second half — as in, all but the final 30 seconds of extra time — Atlanta were hugely deserving of the draw and would have even felt hard done by given the nature of the dismissal. Alas, “deserve” doesn’t really mean much in soccer, and Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored from what can only be called a fortunate redirect after three and a half minutes of stoppage time.

Serie A: Milan derby entertains again; Juventus go 8 points clear

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 15, 2017, 7:25 PM EDT

MILAN (AP) Cristian Zapata’s stoppage-time equalizer prevented the new era at AC Milan from getting off to a losing start on Saturday as the Rossoneri fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at city rival Inter Milan.

Antonio Candreva and Mauro Icardi scored in the first half but Alessio Romagnoli reduced the deficit in the 83rd minute before Zapata’s leveler in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Milan remained sixth in Serie A, two points above Inter in the race for the final qualifying position for the Europa League.

This was the first match since the $800 million takeover of Milan was completed on Thursday by Chinese-led Rossoneri Sport Luxembourg, ending Silvio Berlusconi’s 31-year reign.

Inter, which is also owned by a Chinese group, was taken over last year by Suning.

“It was an advert for the East, it was a hard-fought match, which gave the fans emotions – both positive and negative,” Milan coach Vincenzo Montella said. “I think Milan and Inter offered up a great spectacle.

“This team gave the last victory to Berlusconi, against Palermo, and also the last trophy and that’s a privilege. A win would have been better today but a draw which arrived in this way and for how the team played is a good start.”

New Milan President Yonghong Li was in the stands for the match, which kicked off at 12:30 p.m. local time – perfect for prime time Chinese television audiences seven hours ahead.

Milan fans unveiled a banner at halftime, mocking that decision as it depicted a man eating cash with chopsticks and the words, “All you can eat … have a nice meal Italian league.”

The Rossoneri supporters also displayed another banner at the start of the first half, with the words: “We hope to see seriousness, commitment and presence. We give our welcome to the new management.”

Milan attacked from the start and almost took the lead in the second minute but Carlos Bacca fired over from close range after Samir Handanovic denied Gerard Deulofeu and a series of shots was charged down.

Deulofeu went close again in the 14th but his effort went off the base of the right post from a tight angle.

Milan looked to be the more dangerous side but Inter broke the deadlock in the 36th on its first real chance. Roberto Gagliardini sent a long ball over the top to Candreva, who shrugged off Mattia De Sciglio to chip it over the onrushing Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Inter doubled its lead a minute from halftime as Ivan Perisic won the ball in midfield, played a one-two with Icardi and then raced down the left flank before pulling back from the byline for the Argentine to tap in at the near post.

It was Icardi’s first goal against Milan in nine matches.

Milan got back in the match in the 66th minute when Romagnoli volleyed in Suso’s cross from close range, giving Milan new belief.

Everyone, including Donnarumma, went up for a corner, which Bacca headed on and Zapata managed to turn into the net off the underside of the bar. Goal-line technology proved the ball had gone over.

It was revenge after the first meeting between the two sides this season had also ended 2-2, following Perisic’s last-minute equalizer.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Juventus 32 26 2 4 64 20 44 16-0-0 10-2-4 80
 Roma 32 23 3 6 70 27 43 14-1-1 9-2-5 72
 Napoli 32 21 7 4 75 33 42 11-4-2 10-3-2 70
 Lazio 32 18 7 7 54 36 18 10-2-4 8-5-3 61
 Atalanta 32 18 6 8 53 35 18 10-2-3 8-4-5 60
 AC Milan 32 17 7 8 49 35 14 11-2-3 6-5-5 58
 Inter Milan 32 17 5 10 59 37 22 10-3-3 7-2-7 56
 Fiorentina 32 14 10 8 50 41 9 8-7-1 6-3-7 52

Roma’s faint hopes of beating Juventus to the Serie A title are all but over, while it is at risk of losing out on second spot to Napoli.

Roma slipped eight points behind Juventus with just six matches remaining. Third-placed Napoli closed the gap on Roma to just two points after a 3-0 victory over Udinese, thanks to goals from Dries Mertens, Allan and Jose Callejon.

Atalanta remained fifth, two points ahead of AC Milan.

Jasmin Kurtic fired Atalanta in front in the 22nd after good work from Andrea Conti, who went past Antonio Rudiger on the left.

Roma leveled five minutes after the break, when Mohamed Salah knocked down Mario Rui’s cross for Edin Dzeko to tap in and score his 25th league goal of the season, keeping him level with Torino’s Andrea Belotti at the top of the goalscoring charts.

Daniele De Rossi almost scored a spectacular goal but his overhead kick from the edge of the area crashed off the post. Roma hit the woodwork again when Radja Nainggolan’s effort came off the underside of the crossbar.

Gonzalo Higuain scored two first-half goals as Juventus won 2-0 at relegation-threatened Pescara.

However, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala limped off in the 54th with an ankle injury, which will be a worry for the Bianconeri ahead of the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday, where they lead Barcelona 3-0.

Lazio’s hopes of sneaking into the Champions League were also dented as it was held 2-2 at Genoa, while Fiorentina lost 2-1 against Empoli after conceding a stoppage-time penalty.

Elsewhere, Sassuolo beat Sampdoria 2-1, Cagliari thrashed Chievo Verona 4-0, Torino drew 1-1 against Crotone and Bologna’s match at Palermo ended 0-0.

La Liga: Madrid, Barca win, remain 3 points apart; up next: El Clasico

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 15, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Sporting Gijon 2-3 Real Madrid

If Saturday taught us anything, it’s that the title race is anything but a foregone conclusion. Madrid found themselves a goal down after 14 minutes, and again five minutes into the second half. Fortunately for Zinedine Zidane’s side, the two deficits lasted a combined 12 minutes.

Isco pulled Los Blancos back to 1-1 three minutes after they fell behind, just as Alvaro Morata did the same in the 59th minute.

Through 89 minutes, Madrid looked destined to drop a pair of points that would allow Barcelona to close the gap in the title race to just a single point, with the season’s final El Clasico to be played next Sunday. Then, in the 90th minute, up popped Isco with a low, powerful strike to break the deadlock and improve Madrid’s recent run of results to seven wins in nine games as the season winds down.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 31 23 6 2 82 33 49 12-4-0 11-2-2 75
 Barcelona 32 22 6 4 91 30 61 12-3-1 10-3-3 72
 Atlético Madrid 32 19 8 5 59 24 35 12-2-2 7-6-3 65
 Sevilla 31 18 7 6 56 39 17 11-3-1 7-4-5 61
 Villarreal 31 15 9 7 45 24 21 9-3-4 6-6-3 54
 Athletic 32 16 5 11 45 37 8 12-3-2 4-2-9 53
 Real Sociedad 32 16 4 12 48 45 3 8-4-4 8-0-8 52
 Eibar 31 14 8 9 52 42 10 9-3-4 5-5-5 50
 Espanyol 31 12 10 9 43 42 1 8-5-3 4-5-6 46

Barcelona 3-2 Real Sociedad

If the last two months have taught us anything, it’s that Barcelona might just be incapable of taking advantage of any and/or every Madrid slip-up. On Saturday, Luis Enrique’s side did what they had to do in order to heap maximum consequence on next weekend’s showdown at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi made it 1-0 and 2-0 in the 17th and 37th minutes, but Samuel Umtiti gave one back via an own goal five minutes later. Messi’s brace give the 29-year-old (yes, still) Argentine 498 goals across all official competitions for Barca.

Two minutes later, Paco Alcacer re-established the two-goal lead for all of three minutes of game time. Two minutes into the second half, Xabi Prieto made it 2-1, which is how things would end.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Atletico Madrid 3-0 Osasuna
Deportivo La Coruña 2-0 Malaga

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Leganes vs. Espanyol — 6 a.m. ET
Valencia vs. Sevilla — 10:15 a.m. ET
Real Betis vs. Eibar — 12:30 p.m. ET
Granada vs. Celta Vigo — 2:45 p.m. ET

PL Sunday preview: Chelsea go to Old Trafford; West Brom-Liverpool

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images & Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 15, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT

Manchester United and Liverpool are chasing a return to the Premier League’s top-four, while the former — led by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho — have can kill two birds with one stone on Sunday: better position themselves in relation to the top-four places, and complicated the Blues’ sprint to the title.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

West Bromwich Albion vs. Liverpool — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The 2016-17 season’s run-in is rather straightforward for Liverpool: with leads of six and nine points on Man United and Arsenal (having played two more games than each), respectively, Jurgen Klopp‘s side just about controls its own destiny. A return to the UEFA Champions League next fall is well within reach, doubly so given their current six-game unbeaten run (four wins, two draws). Arsenal, meanwhile, have lost five of their last eight; United are unbeaten in 20 league games, but have drawn just as many games (10) as they’ve won during that stretch.

For Liverpool, the word of the week is “injuries,” with Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson all key absences this weekend (and beyond).

“With Jordan, it was clear from the beginning that it’s not a fixed time until he is back. We have to wait until he feels absolutely nothing, that’s how it is,” Klopp said. “That’s what we are still waiting for. … With Adam, it is a little bit easier to say. I am pretty sure after the Crystal Palace game he will probably be in normal training and that means then (for Watford) he is in the squad or we can think about him then.”

INJURIES: West Brom — OUT: None | Liverpool — OUT: Sadio Mane (knee surgery), Adam Lallana (thigh), Jordan Henderson (foot), Danny Ings (knee surgery), Adam Bogdan (knee surgery)

Manchester United vs. Chelsea — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

As he would have it, Mourinho is the focal point ahead of Chelsea’s first visit to Old Trafford since the former Chelsea manager took charge last summer. The Blues routed the Red Devils in their first meeting of the season, 4-0 back in October.

“You say it’s emotional, but for me, it’s a game,” Mourinho insisted this week. “It’s one more game. No different for me. Not at all. They are top for some reasons – it’s not just because they are fresh. It is also because they have individual quality. It’s because they have collective quality. They have a certain style of play. They stick to it. They do it very well. So they are a strong team.”

Chelsea, meanwhile, saw their lead in the PL title race cut to just four points by Tottenham Hotspur’s scintillating destruction of Bournemouth on Saturday. The two sides, Chelsea and Tottenham, will meet in the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium next Saturday.

INJURIES: Man United — OUT: Juan Mata (groin), Chris Smalling (knee), Phil Jones (toe); QUESTIONABLE: Wayne Rooney (ankle), Ashley Young (groin) | Chelsea — OUT: None