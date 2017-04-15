Premier League roundup: Man City, Spurs bury their chances

With Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool all waiting to play, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur firmed up their Top Four chances with blowout wins on Saturday.

At the other end of the table, it’s looking more and more like a two-horse race to avoid one relegation slot (although Middlesbrough has matches-in-hand). Hull City and Swansea City both lost Saturday.

Southampton 0-3 Manchester City — RECAP

Nil-nil at half, Pep Guardiola‘s men built momentum throughout the second half. Vincent Kompany scored his first Premier League goal in 20 months before Kevin De Bruyne teed up Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero for insurance markers. City goes third, level on matches with Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Bournemouth — RECAP

Spurs just keep piling up blowout wins, this one behind two goals in each half. Moussa Dembele and Heung-Min Son buried markers in the first half, then Harry Kane added his 20th of the season before Vincent Janssen rounded out the scoring in stoppage time. Spurs are back within four points of leaders Chelsea.

Stoke City 3-1 Hull City — RECAP

Marko Arnautovic was a man possessed, but it was a lay-off to Xherdan Shaqiri that led to an otherworldly highlight. Those two were joined on Stoke’s scoresheet by Peter Crouch, while Harry Maguire scored Hull’s lone goal. The Tigers remain two points ahead of Swansea for the final safe spot in the league.

Watford 1-0 Swansea City — RECAP

Etienne Capoue scored his first goal of 2017, stopping Swansea City from taking advantage of Hull City’s stumble. Swans remain 18th.

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City — RECAP

Christian Benteke and Yohan Cabaye led the Eagles to a come-from-behind point as Palace moved closer to ensuring its Premier League future. Jamie Vardy and Robert Huth opened the scoring for Leicester.

Sunderland 2-2 West Ham United — RECAP

Wahbi Khazri scored an Olimpico and Fabio Borini also scored, but Sunderland will lament not nabbing all three points from the Irons. Andre Ayew and James Collins netted for the visitors.

Everton 3-1 Burnley — RECAP

Everton started slow, but rallied to score three second-half goals. Phil Jagielka and Sam Vokes traded goals before a Ben Mee own goal and Romelu Lukaku beauty teamed up to close it out at Goodison Park.

Follow @NicholasMendola