Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Premier League roundup: Man City, Spurs bury their chances

By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT

With Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool all waiting to play, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur firmed up their Top Four chances with blowout wins on Saturday.

At the other end of the table, it’s looking more and more like a two-horse race to avoid one relegation slot (although Middlesbrough has matches-in-hand). Hull City and Swansea City both lost Saturday.

Southampton 0-3 Manchester CityRECAP

Nil-nil at half, Pep Guardiola‘s men built momentum throughout the second half. Vincent Kompany scored his first Premier League goal in 20 months before Kevin De Bruyne teed up Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero for insurance markers. City goes third, level on matches with Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 BournemouthRECAP

Spurs just keep piling up blowout wins, this one behind two goals in each half. Moussa Dembele and Heung-Min Son buried markers in the first half, then Harry Kane added his 20th of the season before Vincent Janssen rounded out the scoring in stoppage time. Spurs are back within four points of leaders Chelsea.

Stoke City 3-1 Hull CityRECAP

Marko Arnautovic was a man possessed, but it was a lay-off to Xherdan Shaqiri that led to an otherworldly highlight. Those two were joined on Stoke’s scoresheet by Peter Crouch, while Harry Maguire scored Hull’s lone goal. The Tigers remain two points ahead of Swansea for the final safe spot in the league.

Watford 1-0 Swansea CityRECAP

Etienne Capoue scored his first goal of 2017, stopping Swansea City from taking advantage of Hull City’s stumble. Swans remain 18th.

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City — RECAP

Christian Benteke and Yohan Cabaye led the Eagles to a come-from-behind point as Palace moved closer to ensuring its Premier League future. Jamie Vardy and Robert Huth opened the scoring for Leicester.

Sunderland 2-2 West Ham UnitedRECAP

Wahbi Khazri scored an Olimpico and Fabio Borini also scored, but Sunderland will lament not nabbing all three points from the Irons. Andre Ayew and James Collins netted for the visitors.

Everton 3-1 Burnley — RECAP

Everton started slow, but rallied to score three second-half goals. Phil Jagielka and Sam Vokes traded goals before a Ben Mee own goal and Romelu Lukaku beauty teamed up to close it out at Goodison Park.

Real Madrid named opponent for 2017 All-Star Game in Chicago

Photo credit: Major League Soccer
By Andy EdwardsApr 15, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

We already knew Real Madrid would be making their way to North America this summer, as the first-ever meeting between the 42-time Spanish first-division champions and arch rival Barcelona, 24-time winners themselves, on non-European soil was announced last month.

Another date on Los Blancos‘ preseason has been officially added and formally announced, as Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and the rest of Zinedine Zidane’s superstar-laden squad will take on the MLS All-Stars at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., on Aug. 2.

Madrid will be the first Spanish side to face the MLS All-Stars, who have previously taken on various clubs from the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, Scottish Premier League, and Liga MX.

“It is an honor to represent Major League Soccer and to work with our League’s great players in a match against one of the top clubs in the word,” said Chicago Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic. “I know how special it is to compete against Real Madrid and I think our players and fans will also enjoy the experience.”

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern stumbles, Top Four looks set

AP Photo/Michael Probst
By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT

Bayern Munich had a rare stumble, and its three nearest competitors scooped three points each. Fifth place Hertha Berlin lost its match to leave the Bundesliga with its likely top four sides.

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Marco Reus feasted on a Christian Pulisic assists just two minutes into the game, but Mexico’s Marco Fabian scored to make sure Pulisic wasn’t the only CONCACAF star on the sheet. Sokratis Papastathopolous buried a beauty before Pierre-Emerick again found the scoreboard in an easy-enough win.

RB Leipzig 4-0 Freiburg

Naby Keita, Timo Werner… the usual suspects were on the score sheet for the top flight’s new power as Leipzig climbed to within eight points of leaders Bayern Munich.

Hoffenheim 5-3 Borussia Monchengladbach

Turkey’s Kerem Demirbay and Hungary’s Adam Szalai each recorded braces as Hoffenheim has a double-digit advantage in its race for a Top Four spot. ‘Gladbach didn’t make it easy, coming back from 2-0 to make it 2-2 and 4-2 to make it 4-3 before Demirbay scored his second.

Mainz 1-0 Hertha Berlin

This one stings: Hertha is now 10 points off the Top Four after an own goal from U.S. international John Anthony Brooks.

Elsewhere

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Bayern Munich
Augsburg 2-1 Koln
Wolfsburg 3-0 Ingolstadt
Werder Bremen vs. Hamburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Darmstadt vs. Schalke — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 29 21 6 2 71 15 56 11-3-0 10-3-2 69
 RB Leipzig 29 19 4 6 55 30 25 12-1-2 7-3-4 61
 1899 Hoffenheim 29 14 12 3 56 31 25 10-5-0 4-7-3 54
 Borussia Dortmund 29 15 8 6 62 33 29 11-3-0 4-5-6 53
 Hertha BSC Berlin 29 13 4 12 37 35 2 11-1-2 2-3-10 43
 SC Freiburg 29 12 5 12 36 51 -15 8-1-5 4-4-7 41
 1. FC Köln 29 10 10 9 42 36 6 7-5-2 3-5-7 40
 Mönchengladbach 29 11 6 12 37 41 -4 7-3-4 4-3-8 39
 Eintracht Frankfurt 29 10 8 11 29 33 -4 6-6-2 4-2-9 38
 FC Schalke 04 28 10 7 11 37 32 5 8-3-4 2-4-7 37
 Bayer Leverkusen 29 10 6 13 42 44 -2 5-5-5 5-1-8 36
 Werder Bremen 28 10 6 12 44 48 -4 6-1-7 4-5-5 36
 VfL Wolfsburg 29 9 6 14 30 42 -12 5-2-8 4-4-6 33
 Hamburger SV 28 9 6 13 28 51 -23 7-3-4 2-3-9 33
 FSV Mainz 05 29 9 5 15 37 47 -10 6-4-5 3-1-10 32
 FC Augsburg 29 8 8 13 28 46 -18 4-5-6 4-3-7 32
 FC Ingolstadt 04 29 8 4 17 31 50 -19 4-3-7 4-1-10 28
 Darmstadt 28 4 3 21 19 56 -37 4-3-7 0-0-14 15

Southampton 0-3 Man City: De Bruyne keys 3rd place leap

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2017, 2:23 PM EDT
  • Kompany first PL goal since Aug. ’15
  • Sane nabs fifth PL goal, ninth overall
  • Aguero poaches 17th of PL season
  • De Bruyne nabs two assists

Vincent Kompany, Leroy Sane, and Sergio Aguero scored as Man City won a second-straight match, defeating Southampton 3-0 at St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Manchester City moves into third place, two points ahead of Liverpool. City is seven points back of Tottenham and 11 behind Chelsea.

Saints remain ninth with 40 points.

A sleepy start almost came to life when Manolo Gabbiadini picked out Dusan Tadic near the penalty spot, but the Serbian mailed his effort over the bar.

Fraser Forster was fortunate not to concede a penalty from a takedown of Leroy Sane in the 37th minute, a corner given instead.

The second half didn’t bring much more life to the proceedings, though James Ward-Prowse tempted the goal with an early free kick.

Forster made a terrific reaction stop to punch a Jesus Navas rip over the bar in the 55th minute, but City struck on the ensuing corner when Kompany headed the ball through Forster.

Kevin De Bruyne keyed a stylish counterattack in the 77th minute, racing down the right to collect David Silva‘s through ball and squaring for Sane. The 21-year-old stayed calm in besting Forster to make it 2-0.

De Bruyne then hit a clever chipped pass square from the edge of the six, and Aguero rose high to head home a third City goal.

Koeman: Keep winning and hope for Arsenal, Man Utd to stumble

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT

Ronald Koeman didn’t love Everton’s start against feisty Burnley, but he did feel much better once his Toffees turned up the heat.

Scoreless at halftime, Koeman’s Toffees scored thrice in the second half to climb into fifth place in the Premier League.

Everton won’t be looking too hard at that standing given that Manchester United and Arsenal have played three less matches, but the Toffees also aren’t closing the door on keeping their standing.

“It’s a difficult one for Everton but we are in good position at the moment,” Koeman said. “We need to wait. Maybe they lose some more points than they did the last few weeks. Then everything is possible.”

Everton finishes with West Ham, Chelsea, Swansea, Watford, and Arsenal. They’d likely need to take at least 13 points and have the Arsenal match be a win in order to finish higher than 7th.

If they play the way they did in the second half Saturday, that’s a possibility. From EvertonTV:

“Not a 90 minutes good performance. It took 25-30 minutes in the first half to understand what we had to do better. Burnley started with more aggression.

“After the first 45 minutes, with the substitutes we made brought more aggression in the team and maybe more football in the midfield.”