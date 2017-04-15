More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Ina Fassbender/dpa via AP

Pulisic chases down assist as Reus lifts Borussia Dortmund (video)

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2017, 11:27 AM EDT

Christian Pulisic has his sixth assist of the Bundesliga season, though this one came with good, old fashioned work ethic.

The creative American teenager kept up with the play to give Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 lead against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Pulisic chases down a loose ball and cuts back for Marco Reus to finish. The 18-year-old now has five goals and 10 assists across all competitions for BVB this season.

[ MORE: Pochettino puts pressure on Chelsea ]

He went 90 minutes in the match, which Dortmund won 3-1. USMNT teammate Timmy Chandler went 90 for the visitors in the loss.

Perfectionist Pochettino piles pressure on Chelsea

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 15, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT

LONDON — Being four points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea isn’t enough for Mauricio Pochettino.

He wants more. He always seems to want more.

[ MORE: Spurs hammer Bournemouth ]

With his side 2-0 up in the first half on Saturday in their eventual 4-0 win against Bournemouth, Pochettino was bellowing instructions from the sidelines and was left infuriated whenever his team missed a tackle or a pass.

That didn’t happen often but whenever it did the Argentine boss let his players know about it. He’s a tough man to impress.

Pochettino demands perfection and explained his irritation when asked post-game.

“You should be focused on the game, not on myself,” Pochettino laughed. “I saw some signs, some details you are maybe disappointed with and when you are involved, sometimes you are more than other games. I think three points was a must win because we want to put pressure on our opponents. Our idea was to translate to the players that emotion that nothing is enough. To always play better, be very concentrated and very focused on the game. I don’t remember for what, but sometimes I was a little disappointed.”

That fact that Pochettino was, at times, upset with a dominant display from start to finish says it all. His team are on top form.

Spurs broke records on Saturday, winning a seventh-straight PL game for the first time and also winning 15 home games for the first time in a single season as they’re unbeaten in 17 home games in the league at White Hart Lane.

They’ve done their job in each of the past two weekends, securing back-to-back 4-0 wins in the early games to pile the pressure on Chelsea. With their London rivals heading to Manchester United on Sunday, Pochettino knows his team could be right back in this title race.

“Our job is to get three points and we got the three points. Now the pressure is on Chelsea to win at Old Trafford and I’m sure that tomorrow will be a very tough game for them,” Pochettino said. “There are still a lot of games to play. It would be fantastic tomorrow night, after the game, if we keep the gap to four points.”

 

Pochettino believes Chelsea are “still the favorites” to win the Premier League but compared to the fanfare they were up against last season as they crumbled late on in the campaign and the world wanted Leicester to win the title, this challenges seems easier to overcome.

Pro Soccer Talk asked Pochettino if playing earlier than Chelsea in recent weeks has been a big bonus for his team and he revealed just how tough last season was mentally to overcome the euphoria surrounding Leicester.

“If you win, like today, it is a big thing for us to put pressure on our opponent. Last season we never had the possibility to play before Leicester,” Pochettino said. “It was good, if you hear before the Palace v Arsenal game, Claudio Ranieri recognized the world was for us, trying to help Leicester. Maybe last season when I told you that, maybe you said ‘this guy is a little bit crazy’ no?

“But now that you hear from him, now I think you can be put in my position and the players’ position that it was so, so difficult because the team that all the world tried to kill was Tottenham. Impossible to understand why, but it was very good to hear from Claudio Ranieri that comment because it means a lot. It was fully deserved for Leicester but now I think you understand more our behavior and Chelsea again, I don’t know. Now you recognize the situation that was so, so difficult for us.”

Still, with the gap to Chelsea four points and goal difference a potential tiebreaker, Pochettino is, as always, demanding more from his players as he builds a winning mentality at Tottenham.

“The only way to build that winning mentality is always playing with the same tempo, focus and concentration during 90-95 minutes. Never give up,” Pochettino said. “1-0, 2-0, 3-0, 4-0… the team must forget the result to always try to go forward and score goals. That is the mentality we are building.”

 

Premier League AT HALF: Stoke, Leicester, Watford lead

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2017, 10:17 AM EDT

Five midday matches have followed Spurs’ demolition of Bournemouth, and a quartet of relegation candidates are hoping to improve their status.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Three of the four haven’t been successful.

Sunderland 1-1 West Ham United

The Black Cats’ relegation fate looked more certain thanks to an early Andre Ayew goal, but Wahbi Khazri isn’t giving up hope. Look above for an Olimpico goal from the Tunisian.

Stoke City 1-0 Hull City

Marko Arnautovic punished a ball and the visitors within the game’s opening moments.

Everton 0-0 Burnley

Ross Barkley did his best work at the other goal line, heading a Michael Keane header away from the score sheet.

Crystal Palace 0-1 Leicester City

Robert Huth went unmarked and made Palace pay.

Watford 1-0 Swansea City

Not a ton cooking at Vicarage Road before Etienne Capoue took advantage of Alfie Mawson‘s late half nap.

STREAM LIVE: 5 Premier League games at 10am ET

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 15, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT

Some massive games are coming your way at the top and bottom of the Premier League on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Relegation haunted Swansea head to Watford, while Stoke host Hull who are also battling for their lives. Elsewhere Everton host Burnley, while it’s now or never for Sunderland who must win at home to West Ham. There’s also a battle between resurgent Crystal Palace and Leicester City at Selhurst Park.

You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Swansea – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Hull City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Swansea – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Tottenham 4-0 Bournemouth: Spurs smother Cherries

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 15, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT
  • 12-straight home wins in PL
  • Won 15 of 17 PL games at home, unbeaten
  • Spurs close gap on Chelsea to 4 points
  • Bournemouth without a win in four

LONDON — Tottenham closed the gap to Premier League leaders Chelsea to four points on Saturday as they comfortably dispatched Bournemouth 4-0 at White Hart Lane.

Two goals in the space of three first half minutes set Spurs on their way with Mousa Dembele opening the scoring and Heung-Min Son scored his seventh goal in his last six games.

After the break Harry Kane scored on his first start since Mar. 12 to make it 3-0 and substitute Vincent Janssen made it 4-0 in stoppage time.

With the win Mauricio Pochettino‘s side stay in second place and are on 71 points, putting the pressure on Chelsea (Spurs and  who head to Manchester United on Sunday. Bournemouth remain on 35 points and are much closer to the relegation zone than they’d like.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

A slow start saw Spurs gradually build their way into the game with Dembele’s shot saved well down low by Artur Boruc.

Moments later a moment of controversy led to Spurs’ opening goal as Dele Alli and Harry Arter went in for a challenge and the ball rebounded out with referee Michael Oliver awarding a corner kick. From that corner the ball found Dembele and he controlled well before slotting home. 1-0 to Spurs.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Three minutes later it was 2-0 to Spurs as Jack Wilshere, much to the delight of the home fans, saw his ball deflect off Eric Dier and Kane’s delightful back heel set up Son to finish. 2-0.

Before the break Bournemouth pressed for a way back into the game as Junior Stanislas whipped in a delightful ball from the right flank but neither Benik Afobe and Josh King couldn’t get on the end of it.

Spurs came close to adding to their lead but Eriksen wad denied by Boruc and then fired over from 12 yards out, while Son was also denied by Bournemouth’s goalkeeper.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

123 seconds into the second half Spurs were 3-0 up as Alli’s ball into the box found  Kane and he turned Simon Francis easily before slotting home. 3-0. Game over.

Kane then had another glorious chance moments later as Eriksen played him in but he hit a tame effort straight at Boruc.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score

On-loan Arsenal man Wilshere was then forced off with an ankle injury as he blocked Kane’s shot, much to the delight of Tottenham’s fans, as the England midfielder looks set for another layoff.

Kane went close again as Spurs aimed to put some more gloss on the scoreline with Bournemouth second best from star to finish.

Eriksen forced a good stop down low from Boruc as Spurs pushed forward time and time again with Son’s low shot deflected just wide.

The north Londoners added a fourth goal in stoppage time as sub Janssen finished well. 4-0.

Over to you, Chelsea.