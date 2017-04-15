More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Ina Fassbender/dpa via AP

Pulisic chases down assist as Reus lifts Borussia Dortmund (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2017, 11:27 AM EDT

Christian Pulisic has his sixth assist of the Bundesliga season, though this one came with good, old fashioned work ethic.

The creative American teenager kept up with the play to give Borussia Dortmund a 1-0 lead against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Pulisic chases down a loose ball and cuts back for Marco Reus to finish. The 18-year-old now has five goals and 10 assists across all competitions for BVB this season.

He went 90 minutes in the match, which Dortmund won 3-1. USMNT teammate Timmy Chandler went 90 for the visitors in the loss.

PL Sunday preview: Chelsea go to Old Trafford; West Brom-Liverpool

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images & Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 15, 2017, 5:41 PM EDT

Manchester United and Liverpool are chasing a return to the Premier League’s top-four, while the former — led by former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho — have can kill two birds with one stone on Sunday: better position themselves in relation to the top-four places, and complicated the Blues’ sprint to the title.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Liverpool — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The 2016-17 season’s run-in is rather straightforward for Liverpool: with leads of six and nine points on Man United and Arsenal (having played two more games than each), respectively, Jurgen Klopp‘s side just about controls its own destiny. A return to the UEFA Champions League next fall is well within reach, doubly so given their current six-game unbeaten run (four wins, two draws). Arsenal, meanwhile, have lost five of their last eight; United are unbeaten in 20 league games, but have drawn just as many games (10) as they’ve won during that stretch.

For Liverpool, the word of the week is “injuries,” with Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson all key absences this weekend (and beyond).

“With Jordan, it was clear from the beginning that it’s not a fixed time until he is back. We have to wait until he feels absolutely nothing, that’s how it is,” Klopp said. “That’s what we are still waiting for. … With Adam, it is a little bit easier to say. I am pretty sure after the Crystal Palace game he will probably be in normal training and that means then (for Watford) he is in the squad or we can think about him then.”

INJURIES: West Brom — OUT: None | Liverpool — OUT: Sadio Mane (knee surgery), Adam Lallana (thigh), Jordan Henderson (foot), Danny Ings (knee surgery), Adam Bogdan (knee surgery)

Manchester United vs. Chelsea — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

As he would have it, Mourinho is the focal point ahead of Chelsea’s first visit to Old Trafford since the former Chelsea manager took charge last summer. The Blues routed the Red Devils in their first meeting of the season, 4-0 back in October.

“You say it’s emotional, but for me, it’s a game,” Mourinho insisted this week. “It’s one more game. No different for me. Not at all. They are top for some reasons – it’s not just because they are fresh. It is also because they have individual quality. It’s because they have collective quality. They have a certain style of play. They stick to it. They do it very well. So they are a strong team.”

Chelsea, meanwhile, saw their lead in the PL title race cut to just four points by Tottenham Hotspur’s scintillating destruction of Bournemouth on Saturday. The two sides, Chelsea and Tottenham, will meet in the FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium next Saturday.

INJURIES: Man United — OUT: Juan Mata (groin), Chris Smalling (knee), Phil Jones (toe); QUESTIONABLE: Wayne Rooney (ankle), Ashley Young (groin) | Chelsea — OUT: None

Real Madrid named opponent for 2017 All-Star Game in Chicago

Photo credit: Major League Soccer
By Andy EdwardsApr 15, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

We already knew Real Madrid would be making their way to North America this summer, as the first-ever meeting between the 42-time Spanish first-division champions and arch rival Barcelona, 24-time winners themselves, on non-European soil was announced last month.

Another date on Los Blancos‘ preseason has been officially added and formally announced, as Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and the rest of Zinedine Zidane’s superstar-laden squad will take on the MLS All-Stars at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., on Aug. 2.

Madrid will be the first Spanish side to face the MLS All-Stars, who have previously taken on various clubs from the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, Scottish Premier League, and Liga MX.

“It is an honor to represent Major League Soccer and to work with our League’s great players in a match against one of the top clubs in the word,” said Chicago Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic. “I know how special it is to compete against Real Madrid and I think our players and fans will also enjoy the experience.”

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern stumbles, Top Four looks set

AP Photo/Michael Probst
By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT

Bayern Munich had a rare stumble, and its three nearest competitors scooped three points each. Fifth place Hertha Berlin lost its match to leave the Bundesliga with its likely top four sides.

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Marco Reus feasted on a Christian Pulisic assists just two minutes into the game, but Mexico’s Marco Fabian scored to make sure Pulisic wasn’t the only CONCACAF star on the sheet. Sokratis Papastathopolous buried a beauty before Pierre-Emerick again found the scoreboard in an easy-enough win.

RB Leipzig 4-0 Freiburg

Naby Keita, Timo Werner… the usual suspects were on the score sheet for the top flight’s new power as Leipzig climbed to within eight points of leaders Bayern Munich.

Hoffenheim 5-3 Borussia Monchengladbach

Turkey’s Kerem Demirbay and Hungary’s Adam Szalai each recorded braces as Hoffenheim has a double-digit advantage in its race for a Top Four spot. ‘Gladbach didn’t make it easy, coming back from 2-0 to make it 2-2 and 4-2 to make it 4-3 before Demirbay scored his second.

Mainz 1-0 Hertha Berlin

This one stings: Hertha is now 10 points off the Top Four after an own goal from U.S. international John Anthony Brooks.

Elsewhere

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Bayern Munich
Augsburg 2-1 Koln
Wolfsburg 3-0 Ingolstadt
Werder Bremen vs. Hamburg — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Darmstadt vs. Schalke — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 29 21 6 2 71 15 56 11-3-0 10-3-2 69
 RB Leipzig 29 19 4 6 55 30 25 12-1-2 7-3-4 61
 1899 Hoffenheim 29 14 12 3 56 31 25 10-5-0 4-7-3 54
 Borussia Dortmund 29 15 8 6 62 33 29 11-3-0 4-5-6 53
 Hertha BSC Berlin 29 13 4 12 37 35 2 11-1-2 2-3-10 43
 SC Freiburg 29 12 5 12 36 51 -15 8-1-5 4-4-7 41
 1. FC Köln 29 10 10 9 42 36 6 7-5-2 3-5-7 40
 Mönchengladbach 29 11 6 12 37 41 -4 7-3-4 4-3-8 39
 Eintracht Frankfurt 29 10 8 11 29 33 -4 6-6-2 4-2-9 38
 FC Schalke 04 28 10 7 11 37 32 5 8-3-4 2-4-7 37
 Bayer Leverkusen 29 10 6 13 42 44 -2 5-5-5 5-1-8 36
 Werder Bremen 28 10 6 12 44 48 -4 6-1-7 4-5-5 36
 VfL Wolfsburg 29 9 6 14 30 42 -12 5-2-8 4-4-6 33
 Hamburger SV 28 9 6 13 28 51 -23 7-3-4 2-3-9 33
 FSV Mainz 05 29 9 5 15 37 47 -10 6-4-5 3-1-10 32
 FC Augsburg 29 8 8 13 28 46 -18 4-5-6 4-3-7 32
 FC Ingolstadt 04 29 8 4 17 31 50 -19 4-3-7 4-1-10 28
 Darmstadt 28 4 3 21 19 56 -37 4-3-7 0-0-14 15

Premier League roundup: Man City, Spurs bury their chances

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT

With Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool all waiting to play, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur firmed up their Top Four chances with blowout wins on Saturday.

At the other end of the table, it’s looking more and more like a two-horse race to avoid one relegation slot (although Middlesbrough has matches-in-hand). Hull City and Swansea City both lost Saturday.

Southampton 0-3 Manchester CityRECAP

Nil-nil at half, Pep Guardiola‘s men built momentum throughout the second half. Vincent Kompany scored his first Premier League goal in 20 months before Kevin De Bruyne teed up Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero for insurance markers. City goes third, level on matches with Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 BournemouthRECAP

Spurs just keep piling up blowout wins, this one behind two goals in each half. Moussa Dembele and Heung-Min Son buried markers in the first half, then Harry Kane added his 20th of the season before Vincent Janssen rounded out the scoring in stoppage time. Spurs are back within four points of leaders Chelsea.

Stoke City 3-1 Hull CityRECAP

Marko Arnautovic was a man possessed, but it was a lay-off to Xherdan Shaqiri that led to an otherworldly highlight. Those two were joined on Stoke’s scoresheet by Peter Crouch, while Harry Maguire scored Hull’s lone goal. The Tigers remain two points ahead of Swansea for the final safe spot in the league.

Watford 1-0 Swansea CityRECAP

Etienne Capoue scored his first goal of 2017, stopping Swansea City from taking advantage of Hull City’s stumble. Swans remain 18th.

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City — RECAP

Christian Benteke and Yohan Cabaye led the Eagles to a come-from-behind point as Palace moved closer to ensuring its Premier League future. Jamie Vardy and Robert Huth opened the scoring for Leicester.

Sunderland 2-2 West Ham UnitedRECAP

Wahbi Khazri scored an Olimpico and Fabio Borini also scored, but Sunderland will lament not nabbing all three points from the Irons. Andre Ayew and James Collins netted for the visitors.

Everton 3-1 Burnley — RECAP

Everton started slow, but rallied to score three second-half goals. Phil Jagielka and Sam Vokes traded goals before a Ben Mee own goal and Romelu Lukaku beauty teamed up to close it out at Goodison Park.