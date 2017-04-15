Real Madrid named opponent for 2017 All-Star Game in Chicago

We already knew Real Madrid would be making their way to North America this summer, as the first-ever meeting between the 42-time Spanish first-division champions and arch rival Barcelona, 24-time winners themselves, on non-European soil was announced last month.

Another date on Los Blancos‘ preseason has been officially added and formally announced, as Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and the rest of Zinedine Zidane’s superstar-laden squad will take on the MLS All-Stars at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., on Aug. 2.

Madrid will be the first Spanish side to face the MLS All-Stars, who have previously taken on various clubs from the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, Scottish Premier League, and Liga MX.

“It is an honor to represent Major League Soccer and to work with our League’s great players in a match against one of the top clubs in the word,” said Chicago Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic. “I know how special it is to compete against Real Madrid and I think our players and fans will also enjoy the experience.”

