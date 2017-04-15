Southampton 0-3 Man City: De Bruyne keys 3rd place leap

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kompany first PL goal since Aug. ’15

Sane nabs fifth PL goal, ninth overall

Aguero poaches 17th of PL season

De Bruyne nabs two assists

Vincent Kompany, Leroy Sane, and Sergio Aguero scored as Man City won a second-straight match, defeating Southampton 3-0 at St. Mary’s on Saturday.

Manchester City moves into third place, two points ahead of Liverpool. City is seven points back of Tottenham and 11 behind Chelsea.

Saints remain ninth with 40 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

A sleepy start almost came to life when Manolo Gabbiadini picked out Dusan Tadic near the penalty spot, but the Serbian mailed his effort over the bar.

Fraser Forster was fortunate not to concede a penalty from a takedown of Leroy Sane in the 37th minute, a corner given instead.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

12 – Sergio Aguero has scored in his last 12 Premier League appearances in the month of April. Shower. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

The second half didn’t bring much more life to the proceedings, though James Ward-Prowse tempted the goal with an early free kick.

Forster made a terrific reaction stop to punch a Jesus Navas rip over the bar in the 55th minute, but City struck on the ensuing corner when Kompany headed the ball through Forster.

Kevin De Bruyne keyed a stylish counterattack in the 77th minute, racing down the right to collect David Silva‘s through ball and squaring for Sane. The 21-year-old stayed calm in besting Forster to make it 2-0.

De Bruyne then hit a clever chipped pass square from the edge of the six, and Aguero rose high to head home a third City goal.

Follow @NicholasMendola