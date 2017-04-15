STREAM LIVE: 5 Premier League games at 10am ET

Some massive games are coming your way at the top and bottom of the Premier League on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
Relegation haunted Swansea head to Watford, while Stoke host Hull who are also battling for their lives. Elsewhere Everton host Burnley, while it’s now or never for Sunderland who must win at home to West Ham. There’s also a battle between resurgent Crystal Palace and Leicester City at Selhurst Park.
You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.
For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.
The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.
More info is available here, plus the schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Swansea – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Hull City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
