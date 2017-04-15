More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Tottenham 4-0 Bournemouth: Spurs smother Cherries

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 15, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT
  • 12-straight home wins in PL
  • Won 15 of 17 PL games at home, unbeaten
  • Spurs close gap on Chelsea to 4 points
  • Bournemouth without a win in four

LONDON — Tottenham closed the gap to Premier League leaders Chelsea to four points on Saturday as they comfortably dispatched Bournemouth 4-0 at White Hart Lane.

Two goals in the space of three first half minutes set Spurs on their way with Mousa Dembele opening the scoring and Heung-Min Son scored his seventh goal in his last six games.

After the break Harry Kane scored on his first start since Mar. 12 to make it 3-0 and substitute Vincent Janssen made it 4-0 in stoppage time.

With the win Mauricio Pochettino‘s side stay in second place and are on 71 points, putting the pressure on Chelsea (Spurs and  who head to Manchester United on Sunday. Bournemouth remain on 35 points and are much closer to the relegation zone than they’d like.

A slow start saw Spurs gradually build their way into the game with Dembele’s shot saved well down low by Artur Boruc.

Moments later a moment of controversy led to Spurs’ opening goal as Dele Alli and Harry Arter went in for a challenge and the ball rebounded out with referee Michael Oliver awarding a corner kick. From that corner the ball found Dembele and he controlled well before slotting home. 1-0 to Spurs.

Three minutes later it was 2-0 to Spurs as Jack Wilshere, much to the delight of the home fans, saw his ball deflect off Eric Dier and Kane’s delightful back heel set up Son to finish. 2-0.

Before the break Bournemouth pressed for a way back into the game as Junior Stanislas whipped in a delightful ball from the right flank but neither Benik Afobe and Josh King couldn’t get on the end of it.

Spurs came close to adding to their lead but Eriksen wad denied by Boruc and then fired over from 12 yards out, while Son was also denied by Bournemouth’s goalkeeper.

123 seconds into the second half Spurs were 3-0 up as Alli’s ball into the box found  Kane and he turned Simon Francis easily before slotting home. 3-0. Game over.

Kane then had another glorious chance moments later as Eriksen played him in but he hit a tame effort straight at Boruc.

On-loan Arsenal man Wilshere was then forced off with an ankle injury as he blocked Kane’s shot, much to the delight of Tottenham’s fans, as the England midfielder looks set for another layoff.

Kane went close again as Spurs aimed to put some more gloss on the scoreline with Bournemouth second best from star to finish.

Eriksen forced a good stop down low from Boruc as Spurs pushed forward time and time again with Son’s low shot deflected just wide.

The north Londoners added a fourth goal in stoppage time as sub Janssen finished well. 4-0.

Over to you, Chelsea.

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 15, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT

This man is just too good.

David Villa scored a Goal of the Season contender for New York City FC in their 2-0 win against the Philadelphia Union on Friday.

Take a look at the video below to see NYCFC’s skipper stun everyone in the 90th minute of the game.

It will take something special to usurp this as the best goal in MLS in 2017.

Villa, 35, reacted to his sensational lob from near the halfway line in a very relaxed manner.

And here’s the goal everyone is talking about…

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 15, 2017, 7:12 AM EDT

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Bournemouth to White Hart Lane on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Mauricio Pochettino‘s men eager to cut Chelsea’s lead atop the Premier League to four points.

Spurs have won six on the trot and are unbeaten at home this season, so Bournemouth’s task is a daunting one as they aren’t yet clear of being sucked back into the relegation zone.

In team news Spurs bring Harry Kane back into the starting lineup.

Bournemouth make one change from the team which lost to Chelsea last week as Junior Stanislas comes in for Ryan Fraser.

LINEUPS

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane. Subs:  Lopez, Trippier, Wimmer, Wanyama, Onomah, Sissoko, Janssen

Bournemouth: Boruc, Smith, Francis, S Cook, Daniels, Stanislas, Arter, Wilshere, Pugh, King, Afobe. Subs: Allsop, Mings, Cargill, L Cook, Fraser, Gradel, Mousset

Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for TAG Heue
By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2017, 10:43 PM EDT

Tim Howard has been suspended by MLS for three matches.

Howard, who’d later have an encounter with KC’s Dom Dwyer, was filmed swearing at fans in Colorado’s loss to Sporting KC last week.

That incident alone wasn’t what earned Howard his suspension, as the goalkeeper was reportedly involved in a separate fan incident in the tunnel that involved physical contact.

MLSSoccer.com says Howard will also be fined. Howard will miss matches at Real Salt Lake and Orlando, as well as a visit from Minnesota United. The club still has Zac MacMath.

Colorado issued a statement referencing MLS’ “Don’t Cross The Line” campaign, a project which almost certainly amplified the penalty.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger
By Nicholas MendolaApr 14, 2017, 9:04 PM EDT

David Villa put a cherry on top of New York City’s Friday road win with a lob from close to half field, keeping the Philadelphia Union winless after a 2-0 match in Pennsylvania.

NYC rises level on points with Eastern Conference leaders Columbus with 10, while Philly’s two points remain the lowest total in MLS.

With NYC leading 1-0, Villa caught Andre Blake cheating up the pitch in the 90th minute by popping a 50-yard shot over the keeper’s head. Out of sorts, Blake didn’t help things with his effort in tracking down the shot.

Thanks to must-follow @TotalMLS for the quick video:

The match is one of three Friday affairs on the MLS slate.

For the opening goal, Ronald Matarrita caught the Union back line off guard by playing Jack Harrison into space with a creative pass, and Harrison chopped a partially-screened effort under Blake.